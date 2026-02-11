2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top RB prospects

The 2026 running back class begins with a clear headliner. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love separates himself from the field as one of the most complete backfield prospects we’ve evaluated in recent years, pairing NFL-caliber athleticism with advanced vision, processing speed and three-down upside.

After Love, however, the class opens up quickly. There’s no shortage of playable talent, but much of the remaining group profiles more cleanly as complementary backs — players who can win in specific roles, schemes or situations, rather than true workload drivers at the next level.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft running back class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top running back brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 6

Strengths:

Acceleration and top speed are top-tier for the NFL

Incredibly impressive footwork, with excellent quickness and balance

Very quick processor for change of direction and jukes

Determined running and blocking mentality

Very natural receiver out of the backfield

Weaknesses:

Work between the tackles isn’t as impactful

Has moments in pass protection where he gets reckless (dips his head, lunges with his shoulder, etc.)

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 79

Strengths:

Has the size to consistently run behind his pads with power

Has more lateral agility than expected for his weight class

Decent processing speed to find open rushing lanes

Very good efficiency numbers (missed tackles forced per attempt and yards after contact per attempt)

Decent work as a receiver (only one drop on 113 career targets)

Only one career fumble on 672 career touches

Great vision, technique and effectiveness in pass protection

Weaknesses:

Speed appears to be well below average for the NFL, both in top speed and acceleration

Has some bad misses this year in pass protection, particularly when failing to block pressure with proper inside-out priority

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 97

Strengths:

Frame and athleticism are built for the pro level

A fast processor to see blocks and open space, particularly between the tackles

Impressive burst and play speed for a back of his size

Explosive cuts between the tackles to generate yardage in power-run concepts

High-level athlete who consistently shows fast play speed

Good speed-to-power conversion to run behind his pads for yards after contact

Has the frame and strength to develop into a reliable pass protector

Weaknesses:

Troubling ball-security issues over the past two seasons

Wasn’t as dynamic after the catch as he is as a ball carrier

Pass-protection work needs more consistency; has put some bad “whiffs” on tape

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 82

Strengths:

Excellent footwork — light on his feet with precise, explosive cutting behind man/gap concepts

Good top speed for the NFL level, though not top-tier

Very determined running style — competitive toughness and consistent effort

Natural hands as a receiver with strong yards per route run usage and missed tackles forced per reception in space

Weaknesses:

Has the determination but lacks the weight and strength for consistent pass protection

His game is built more around vision and elusiveness than true explosiveness

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 61

Strengths:

Has the frame and athleticism of an NFL back

Really nice burst and top speed when he gets a clean runway

Strong leg drive with high yards-after-contact potential (90th percentile or better)

Has the strength and frame to be an effective pass protector

Weaknesses: