2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top EDGE prospects
By Trevor Sikkema

Elite talent sits at the very top of the edge defender big board, namely Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Texas Tech‘s David Bailey. While the class thins out on Days 2 and 3, there will be no shortage of productive edge defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft interior defender class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top interior defender brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

EDGE1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 2

Strengths

  • Strong, dense build
  • Can stack and shed tight ends with ease
  • Scheme versatile. Can switch from three-point DT to 3-4 OLB at any time
  • Strong and versatile enough to play as the strong side DE in under fronts
  • 97th-percentile pass-rush win rate
  • No fat on his rush reps, and no false steps. Explodes off his front foot, and hands/moves have great timing
  • Elite hand speed, good aim and high pass-rush IQ
  • Consistently wins the leverage battle

Weaknesses

  • Arm length is well below average for an NFL edge rusher
  • Higher missed tackle rates (likely due to the lack of arm length)

EDGE2. David Bailey, Texas Tech

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 6

Strengths

  • Top-tier first-step explosiveness and twitch
  • Great quad strength for leg drive and jumping to bat passes
  • Converts speed to power easily. Can really get tackles on their heels quickly
  • Has the footwork/movement skills for drop-zone off-ball linebacker responsibilities
  • Forced eight fumbles over the past two years
  • “Hungry dog off the leash” type of energy as a pass rusher

Weaknesses

  • High-pad-level rushing style
  • Stride length is short and quick, which doesn't help him when getting around players
  • Low PFF run-defense grades in 2023 and 2024. Much better in 2025
  • Appears arm length could be a limiting factor for him in the NFL
  • Needs more of a pass-rush plan with more moves
  • Looks very uncomfortable in a three-point stance
EDGE3. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 15

Strengths

  • Long, strong build for the NFL level
  • Size-adjusted lateral and linear explosiveness is impressive
  • Very stout run defender. Can even hold his own and shed double teams
  • Plus short-yardage/goal-line defender

Weaknesses

  • Low career pass-rush win rate
  • Second, thrid and fourth steps aren't as impressive/explosive as his first. Becomes a build-up speed rusher
  • Short strides despite a long build. Could extend his steps to cover more ground as a rusher
  • Consistently loses leverage battle when rushing from two-point stance

EDGE4. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 17

Strengths

  • Frenetic rush style with a good first step
  • Shows competitiveness in run defense
  • Will maximize his shorter arm length in bull rush and long-arm pass rushes
  • Shows good “pop” at contact when he fires his hands up and into linemen's chests
  • Shows a variety of pass-rush moves with quick hands
  • Very nice inside counters
  • Relentless player

Weaknesses

  • Has a false step out of his two-point stance. Launches off his back foot
  • Arm length/wingspan is unprecedentedly short

EDGE5. Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 19

Strengths

  • Played every position on the defensive line throughout his college career
  • So much added juice since going from around 280 pounds to 265 from 2024 to 2025
  • First step moved into the top tier in 2025
  • Hands have more “pop” at contact than ever
  • Some of the quickest hands in the class (Jason Taylor was his DL coach)
  • Adequate arm length to play 4-3 and 3-4 defensive end
  • Good lower-body fundamentals to get off the ball quickly and with power
  • Relentless rusher. Motor runs hot

Weaknesses

  • Will be one of the oldest prospects in the class (25 years old in his rookie year)
  • Quicker after weight loss, but definitely not as strong
  • Moved off his spot by offensive tackles too easily in the run game
