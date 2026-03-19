2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top cornerback prospects

There is plenty of cornerback value to be had on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, where several talented prospects — including Indiana‘s D'Angelo Ponds, Arizona State‘s Keith Abney II and Arizona‘s Treydan Stukes — are projected to come off the board.

On Day 1, LSU's Mansoor Delane will likely be the first to hear his name called at the position, followed by Avieon Terrell or Jermod McCoy.

Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft cornerback class for yourself.

Here’s a breakdown of what each top cornerback brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

CB1. Mansoor Delane, LSU

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 9

Strengths

Likes to use long arms to get hands on receivers early

Has the athletic ability, build and mentality of a press cornerback

Overall speed for the position is adequate

Feisty run defender (though he does struggle to get off blocks/finish)

Smooth with flipping his hips to stay sticky vs. vertical routes

Seems confident as a post-snap communication/matching-coverage player

Weaknesses

Slender build makes tackling more of a challenge, especially when runners have speed

Lacks the rare final gear to close in on passes in trail

Strength deficiencies get magnified in off-coverage

CB2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 17

Strengths

Fantastic first-step explosiveness, even when changing direction

Good body type and early experience for press coverage

Comfortable hand-fighting at any point in the route

High ball production as a true sophomore. Four INTs and 19.1% forced incompletion rate

Very low missed tackle rate (7% in 2024)

Weaknesses

Must get back to pre-injury form athletically

Leads with the shoulder a bit recklessly for bigger hits

Must stay more patient with inside, two-step or diamond releases

CB3. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 23

Strengths

Fluid movements with good body control

Adequate long speed to cover vertical routes and recover

Great ball production in 2024. Two INTs and 20.0% forced incompletion rate

Elite PFF run-defense grade (90.7) and low missed tackle rate (12%) against the run in 2024

Already shows a high IQ with very good instincts

Weaknesses

Very small, especially in weight, for an NFL outside cornerback

Arm length could be an issue

CB4. Colton Hood, Tennessee

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 34

Strengths

Coming soon!

Weaknesses

Coming soon!

CB5. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 41

Strengths

Coming soon!

Weaknesses

Coming soon!