2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top DI prospects

Five interior defenders slot into the top 30 of the PFF Predictive Big Board, headlined by Clemson‘s Peter Woods.
Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft interior defender class for yourself.
Here’s a breakdown of what each top interior defender brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.
DI1. Peter Woods, Clemson
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 13
Strengths
- Rare flexibility and natural athleticism for his size
- Has experience and success rushing from two-point and three-point stances
- Alignment versatility from nose to 5-technique
- No false steps out of his stance
- Explosive first step
- Maintains low pad level before making contact
- Can make tight corners when shedding/passing blockers
- Impressive balance and change of direction at his weight
Weaknesses
- Appears to have shorter arms
- Relies heavily on speed-to-power pass rush. Could be more technical with finesse
DI2. Caleb Banks, Florida
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 17
Strengths
- Has the frame/build to play both 3-4 defensive end and 4-3 defensive tackle
- Powerful player. Club move has good violence to it
- Stack-and-shed is quick and efficient in run defense
- Can hold his ground well against single blocks and even combos
Weaknesses
- Pass rush is based on gap-shooting more than hand usage (but he is getting better)
- Doesn't turn the tightest corner when executing a rip move
- Sometimes too reliant on upper-body strength and forgets importance of leverage
- Slower pursuit to the ball if outside the pocket
DI3. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 21
Strengths
Coming soon!
Weaknesses
Coming soon!
DI4. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 26
Strengths
Coming soon!
Weaknesses
Coming soon!
DI5. Christen Miller, Georgia
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 30
Strengths
- Fast processor for where the play/ball is going
- Good quickness to change direction
- Hands are constantly working to get clean
- Lighting-quick stack-and-shed player
- Conscious of pad level and consistently wins with leverage
- Plus arm length for a defensive tackle
Weaknesses
- Anchor when holding the line is decent, but feels a tad light
- Needs more of a true pass-rush plan