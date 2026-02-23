2026 NFL Draft: Pre-combine consensus ADP — top 20 players in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is now the only signal-caller in the top 20 of the MDS leaderboard: Alabama’s Ty Simpson fell from an ADP of 19.3 in our last update to 28.8, while Ole Miss quarterback Trinity Chambliss secured another year of eligibility following a successful court ruling.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate has taken over the WR1 spot among MDS users: However, the shift appears to be driven more by Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson sliding down the ADP rankings than by a significant rise from Tate himself.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Examining the PFF Mock Draft Simulator (MDS) leaderboards is an excellent way to check the pulse of the draft community. And the PFF MDS leaderboards are arguably the best source of NFL draft metadata available to the public outside of the collective big board.

With the All-Star games now behind us, it’s time to revisit the top 20 players by average draft position and see how things have shifted. Several ADPs have moved since our post-season edition, as hundreds of thousands of simulations continue to reshape the board.

Below are the top 20 players by average draft position over the past seven days, based on data from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator.

Want to influence the board yourself? Jump in, run your own mock drafts and contribute by becoming a PFF+ subscriber.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: Average draft position 1.0

Mendoza’s ADP has crystallized — he is now the clear No. 1 overall player among MDS users. His season-long ADP sat at 3.2, jumped to 1.4 in our last update and has now settled at a firm 1.0, meaning the board is effectively locked in at the top. The 2026 NFL Draft truly begins at No. 2.

2. LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State: Average draft position 3.7

MDS users still appear convinced that Reese can develop into a productive NFL edge rusher rather than settling in strictly as an off-ball linebacker, as his ADP continues to climb. He carried a season-long ADP of 7.1, which improved to 4.6 in our last update and now sits at 3.7. While Reese’s 72.1 PFF pass-rush grade trails the next few edge defenders on this list, MDS users clearly believe his athleticism will translate to NFL pass-rush production.

3. Edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: Average draft position 4.5

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson previously held the No. 3 spot, but Bain has now moved into that position. MDS users appear to be betting on Bain’s production — including a 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade — and elite play strength over less-than-ideal measurables. His ADP has climbed from 7.0 in our last update to 4.5. Bain is a player whose stock could fluctuate once official arm-length measurements are recorded at the combine.

4. Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech: Average draft position 6.1

Bailey received an ADP bump despite opting out of the Senior Bowl following a long 2025 season. His ADP improved from 9.4 in our last update to 6.1, a notable jump without additional on-field exposure. MDS users continue to buy into Bailey’s improved run defense in 2025, highlighted by an 81.5 PFF run-defense grade, and believe he can be more than just a pass-rush specialist at the next level. Agility testing at the combine offers him an opportunity to reinforce that projection.

5. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State: Average draft position 6.9

Tate has moved past Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson to claim the WR1 spot among MDS users. However, his ADP ticked up only slightly, from 7.1 to 6.9, meaning his rise is tied as much to Tyson’s drop as his own momentum. Tate’s upper-body strength shows up at the catch point, as evidenced by his 85.7% contested-catch rate. If he runs well in the 40-yard dash at the combine, his blend of strength and speed could solidify his standing as the top wide receiver in this class among MDS users.

6. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State: Average draft position 8.0

Many evaluators view Downs as one of the top safety prospects in recent memory, and his grading profile backs that up. He earned an 83.7 PFF run-defense grade and an 89.6 PFF coverage grade, showcasing impact in all phases. Despite ranking No. 5 on the PFF Big Board, his ADP has slipped from 7.0 to 8.0. Downs is clearly a top-10 talent — the lingering question is which team is willing to invest premium draft capital at safety.

7. OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami: Average draft position 8.5

As projected in our last update, Mauigoa has been a major riser. His ADP has jumped from 17.2 to 8.5, one of the biggest climbs among MDS users. His combination of size (6-foot-6, 335 pounds), production and positional value makes him an appealing bet compared to more projection-based prospects. Mauigoa earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 and is now the highest-drafted tackle among MDS users, surpassing Utah’s Spencer Fano.

8. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: Average draft position 8.8

Love is widely viewed as the top running back prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and a blue-chip player, according to PFF Lead Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema. While his talent places him comfortably among the top prospects in the class, MDS users remain hesitant to spend a top-five pick on a running back. His ADP has shifted only slightly, from 8.4 to 8.8, reflecting the tension between elite talent and positional value.

