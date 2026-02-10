2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top QB prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class is widely considered weaker than for a typical year, but it's not without talented mid-round options. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the consensus No. 1 overall pick as things stand. Behind him are a bevy of prospects with distinct strengths and weaknesses, which we'll lay out here.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top signal-caller brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

QB1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Strengths:

Adequate NFL frame (height and weight)

Good velocity on short and intermediate passes

Best back-shoulder passer in the class (NFL-caliber). Elite timing and placement

Natural touch for sideline passes with extra air

Knows how to be patient with progressions

Excellent ball placement; highest plus-accuracy throw rate in the class (36.7%)

Very smart player. Avoids negatives, reads coverages/leverage, plays calmly under pressure

Good enough of an athlete to run some RPOs with effectiveness

Long arms, but still a snappy throwing motion

Weaknesses:

Good but not great arm. Can get in trouble if he's throwing fade-away passes or is late on reads

Sack rate is on the higher side, but much improved in 2025

Played only two snaps under center in 2025

QB2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Strengths:

Decent athlete for RPO/QB power work

Above-average arm talent for the NFL

Can really rip some throws between zone coverages, including over the middle

Good feel for progressions, including getting to backside routes, if he has the time

Experience and success throwing intermediate passes to the middle of the field

Not afraid to step up in the pocket

Weaknesses:

Struggled under pressure down the stretch in 2025. Didn't always have quick answers for blitzes

Consistently drops really far back into the pocket, even from shotgun

Inconsistent pocket management. Moments of strong movement, and others where he makes a situation worse

Issue with missing high on passes in 2025. Potentially correctable with higher follow-through

Walks a fine line between a good tight-window throw and a turnover-worthy play

High time to throw for a pocket quarterback (sometimes the right decision, but not always)

Anticipation could be a tick faster. Likely stems from 2025 being his first year as a starter

QB3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Strengths:

Outlier size for an NFL quarterback

Ball velocity on short/intermediate throws is good despite his size

Experienced and effective RPO point guard

Escape artist in the pocket. Smaller size allows him to sift through pressure

Good lower-body fundamentals to throw from a strong, balanced base

Natural thrower on the run

Loves to give receivers a chance on the outside against man coverage with touch passes

Good natural touch on back-shoulder throws

Weaknesses:

Small size, but doesn't look frail

Has to swing his leg out when putting power on the ball

Speed is adequate, but not to the level of a difference-making dual-threat quarterback

Deep passes need a lot of air to reach their targets

Has trouble seeing clearly over the line of scrimmage

Can naturally lean toward keeping RPO reads, even if it's not the best choice

QB4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Strengths:

Better arm strength than expected for his stature (average for the NFL)

Consistently confident thrower

Not afraid to take a hit and deliver a great pass

Doesn't need to see receivers open before throwing

Good timing and cadence when going through progressions

Strong pocket management to not take a lot of sacks. Quick time to throw also helps

Weaknesses:

Very undersized for an NFL quarterback

True ball placement was an issue in 2025

Predetermines reads too often

Doesn't have much escapability

Will make risky throws to give his receivers a chance (for better or worse)

High turnover-worthy play rate on intermediate throws over the middle

Likes to push the ball and hit big throws, but the ball takes longer to get there

Strengths:

Slightly leaner frame, but good overall size for the NFL

Clean, smooth fundamentals in his throwing motion

Confident with intermediate layered passes between zones

In 2024, was a confident touch passer

Knows how to move defenders with his eyes

Able to scan the full field for his reads

Brings some experience under center

Weaknesses: