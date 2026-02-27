2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top EDGE prospects

Elite talent sits at the very top of the edge defender big board, namely Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Texas Tech‘s David Bailey. While the class thins out on Days 2 and 3, there will be no shortage of productive edge defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft interior defender class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top interior defender brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

EDGE1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 2

Strengths

Strong, dense build

Can stack and shed tight ends with ease

Scheme versatile. Can switch from three-point DT to 3-4 OLB at any time

Strong and versatile enough to play as the strong side DE in under fronts

97th-percentile pass-rush win rate

No fat on his rush reps, and no false steps. Explodes off his front foot, and hands/moves have great timing

Elite hand speed, good aim and high pass-rush IQ

Consistently wins the leverage battle

Weaknesses

Arm length is well below average for an NFL edge rusher

Higher missed tackle rates (likely due to the lack of arm length)

EDGE2. David Bailey, Texas Tech

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 6

Strengths

Top-tier first-step explosiveness and twitch

Great quad strength for leg drive and jumping to bat passes

Converts speed to power easily. Can really get tackles on their heels quickly

Has the footwork/movement skills for drop-zone off-ball linebacker responsibilities

Forced eight fumbles over the past two years

“Hungry dog off the leash” type of energy as a pass rusher

Weaknesses

High-pad-level rushing style

Stride length is short and quick, which doesn't help him when getting around players

Low PFF run-defense grades in 2023 and 2024. Much better in 2025

Appears arm length could be a limiting factor for him in the NFL

Needs more of a pass-rush plan with more moves

Looks very uncomfortable in a three-point stance

EDGE3. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 15

Strengths

Long, strong build for the NFL level

Size-adjusted lateral and linear explosiveness is impressive

Very stout run defender. Can even hold his own and shed double teams

Plus short-yardage/goal-line defender

Weaknesses

Low career pass-rush win rate

Second, thrid and fourth steps aren't as impressive/explosive as his first. Becomes a build-up speed rusher

Short strides despite a long build. Could extend his steps to cover more ground as a rusher

Consistently loses leverage battle when rushing from two-point stance

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 17

Strengths

Frenetic rush style with a good first step

Shows competitiveness in run defense

Will maximize his shorter arm length in bull rush and long-arm pass rushes

Shows good “pop” at contact when he fires his hands up and into linemen's chests

Shows a variety of pass-rush moves with quick hands

Very nice inside counters

Relentless player

Weaknesses

Has a false step out of his two-point stance. Launches off his back foot

Arm length/wingspan is unprecedentedly short

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 19

Strengths

Played every position on the defensive line throughout his college career

So much added juice since going from around 280 pounds to 265 from 2024 to 2025

First step moved into the top tier in 2025

Hands have more “pop” at contact than ever

Some of the quickest hands in the class (Jason Taylor was his DL coach)

Adequate arm length to play 4-3 and 3-4 defensive end

Good lower-body fundamentals to get off the ball quickly and with power

Relentless rusher. Motor runs hot

