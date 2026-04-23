Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Safety

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Big board rank: 8

Downs lacks elite size or athletic traits, but his football IQ is exceptional. That gives him a high floor and ceiling, with All-Pro potential in a versatile defensive role.

2. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks

Big board rank: 11

Thieneman has developed into a versatile safety who excels in coverage and downhill run support. He projects as a starting-caliber player in any scheme.

3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets

Big board rank: 21

McNeil-Warren is a big, explosive safety with a knack for creating turnovers. He projects as a potential impact starter in a box role.

4. A.J. Haulcy, LSU Tigers

Big board rank: 52

Haulcy is a true deep safety with strong range, ball skills and an aggressive playmaking mentality. He projects as a starter in systems that keep him in a traditional backend role.

5. Kamari Ramsey, USC Trojans

Big board rank: 82

Ramsey provides versatility with the ability to play both safety spots and the slot, particularly in two-high looks. His lighter build and good — but not elite — athleticism cap his ceiling.

6. Genesis Smith, Arizona Wildcats

Big board rank: 98

Smith has intriguing size and athletic traits for a single-high role, but inconsistency with physicality and play strength limits his reliability.

7. Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big board rank: 104

Wheatley is a long, springy athlete best suited for single-high roles. His slender build can be exposed in the box, but he offers strong range and coverage ability in space.

8. Bud Clark, TCU Horned Frogs

Big board rank: 117

Clark is a long, explosive playmaker with strong ball skills, but his lack of strength in run defense will need to be managed.

9. Michael Taaffe, Texas Longhorns

Big board rank: 170

Taaffe wins with intelligence and anticipation rather than physical traits. His size and athletic limitations mean he will need to earn his role through consistency and awareness.

10. Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Big board rank: 178

Stroman earned a 79.8 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking 93rd among safeties, with balanced production across coverage and run defense. He ranked 141st in PFF coverage grade (77.9) and 102nd in PFF run-defense grade (81.2), allowing a 94.7 passer rating on nine receptions with one interception and one pass breakup. He added 30 solo tackles and projects as a steady, well-rounded depth safety with situational upside.