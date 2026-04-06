2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top prospects

Fernando Mendoza remains the top prospect: Mendoza has a good but not elite arm and can run into trouble when throwing off-platform or working late through his reads. While his sack rate improved in 2025, his limited under-center experience (just two snaps) highlights areas of development for the next level.

Jeremiyah Love separates himself from the field: Love is a dynamic, explosive playmaker with top-tier acceleration, speed and footwork, paired with excellent balance and quick processing in space. His all-around game is rounded out by a physical, determined mentality and natural receiving ability out of the backfield.

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Quarerback

The 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class is widely considered weaker than for a typical year, but it's not without talented mid-round options. Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza is the consensus No. 1 overall pick as things stand. Behind him are a bevy of prospects with distinct strengths and weaknesses, which we'll lay out here.

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Running back

The 2026 running back class begins with a clear headliner. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love separates himself from the field as one of the most complete backfield prospects we’ve evaluated in recent years, pairing NFL-caliber athleticism with advanced vision, processing speed and three-down upside.

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Wide receiver

The order of the top 2026 NFL Draft wide receivers is up for debate at this point in the offseason. Still, from Ohio State‘s Carnell Tate to Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, it's a strong class at the top. Here’s a breakdown of what each top wide receiver brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

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Tight end

After Oregon‘s Kenyon Sadiq — a projected first-round pick by many — it's a wide-open 2026 tight end class. Vanderbilt‘s Eli Stowers and Ohio State's Max Klare round out the top three of the PFF Predictive Big Board at the position. Here’s a breakdown of what each top tight end brings to the table.

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Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle is shaping up to be one of the premier position groups in the 2026 NFL Draft. At the top, prospects such as Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano headline the class, but the strength of the group extends well beyond Round 1, with quality starters and developmental options likely to be available into Days 2 and 3.

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Interior defensive line

Five interior defenders slot into the top 30 of the PFF Predictive Big Board, headlined by Clemson‘s Peter Woods. Here’s a breakdown of what each top interior defender brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

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Edge defender

Elite talent sits at the very top of the edge defender big board, namely Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Texas Tech‘s David Bailey. While the class thins out on Days 2 and 3, there will be no shortage of productive edge defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Linebacker

Game-changing linebackers are littered throughout the 2026 NFL Draft class, starting with the Ohio State duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. Here’s a breakdown of what each top linebacker brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

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Cornerback

There is plenty of cornerback value to be had on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, where several talented prospects — including Indiana‘s D'Angelo Ponds, Arizona State‘s Keith Abney II and Arizona‘s Treydan Stukes — are projected to come off the board. On Day 1, LSU's Mansoor Delane will likely be the first to hear his name called at the position, followed by Avieon Terrell or Jermod McCoy.

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Safety

There is always a question of whether it's worth it to draft a safety early due to positional value, and Ohio State‘s Caleb Downs will test that notion in the 2026 NFL Draft. The eighth-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board headlines this year's safety group, followed closely by pre-draft riser Dillon Thieneman.

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