2026 NFL Draft Order
By Mark Chichester

The 2025 NFL season is officially in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks crowned Super Bowl champions and the league now turning its full attention to the offseason. While a handful of teams finished the year competing for a title, most franchises are already focused on what comes next — evaluating rosters, planning cap strategy and preparing for the upcoming NFL draft.

Below is how the first round will fall, incorporating each team’s ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to provide a fuller picture of where every organization stands heading into the offseason.

2026 NFL Draft Order

PickTeamRecordWin%Rank in EPA/Play
(offense)		Rank in EPA Allowed/Play
(defense)
1Raiders3 – 140.1763122
2Jets3 – 140.1762930
3Cardinals3 – 140.1762226
4Titans3 – 140.1763028
5Giants4 – 130.2351227
6Browns5 – 120.294324
7Commanders5 – 120.2941531
8Saints6 – 110.353279
9Chiefs6 – 110.3531012
10Bengals6 – 110.3531929
11Dolphins7 – 100.4122525
12Cowboys7 – 9 – 10.441332
13Rams (via Falcons)8 – 90.4711815
14Ravens8 – 90.4711316
15Buccaneers8 – 90.4712314
16Jets (via Colts)8 – 90.471620
17Lions9 – 80.529518
18Vikings9 – 80.529287
Wild-card round
19Panthers8 – 90.4712623
20Cowboys (via Packers)9 – 7 – 10.559419
21Steelers10 – 70.5882017
22Chargers11 – 60.6472111
23Eagles11 – 60.647148
24Browns (via Jaguars)13 – 40.765166
Divisional round
25Bears11 – 60.647821
26Bills12 – 50.706213
2749ers12 – 50.706924
28Texans12 – 50.706241
Conference championship
29Rams12 – 50.706110
30Broncos14 – 30.824175
Super Bowl
31Patriots14 – 30.82473
32Seahawks14 – 30.824112
