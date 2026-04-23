Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Running backs

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Big board rank: 3

Simply put, Jeremiyah Love is what a first-round running back looks like: frame, athleticism, coordination and playmaker mentality. He brings true impact value in the running and passing games.

2. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Big board rank: 56

Price has the look, strength and explosiveness of an NFL back. His vision and anticipation for space can be hot and cold behind man-blocking concepts between the tackles, but in a zone-blocking scheme, he can be an effective part of a two-man backfield.

3. Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

Big board rank: 71

Washington brings alluring size, straight-line speed and yards-after-contact potential as a power back, but also noticeably good vision and footwork to be a potential early-down back in a committee in a man- or gap-scheme run game.

4. Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Big board rank: 99

Coleman may not have the flashy athleticism of a fan-favorite RB1, but his game is efficient, powerful and translatable to NFL success, specifically behind zone-blocking schemes where he can gain momentum and one-cut into rushing lanes. He also brings plus third-down reliability as a receiver and pass protector.

5. Seth McGowan, Kentucky Wildcats

Big board rank: 127

McGowan has the build and athleticism to be a starting-caliber back at the NFL level. His explosiveness in short areas and long speed, paired with quick processing and play speed, make him a difference-maker between the tackles in power-run concepts.

6. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Big board rank: 137

Johnson brings excellent footwork and quickness to the backfield, with good receiving ability to boot. His résumé is of a player who can be successful in man- or gap-blocking concepts, with three-down potential, especially as a receiver.

7. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big board rank: 146

Singleton is a gifted athlete, particularly for his size. He has the physical tools to be a productive NFL back, but inconsistent patience and creativity with the ball limit his ceiling. He does offer legitimate third-down potential as a capable receiver and generally reliable pass protector, though he must eliminate the occasional negative play in pass protection.

8. Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M Aggies

Big board rank: 150

Moss' injury history will likely push him into Day 3, but he remains a solid all-around back with three-down potential and an RB2 or RB3 projection. His foot quickness and processing ability give him a chance to succeed in man- and gap-scheme blocking concepts.

9. Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma Sooners

Big board rank: 154

Ott is a talented back who showed three-down ability as an underclassman, but a puzzling 2025 for him — both in terms of when he was playing and why he wasn't — clouds his draft projection.

10. Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big board rank: 159

Allen is somewhat limited in his overall athletic profile, but when viewed through the lens of a power back — short-yardage efficiency, yards after contact and pass protection — he projects as a useful committee contributor. He fits best in an offense built around man- and gap-scheme concepts between the tackles.