2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top TE prospects

After Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq — a projected first-round pick by many — it's a wide-open 2026 tight end class. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers and Ohio State's Max Klare round out the top three of the PFF Predictive Big Board at the position.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft tight end class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top tight end brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

TE1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 24

Strengths

Impressive athlete for his size in fluidity and explosiveness

Ideal versatility

Very reliable hands

Great feet in pass protection

Reliable, consistent blocker in space

Can angle second-level defenders when blocking

Generally good grip strength when blocking

Weaknesses

Will likely be overpowered by most NFL defensive linemen and linebackers

Arm length is on the shorter side

Could have more of a “make you miss” mentality after the catch

TE2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 45

Strengths

Explosive player with good acceleration and top speed

Route running significantly improved from his first season at the position in 2023. Can run any route now

Excellent trick-play passer with quarterback background

Some impressive catches on tape

Blocking is not his forte, but he can be fiesty and effective against defensive backs

Weaknesses

Small compared to NFL tight ends. More of a big receiver

Poor contested-catch numbers over the past two seasons

Active hands, but can still work on punch timing as a blocker

Will likely consistently lose the strength battle against defenders as a blocker in the NFL

TE3. Max Klare, Ohio State

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 72

Strengths

Fluid athlete with good overall explosiveness

Nuanced route runner. Understands how to create separation

Sure hands, even over the shoulder

Good YAC potential on routes that allow it

Blocking was more impactful in 2025 (though inconsistent)

Weaknesses

Smaller size for an NFL tight end

Overpowered by most defenders looking to shed blocks

TE4. Jack Endries, Texas

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 73

Strengths

Tall, long prospect with long arms and a big catch radius

Will stick his nose in there as a split zone blocker

Above-average athlete with long strides for getaway/vertical speed

Experiencein the slot and in-line

Very sure-handed. Attacks the ball in the air

Weaknesses

A little stiff as a lateral mover

Good effort blocker, but not always effective vs. defensive linemen

Needs more weight to improve blocking strength if he's to play more inline

TE5. Michael Trigg, Baylor

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 76

Strengths

Appears to have long arms for a big catch radius

Competitive athlete when he gets the ball

Above-average athlete for the NFL level

Has some true “wow” catches on tape

Weaknesses