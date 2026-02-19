2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top LB prospects

Game-changing linebackers are littered throughout the 2026 NFL Draft class, starting with the Ohio State duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles.
Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker class for yourself.
Here’s a breakdown of what each top linebacker brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.
LB1. Arvell Reese, Ohio State
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 3
Strengths
- Good size for an off-ball linebacker (with a frame that could hold more weight)
- Rare athlete to read-and-chase
- Very strong, dense player pound-for-pound
- Aggressive downhill play style to make solo stops at the line
- Sets a mean edge. Powerful hands to knock linemen on their heels with good arm length
- Nice cross chop and dip move as a speed rusher
- On-ball, off-ball versatility
Weaknesses
- Pass-rush techniques/moves are big works in progress
- Doesn't have a lot of reps as a true coverage linebacker or a true edge rusher
- Will sometimes totally turn his back to the quarterback to drop in zone rather than shuffle and read
- Must improve how quickly he sheds blockers
LB2. Sonny Styles, Ohio State
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 8
Strengths
- Plus height and arm length for an off-ball linebacker
- Violent player who doesn't shy away from physicality
- Long wingspan to stack blockers or wrap up ball carriers
- Long arms allow him to create space and get off blocks quickly when ball carriers get close
- Very strong lower body to stop pullers and hold the line in run defense
- Good eyes to sift through chaos and find the ball
- Explosive trigger downhill from shallow zones/spy roles
- Indiana game was one of the best tape watches of any prospect at any position
- Low 2.2% missed tackle rate in 2025
Weaknesses
- Can overcommit and run himself out of his gaps
- Not a ton of true mug drops/deep zone drops in coverage
- More of a quarterback/backfield spy coverage player
- Linear explosiveness is more fluid and impressive than lateral movements as a zone defender
- Very few turnovers forced over the past two years
LB3. CJ Allen, Georgia
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 27
Strengths
- Has the strength to work through blockers
- Nice all-around athleticism in all directions from his two-way days (running back and linebacker)
- Eyes are always on the ball
- Natural drop coverage player, including from mugged looks. Comfortable flipping hips and shuffling deep
- Was Georgia's main sub-package linebacker, even if they were in dime
- Consistently lines ball carriers up between the shoulders
- Very reliable run defender
Weaknesses
- Measureables make him a bit undersized for the NFL (though frame is well filled out)
- Lack of length negatively affects how well he gets off blocks
LB4. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 40
Strengths
- Good first-step explosiveness linearly
- Wore green dot as a true sophomore as main communicator from coaches to defense
- Consistent pre-snap communication
- Long arms help stack and shed blocking receivers
Weaknesses
- Plays light. Speed-to-power is middling. Can get pushed around in the run game
- Plays fast, but can also play out of control and overrun the ball
- Some reps where he has excellent anticipation, others where he completely misreads the play
- Lacks a good feel for coverage when receivers get behind him
- Hips/change of direction is fine, but not top tier
- Can be a straight line pass rusher, but isn't the bend-y type for edge work
LB5. Jake Golday, Cincinnati
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 51
Strengths
- Plus length for the position
- Spring-y, explosive athlete out of a flat-footed stance
- High-effort player
- Can play both on and off the ball
- Versatile blitzer who can attack the pocket quickly from a wide/overhang alignment and from between the tackles
- Dirty-work type of linebacker (taking on blocks)
- Good pop at contact
- Nice shoulder dip-and-rip combo when slipping blocks
Weaknesses
- Not one to carry tight ends in man coverage
- Somewhat clunky in zone coverage movements, but generally fine
- Played in a strange overhang spot for much of 2025. Lack of true full-time linebacker responsibilities
- Slower to disengage blocks because of technique and fewer reps between the tackles. Not because he lacks the stretch