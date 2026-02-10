2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top QB prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class is widely considered weaker than for a typical year, but it's not without talented mid-round options. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the consensus No. 1 overall pick as things stand. Behind him are a bevy of prospects with distinct strengths and weaknesses, which we'll lay out here.
Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class for yourself.
Here’s a breakdown of what each top signal-caller brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.
For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.
QB1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
PFF Big Board Rank: 1
Strengths:
- Adequate NFL frame (height and weight)
- Good velocity on short and intermediate passes
- Best back-shoulder passer in the class (NFL-caliber). Elite timing and placement
- Natural touch for sideline passes with extra air
- Knows how to be patient with progressions
- Excellent ball placement; highest plus-accuracy throw rate in the class (36.7%)
- Very smart player. Avoids negatives, reads coverages/leverage, plays calmly under pressure
- Good enough of an athlete to run some RPOs with effectiveness
- Long arms, but still a snappy throwing motion
Weaknesses:
- Good but not great arm. Can get in trouble if he's throwing fade-away passes or is late on reads
- Sack rate is on the higher side, but much improved in 2025
- Played only two snaps under center in 2025
QB2. Ty Simpson, Alabama
PFF Big Board Rank: 34
Strengths:
- Decent athlete for RPO/QB power work
- Above-average arm talent for the NFL
- Can really rip some throws between zone coverages, including over the middle
- Good feel for progressions, including getting to backside routes, if he has the time
- Experience and success throwing intermediate passes to the middle of the field
- Not afraid to step up in the pocket
Weaknesses:
- Struggled under pressure down the stretch in 2025. Didn't always have quick answers for blitzes
- Consistently drops really far back into the pocket, even from shotgun
- Inconsistent pocket management. Moments of strong movement, and others where he makes a situation worse
- Issue with missing high on passes in 2025. Potentially correctable with higher follow-through
- Walks a fine line between a good tight-window throw and a turnover-worthy play
- High time to throw for a pocket quarterback (sometimes the right decision, but not always)
- Anticipation could be a tick faster. Likely stems from 2025 being his first year as a starter
QB3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
PFF Big Board Rank: 68
Strengths:
- Outlier size for an NFL quarterback
- Ball velocity on short/intermediate throws is good despite his size
- Experienced and effective RPO point guard
- Escape artist in the pocket. Smaller size allows him to sift through pressure
- Good lower-body fundamentals to throw from a strong, balanced base
- Natural thrower on the run
- Loves to give receivers a chance on the outside against man coverage with touch passes
- Good natural touch on back-shoulder throws
Weaknesses:
- Small size, but doesn't look frail
- Has to swing his leg out when putting power on the ball
- Speed is adequate, but not to the level of a difference-making dual-threat quarterback
- Deep passes need a lot of air to reach their targets
- Has trouble seeing clearly over the line of scrimmage
- Can naturally lean toward keeping RPO reads, even if it's not the best choice
QB4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
PFF Big Board Rank: 81
Strengths:
- Better arm strength than expected for his stature (average for the NFL)
- Consistently confident thrower
- Not afraid to take a hit and deliver a great pass
- Doesn't need to see receivers open before throwing
- Good timing and cadence when going through progressions
- Strong pocket management to not take a lot of sacks. Quick time to throw also helps
Weaknesses:
- Very undersized for an NFL quarterback
- True ball placement was an issue in 2025
- Predetermines reads too often
- Doesn't have much escapability
- Will make risky throws to give his receivers a chance (for better or worse)
- High turnover-worthy play rate on intermediate throws over the middle
- Likes to push the ball and hit big throws, but the ball takes longer to get there
QB5. Carson Beck, Miami (FL)
PFF Big Board Rank: 94
Strengths:
- Slightly leaner frame, but good overall size for the NFL
- Clean, smooth fundamentals in his throwing motion
- Confident with intermediate layered passes between zones
- In 2024, was a confident touch passer
- Knows how to move defenders with his eyes
- Able to scan the full field for his reads
- Brings some experience under center
Weaknesses:
- Some tough, bad moments under pressure
- Average NFL arm strength. Didn't look the same after UCL surgery in late 2024
- Ball speed completely dies if his feet aren't set
- Poor PFF passing grade on throws of 40-plus yards in 2025