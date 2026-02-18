2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top offensive tackle prospects

Offensive tackle is shaping up to be one of the premier position groups in the 2026 NFL Draft. At the top, prospects such as Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano headline the class, but the strength of the group extends well beyond Round 1, with quality starters and developmental options likely to be available into Days 2 and 3.
Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft offensive tackle class for yourself.
Here’s a breakdown of what each top tackle brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.
Francis Mauigoa, Miami FL
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 11
Strengths
- Big, thick body adequate for playing offensive line in the pros
- Keeps weight on his inside foot to be ready for inside counters
- Doesn’t mind dictating contact with a strong, quick punch
- Arm length appears adequate for offensive tackle play
- Wide base and footwork with a strong anchor to neutralize bull rushes
- Has a quick first step that he converts into displacement power
- Fast feet in his kick slides
Weaknesses
- Weight can get too far onto his toes, leading to lunges and overextended leg drive
- Fast feet, but limited stretch in his kick slides in pass protection, which can make his outside shoulder easier to get around
- Needs to improve anticipation of where rushers are coming from and where his help is
Spencer Fano, Utah
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 18
Strengths
- Light on his feet; impressive lateral movement to recover without lunging
- Good potential as an outside-zone blocker due to his coordinated movement skills
- “Angles” defenders well to wall off rushers without imposing strength
- Competitive player who plays through the whistle
- Has the athletic fluidity to be an effective pass blocker
- Constant leg drive allows him to overcome a lack of displacement power
- Vice-grip hands
Weaknesses
- Light on the scale and on the field for an OT
- Doesn’t naturally generate a ton of power at contact
- Needs to get stronger to have a more consistent anchor
- Inconsistent hand placement in pass protection, often too wide at the shoulders
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 25
Strengths
- His behemoth frame naturally makes him tough to get around or through
- Well-distributed weight for such a high number
- Has a good initial first step in pass protection despite his size
- Good balance and core strength to absorb pass rushers’ power and anchor
- Imposing upper-body power
- Can anchor quickly with his size and technique
- Good hand technique, up and at the ready, before and after the initial punch
Weaknesses
- Naturally harder for him to cover a lot of ground, given his overall size
- Feet are heavy after his initial step; it's hard to get to target points in pass protection
- Can struggle to redirect his power and feet against stunts
- Sometimes wants to push rushers instead of truly standing them up and staying in front
- Has the power to be more patient and not dip his head and lunge as much
- Arm length could be on the shorter side, which will bring up talk of a potential move to guard
Caleb Lomu, Utah
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 29
Strengths
- Looks like an NFL OT every snap
- Adequate frame and arm length
- Good mover in zone-blocking schemes
- Finisher’s mentality
- Very good core strength and posture to hand-fight and stay in front of rushers
- Very good eyes for where the pressure is coming from
- Shows an understanding of when to snatch bull rushers
Weaknesses
- Hands can be a tad late to fire and initiate contact
- The pad level is generally high
- Can miss on aiming points when flashing his hands
- Still gaining offensive line IQ and anticipation (young player)
- He could stand to add a bit more weight for strength and density
Monroe Freeling, Georgia
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 31
Strengths
- Well-above-average size and length to play tackle in the league
- Good lower-back posture to generate leverage and power in run blocking
- Nimble on his feet with a quick base to mirror
- Good baseline of strength and technique for downhill run blocking
- Natural enough athlete for pulls and blocks in space
- Can cover a ton of ground in his kick slides on vertical sets
Weaknesses
- Needs to better anticipate moves to the inside shoulder, as the misses can be bad
- He lets defenders get their hands into his chest too easily and too often
- Strike timing and placement need refinement, which can come with more snaps
- Needs to continue getting stronger to increase displacement and grip strength