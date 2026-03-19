2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top cornerback prospects

There is plenty of cornerback value to be had on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, where several talented prospects — including Indiana‘s D'Angelo Ponds, Arizona State‘s Keith Abney II and Arizona‘s Treydan Stukes — are projected to come off the board.
On Day 1, LSU's Mansoor Delane will likely be the first to hear his name called at the position, followed by Avieon Terrell or Jermod McCoy.
Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft cornerback class for yourself.
Here’s a breakdown of what each top cornerback brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.
CB1. Mansoor Delane, LSU
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 9
Strengths
- Likes to use long arms to get hands on receivers early
- Has the athletic ability, build and mentality of a press cornerback
- Overall speed for the position is adequate
- Feisty run defender (though he does struggle to get off blocks/finish)
- Smooth with flipping his hips to stay sticky vs. vertical routes
- Seems confident as a post-snap communication/matching-coverage player
Weaknesses
- Slender build makes tackling more of a challenge, especially when runners have speed
- Lacks the rare final gear to close in on passes in trail
- Strength deficiencies get magnified in off-coverage
CB2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 17
Strengths
- Fantastic first-step explosiveness, even when changing direction
- Good body type and early experience for press coverage
- Comfortable hand-fighting at any point in the route
- High ball production as a true sophomore. Four INTs and 19.1% forced incompletion rate
- Very low missed tackle rate (7% in 2024)
Weaknesses
- Must get back to pre-injury form athletically
- Leads with the shoulder a bit recklessly for bigger hits
- Must stay more patient with inside, two-step or diamond releases
CB3. Avieon Terrell, Clemson
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 23
Strengths
- Fluid movements with good body control
- Adequate long speed to cover vertical routes and recover
- Great ball production in 2024. Two INTs and 20.0% forced incompletion rate
- Elite PFF run-defense grade (90.7) and low missed tackle rate (12%) against the run in 2024
- Already shows a high IQ with very good instincts
Weaknesses
- Very small, especially in weight, for an NFL outside cornerback
- Arm length could be an issue
CB4. Colton Hood, Tennessee
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 34
Strengths
Coming soon!
Weaknesses
Coming soon!
CB5. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 41
Strengths
Coming soon!
Weaknesses
Coming soon!