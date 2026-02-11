2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top RB prospects

The 2026 running back class begins with a clear headliner. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love separates himself from the field as one of the most complete backfield prospects we’ve evaluated in recent years, pairing NFL-caliber athleticism with advanced vision, processing speed and three-down upside.
After Love, however, the class opens up quickly. There’s no shortage of playable talent, but much of the remaining group profiles more cleanly as complementary backs — players who can win in specific roles, schemes or situations, rather than true workload drivers at the next level.
Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft running back class for yourself.
Here’s a breakdown of what each top running back brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.
RB1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 6
Strengths:
- Acceleration and top speed are top-tier for the NFL
- Incredibly impressive footwork, with excellent quickness and balance
- Very quick processor for change of direction and jukes
- Determined running and blocking mentality
- Very natural receiver out of the backfield
Weaknesses:
- Work between the tackles isn’t as impactful
- Has moments in pass protection where he gets reckless (dips his head, lunges with his shoulder, etc.)
RB2. Jonah Coleman, Washington
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 79
Strengths:
- Has the size to consistently run behind his pads with power
- Has more lateral agility than expected for his weight class
- Decent processing speed to find open rushing lanes
- Very good efficiency numbers (missed tackles forced per attempt and yards after contact per attempt)
- Decent work as a receiver (only one drop on 113 career targets)
- Only one career fumble on 672 career touches
- Great vision, technique and effectiveness in pass protection
Weaknesses:
- Speed appears to be well below average for the NFL, both in top speed and acceleration
- Has some bad misses this year in pass protection, particularly when failing to block pressure with proper inside-out priority
RB3. Seth McGowan, Kentucky
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 97
Strengths:
- Frame and athleticism are built for the pro level
- A fast processor to see blocks and open space, particularly between the tackles
- Impressive burst and play speed for a back of his size
- Explosive cuts between the tackles to generate yardage in power-run concepts
- High-level athlete who consistently shows fast play speed
- Good speed-to-power conversion to run behind his pads for yards after contact
- Has the frame and strength to develop into a reliable pass protector
Weaknesses:
- Troubling ball-security issues over the past two seasons
- Wasn’t as dynamic after the catch as he is as a ball carrier
- Pass-protection work needs more consistency; has put some bad “whiffs” on tape
RB4. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 82
Strengths:
- Excellent footwork — light on his feet with precise, explosive cutting behind man/gap concepts
- Good top speed for the NFL level, though not top-tier
- Very determined running style — competitive toughness and consistent effort
- Natural hands as a receiver with strong yards per route run usage and missed tackles forced per reception in space
Weaknesses:
- Has the determination but lacks the weight and strength for consistent pass protection
- His game is built more around vision and elusiveness than true explosiveness
RB5. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 61
Strengths:
- Has the frame and athleticism of an NFL back
- Really nice burst and top speed when he gets a clean runway
- Strong leg drive with high yards-after-contact potential (90th percentile or better)
- Has the strength and frame to be an effective pass protector
Weaknesses:
- Very limited work as a receiver in his career
- Tunnel vision between the tackles, though he grew more confident in the back half of 2025
- Needs to keep his feet moving and his eyes up in pass protection
- Hesitant when the rush lane doesn’t manifest quickly
- His run style lacks creativity