2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top offensive tackle prospects

Offensive tackle is shaping up to be one of the premier position groups in the 2026 NFL Draft. At the top, prospects such as Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano headline the class, but the strength of the group extends well beyond Round 1, with quality starters and developmental options likely to be available into Days 2 and 3.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft offensive tackle class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top tackle brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 11

Strengths

Big, thick body adequate for playing offensive line in the pros

Keeps weight on his inside foot to be ready for inside counters

Doesn’t mind dictating contact with a strong, quick punch

Arm length appears adequate for offensive tackle play

Wide base and footwork with a strong anchor to neutralize bull rushes

Has a quick first step that he converts into displacement power

Fast feet in his kick slides

Weaknesses

Weight can get too far onto his toes, leading to lunges and overextended leg drive

Fast feet, but limited stretch in his kick slides in pass protection, which can make his outside shoulder easier to get around

Needs to improve anticipation of where rushers are coming from and where his help is

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 18

Strengths

Light on his feet; impressive lateral movement to recover without lunging

Good potential as an outside-zone blocker due to his coordinated movement skills

“Angles” defenders well to wall off rushers without imposing strength

Competitive player who plays through the whistle

Has the athletic fluidity to be an effective pass blocker

Constant leg drive allows him to overcome a lack of displacement power

Vice-grip hands

Weaknesses

Light on the scale and on the field for an OT

Doesn’t naturally generate a ton of power at contact

Needs to get stronger to have a more consistent anchor

Inconsistent hand placement in pass protection, often too wide at the shoulders

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 25

Strengths

His behemoth frame naturally makes him tough to get around or through

Well-distributed weight for such a high number

Has a good initial first step in pass protection despite his size

Good balance and core strength to absorb pass rushers’ power and anchor

Imposing upper-body power

Can anchor quickly with his size and technique

Good hand technique, up and at the ready, before and after the initial punch

Weaknesses

Naturally harder for him to cover a lot of ground, given his overall size

Feet are heavy after his initial step; it's hard to get to target points in pass protection

Can struggle to redirect his power and feet against stunts

Sometimes wants to push rushers instead of truly standing them up and staying in front

Has the power to be more patient and not dip his head and lunge as much

Arm length could be on the shorter side, which will bring up talk of a potential move to guard

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 29

Strengths

Looks like an NFL OT every snap

Adequate frame and arm length

Good mover in zone-blocking schemes

Finisher’s mentality

Very good core strength and posture to hand-fight and stay in front of rushers

Very good eyes for where the pressure is coming from

Shows an understanding of when to snatch bull rushers

Weaknesses

Hands can be a tad late to fire and initiate contact

The pad level is generally high

Can miss on aiming points when flashing his hands

Still gaining offensive line IQ and anticipation (young player)

He could stand to add a bit more weight for strength and density

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 31

Strengths

Well-above-average size and length to play tackle in the league

Good lower-back posture to generate leverage and power in run blocking

Nimble on his feet with a quick base to mirror

Good baseline of strength and technique for downhill run blocking

Natural enough athlete for pulls and blocks in space

Can cover a ton of ground in his kick slides on vertical sets

Weaknesses