9. WR Makai Lemon, USC: Average draft position 10.2

Lemon’s ADP has climbed from 13.0 to 10.2, signaling growing confidence among MDS users. Despite standing under 6 feet, he is being valued as a potential top-10 pick. Lemon led all FBS wide receivers with a 91.4 PFF receiving grade in 2025, and users are clearly betting that level of production can translate to the NFL.

10. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State: Average draft position 11.4

Styles’ ADP has risen from 13.2 to 11.4. At 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, he brings rare size and range to the position. His 91.6 PFF tackling grade ranked first among FBS linebackers in 2025. Styles is expected to test well at the combine. The positional value of linebacker may ultimately cap how high he climbs on draft boards.

11. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU: Average draft position 11.7

Delane’s ADP has climbed from 14.6 to 11.7, making him the top cornerback selected by MDS users after surpassing Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy. His 89.1 PFF man-coverage grade in 2025 ranked first in this draft class, and recency bias may be at play, as McCoy has not seen the field since 2024. The battle between Delane and McCoy for CB1 status remains razor-thin.

12. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee: Average draft position 13.7

McCoy’s ADP has remained steady, which makes sense given that he has not played since 2024. That season, he posted an 80.3 PFF man-coverage grade and an 86.5 PFF zone-coverage grade. After recently losing his spot as the top cornerback to Delane, McCoy’s combine performance — particularly his medical evaluations — will go a long way in determining whether he can reclaim CB1 status among MDS users.

13. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: Average draft position 14.1

Tyson dropped just one pass in 2025 and earned a 90.8 PFF drop grade, reinforcing his reputation as a sure-handed target. However, his ADP has fallen sharply from 6.8 to 14.1, one of the steepest declines since our last update. That slide has also cost him WR1 status among MDS users, which now belongs to Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. Concerns about Tyson’s injury history may be influencing the drop.

14. DI Peter Woods, Clemson: Average draft position 14.8

Woods’ ADP has slipped from 10.8 to 14.8, largely due to modest pass-rush production. He has recorded just 34 total hurries and six sacks over the past two seasons. However, Woods’ frame (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) and athletic profile still offer significant upside, making him a prime candidate to rebound with a strong combine showing.

15. OT Spencer Fano, Utah: Average draft position 15.9

Fano’s ADP has dipped from 14.2 to 15.9, and Francis Mauigoa has overtaken him as the top tackle among MDS users. Fano posted an 81.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and an 80.0 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025, underscoring his well-rounded profile. However, users appear to favor Mauigoa’s size and power over Fano’s movement skills. A strong performance in combine drills could help Fano regain momentum.

16. ED Cashius Howell, Texas A&M: Average draft position 17.6

Howell’s combine measurements could significantly impact his ADP. His production is already established — 12 sacks and a 90.3 PFF pass-rushing grade — but official height and arm-length measurements remain key variables. Howell wins with explosion and flexibility off the edge, and the combine provides an opportunity to validate those traits.

17. ED Keldrick Faulk, Auburn: Average draft position 18.4

Faulk’s ADP has dropped from 15.1 to 18.4, as his pass-rush production has not matched expectations for a 6-foot-6, 285-pound edge defender. While he remains a stout run defender, he recorded just 30 total hurries in 2025. Faulk’s size and strength make him a strong candidate to rise with an impressive combine performance.

18. DI Caleb Banks, Florida: Average draft position 20.1

Banks did not receive a post-Senior Bowl boost, as his ADP slipped slightly from 18.5 to 20.1. He is another prospect who could climb with strong combine testing. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Banks brings imposing size, though his production — six sacks across 490 pass-rush snaps over the past three seasons — has been modest.

19. CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson: Average draft position 20.2

Terrell makes his first appearance in the top 20 after quarterbacks Trinidad Chambliss and Ty Simpson fell out of the rankings. He has consistently been the third cornerback selected by MDS users. Though listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Terrell has been highly effective against the run, earning an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 and a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

20. OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State: Average draft position 22.0

Ioane debuts in the top 20 as the highest-ranked interior offensive lineman among MDS users. He finished the season with an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 78.6 PFF run-blocking grade, highlighting his balanced skill set. It would not be surprising to see him come off the board around this range, particularly for a team in need of interior line stability.