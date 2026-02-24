2026 NFL Draft: Teams that could trade up or down in Round 1

The Steelers could get aggressive for a receiver: Bolstering the receiver room will be a priority for the Steelers this offseason. They are armed with five picks inside the top 100, so an aggressive approach could put them in range to add one of the class’ top receiver prospects.

The first round of the NFL draft is never short on intrigue, and much of that comes from the work behind the scenes as front offices maneuver into striking distance for their next franchise cornerstone. While many deals remain unannounced until closer to a team's selection, the groundwork is laid over the next several weeks.

Here are a few teams that could be moving around the order in the coming weeks as we approach the 2026 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders: Trade out of the top 10 to reload on defense

The Commanders are staring down a laundry list of needs — particularly on defense — and have limited draft capital to attack those deficiencies. As things stand, Washington holds just three picks inside the top 150 (Nos. 7, 71 and 145), the result of aggressive trades last March to acquire Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel.

With an average wait time of more than 60 picks between selections, Commanders general manager Adam Peters could look to trade away the No. 7 pick for more ammo. Having more swings fits well for the Commanders, given the projected depth of the 2026 NFL Draft class at their positions of need, such as edge rusher, linebacker and cornerback.

Peters is expected to be aggressive in free agency, currently armed with the fifth-most available cap space ($73.65 million). While that is beneficial, it will take more than a few high-priced veteran free agents to overhaul a defense that ranked 31st in EPA per play allowed and 27th in PFF team defense grade (53.7).

Pittsburgh Steelers: Get aggressive for a receiver

Despite trading for D.K. Metcalf and promptly signing him to a $132 million extension last offseason, the Steelers lacked the depth at receiver to be a formidable offensive powerhouse, as many had hoped for following the signing of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As a group, Pittsburgh’s receiving corps ranked 29th in PFF receiving grade (62.6), with Metcalf (73.1) standing as the only player to post a PFF overall grade above 62.0.

Bolstering the receiver room will be a priority for the Steelers this offseason, and they are armed with five picks inside the top 100 (Nos. 21, 53, 76, 85, 99) — including three in the third round — so an aggressive approach could play to their advantage.

With Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, USC’s Makai Lemon and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson all situated inside the top 15 on the PFF Predictive Big Board, the Steelers are well-situated to make competitive offers to move up to draft a key playmaker.

Los Angeles Rams: Get creative with two picks in Round 1

Rams general manager Les Snead is no stranger to wheeling and dealing with his draft capital. He most notably spearheaded a deal for Matthew Stafford in 2021 that ended in a Super Bowl victory and recently traded out of Round 1 during the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire a package of picks, including an additional first-rounder in this year’s draft.

The Rams are already a powerhouse franchise on the precipice of another Super Bowl appearance, having finished the 2025 season ranked atop the NFL in both PFF team offensive (93.0) and defensive (86.8) grading. However, that championship window is intrinsically tied to Stafford, as the MVP enters the late stages of his playing career.

Instead of using those premium picks to draft and develop talent to build around for the future, don’t be surprised if Snead makes yet another blockbuster trade to acquire a high-caliber veteran in his prime to help deliver another Lombardi Trophy.

One potential move is acquiring Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, at the cost of the 29th overall pick. That deal would give Los Angeles a key defensive playmaker to rejuvenate the coverage unit after a late-season slide, as well as position the Rams to make another run at the Super Bowl in 2026.

Trent McDuffie‘s Career Coverage Stats

Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans: Broker a win-win trade

With Dallas touting a pair of first-round picks inside the top 20, but nothing else until Day 3, and Houston holding four picks in the top 75, the two Texas franchises could come together for a deal that would prove favorable for each, given the strengths and weaknesses of the class.

The Cowboys have major needs throughout the defense (52.9 PFF defensive grade, 28th) that can’t be solved with just a pair of picks, given the 2026 NFL Draft's depth at linebacker, cornerback and edge rusher. Trading down with one of their first-round picks could profile as a savvy move to allow the Cowboys ample opportunities to address needs at all three levels of the defense, another positive step after the team's midseason trade for Quinnen Williams.

On the other side of this equation, the Texans could aim to move up the board in the continued pursuit of solidifying their offensive line, as the 2026 NFL Draft's offensive line class isn't considered deep. For the Texans to have leverage and combat against a potential run on offensive tackles before their selection, packaging picks to move up in the order could make all the difference in finding a day-one starter.

While neither franchise is desperate to reposition itself on the board, a move could prove beneficial for each team in the long run.