2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top LB prospects

Game-changing linebackers are littered throughout the 2026 NFL Draft class, starting with the Ohio State duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top linebacker brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

LB1. Arvell Reese, Ohio State

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 3

Strengths

Good size for an off-ball linebacker (with a frame that could hold more weight)

Rare athlete to read-and-chase

Very strong, dense player pound-for-pound

Aggressive downhill play style to make solo stops at the line

Sets a mean edge. Powerful hands to knock linemen on their heels with good arm length

Nice cross chop and dip move as a speed rusher

On-ball, off-ball versatility

Weaknesses

Pass-rush techniques/moves are big works in progress

Doesn't have a lot of reps as a true coverage linebacker or a true edge rusher

Will sometimes totally turn his back to the quarterback to drop in zone rather than shuffle and read

Must improve how quickly he sheds blockers

LB2. Sonny Styles, Ohio State

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 8

Strengths

Plus height and arm length for an off-ball linebacker

Violent player who doesn't shy away from physicality

Long wingspan to stack blockers or wrap up ball carriers

Long arms allow him to create space and get off blocks quickly when ball carriers get close

Very strong lower body to stop pullers and hold the line in run defense

Good eyes to sift through chaos and find the ball

Explosive trigger downhill from shallow zones/spy roles

Indiana game was one of the best tape watches of any prospect at any position

Low 2.2% missed tackle rate in 2025

Weaknesses

Can overcommit and run himself out of his gaps

Not a ton of true mug drops/deep zone drops in coverage

More of a quarterback/backfield spy coverage player

Linear explosiveness is more fluid and impressive than lateral movements as a zone defender

Very few turnovers forced over the past two years

LB3. CJ Allen, Georgia

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 27

Strengths

Has the strength to work through blockers

Nice all-around athleticism in all directions from his two-way days (running back and linebacker)

Eyes are always on the ball

Natural drop coverage player, including from mugged looks. Comfortable flipping hips and shuffling deep

Was Georgia's main sub-package linebacker, even if they were in dime

Consistently lines ball carriers up between the shoulders

Very reliable run defender

Weaknesses

Measureables make him a bit undersized for the NFL (though frame is well filled out)

Lack of length negatively affects how well he gets off blocks

LB4. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 40

Strengths

Good first-step explosiveness linearly

Wore green dot as a true sophomore as main communicator from coaches to defense

Consistent pre-snap communication

Long arms help stack and shed blocking receivers

Weaknesses

Plays light. Speed-to-power is middling. Can get pushed around in the run game

Plays fast, but can also play out of control and overrun the ball

Some reps where he has excellent anticipation, others where he completely misreads the play

Lacks a good feel for coverage when receivers get behind him

Hips/change of direction is fine, but not top tier

Can be a straight line pass rusher, but isn't the bend-y type for edge work

LB5. Jake Golday, Cincinnati

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 51

Strengths

Plus length for the position

Spring-y, explosive athlete out of a flat-footed stance

High-effort player

Can play both on and off the ball

Versatile blitzer who can attack the pocket quickly from a wide/overhang alignment and from between the tackles

Dirty-work type of linebacker (taking on blocks)

Good pop at contact

Nice shoulder dip-and-rip combo when slipping blocks

Weaknesses