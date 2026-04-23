Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

Big board rank: 1

Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impact projection and potential franchise quarterback.

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Big board rank: 42

Simpson has intriguing NFL traits both as a passer and as an athlete, flashing high-level throws against zone coverage and posting a strong success rate attacking the middle of the field. However, his limited starting experience at the college level shows up in his timing, inconsistent ball placement and uneven performance under pressure. He would benefit from landing in a situation that allows him to sit and develop early, though the physical tools and flashes suggest legitimate starting upside.

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Big board rank: 93

Nussmeier brings NFL bloodlines and a polished, foundational approach to the position, traits that fuel his confidence as a vertical pocket passer. However, his average arm strength and below-average stature could create challenges for his aggressive, gunslinging style at the next level.

4. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big board rank: 96

Allar has the arm talent to play in any offense in the NFL, but he was gun-shy and too inaccurate in 2025. He's a developmental toolsy prospect who needs some time to refine his game.

5. Carson Beck, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big board rank: 113

Beck enters the NFL with a ton of playing experience, clean fundamentals and a good game manager's mindset. However, his arm talent took a big hit in 2025 after his UCL surgery and could be an unfortunate roadblock to NFL success.

6. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Big board rank: 166

Klubnik brings high football character and a pretty passing style as a touch passer, but there's a good chance he lacks the physical traits or arm talent to be a long-term starter in the pro game. He'll have to be an assassin in his pre-snap reads and post-snap recognition to be a starter — but at worst, he is a preferred long-term backup.

7. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Big board rank: 240

8. Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

Big board rank: 246

Green is a well-built, athletically gifted prospect whose inconsistent passing will likely hold him back from a shot at a starter role (and maybe even a backup) in the pros. However, he is such a good athlete that a change to tight end or wide receiver could be in the cards.

9. Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

Big board rank: 248

In a world where people like to force the next Taysom Hill each draft season, Payton actually has the ingredients to potentially be worthy of that comparison. He is a well-above-average athlete for the position and a decent enough passer (lefty) to play as an H-back and even a dropback quarterback in a pinch. However, his play as a quarterback under pressure against NFL-caliber competition is still quite unproven.

10. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini

Big board rank: 255

Altmyer's physical limitations lower his ceiling in the pros, but due to his high football IQ and how calm he is as a pocket passer with good feel, timing and touch, he presents a good floor as a backup quarterback who could come in and start with moderate success in a pinch.