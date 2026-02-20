2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top DI prospects

Five interior defenders slot into the top 30 of the PFF Predictive Big Board, headlined by Clemson‘s Peter Woods.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft interior defender class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top interior defender brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

DI1. Peter Woods, Clemson

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 13

Strengths

Rare flexibility and natural athleticism for his size

Has experience and success rushing from two-point and three-point stances

Alignment versatility from nose to 5-technique

No false steps out of his stance

Explosive first step

Maintains low pad level before making contact

Can make tight corners when shedding/passing blockers

Impressive balance and change of direction at his weight

Weaknesses

Appears to have shorter arms

Relies heavily on speed-to-power pass rush. Could be more technical with finesse

DI2. Caleb Banks, Florida

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 17

Strengths

Has the frame/build to play both 3-4 defensive end and 4-3 defensive tackle

Powerful player. Club move has good violence to it

Stack-and-shed is quick and efficient in run defense

Can hold his ground well against single blocks and even combos

Weaknesses

Pass rush is based on gap-shooting more than hand usage (but he is getting better)

Doesn't turn the tightest corner when executing a rip move

Sometimes too reliant on upper-body strength and forgets importance of leverage

Slower pursuit to the ball if outside the pocket

DI3. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 21

Strengths

Coming soon!

Weaknesses

Coming soon!

DI4. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 26

Strengths

Coming soon!

Weaknesses

Coming soon!

DI5. Christen Miller, Georgia

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 30

Strengths

Fast processor for where the play/ball is going

Good quickness to change direction

Hands are constantly working to get clean

Lighting-quick stack-and-shed player

Conscious of pad level and consistently wins with leverage

Plus arm length for a defensive tackle

Weaknesses