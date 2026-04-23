Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Offensive tackle

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big board rank: 7

Mauigoa is a well-built, well-rounded tackle prospect with a high floor as a projected starter. He brings power in the run game and quick feet in pass protection, though his ceiling may be limited by average length and kick-slide ability.

2. Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

Big board rank: 12

Fano is somewhat undersized for the position, which shows up in his power, but he is an impressive athlete with explosiveness, fluidity and balance. His grip strength and competitiveness make him a strong fit for an outside zone scheme.

3. Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs

Big board rank: 13

Freeling has ideal size for the position but remains inexperienced as a true junior entrant. He is a good mover best suited for an inside zone-heavy scheme, though he must continue to develop strength and anticipation to reach his starting potential.

4. Blake Miller, Clemson Tigers

Big board rank: 25

Miller has the frame and overall skill set of a potential starting NFL offensive tackle. His experience shows up in his patient, consistent pass protection, and if he continues to add strength, he can develop into an impact player.

5. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Crimson Tide

Big board rank: 27

Proctor is a massive, powerful offensive line prospect with surprisingly good coordination and movement ability for his size. However, his lack of ideal foot speed and arm length for tackle likely makes him a strong candidate to move inside to guard

6. Max Iheanachor, Arizona State Sun Devils

Big board rank: 30

Iheanachor, who only began playing football in 2021, is still developing and can be inconsistent technically. However, he possesses the physical tools of a starting-caliber offensive tackle, particularly in zone schemes.

7. Caleb Lomu, Utah Utes

Big board rank: 38

Lomu is a well-built, ascending tackle prospect with a strong foundation. He could compete for starting reps early, and with added strength and experience, he projects as a reliable NFL starter.

8. Gennings Dunker, Iowa Hawkeyes

Big board rank: 57

Dunker has tackle experience but projects best to guard due to his build and skill set. He flashes devastating power, particularly in zone schemes, but must clean up inconsistencies with balance and patience to raise his floor.

9. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern Wildcats

Big board rank: 64

Tiernan is a smart, balanced and experienced tackle whose limitations stem from a naturally high pad level and shorter arm length. Despite that, his technique and football IQ give him a path to a starting role.

10. Markel Bell, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big board rank: 101

Bell's size is a rare trait, even at the NFL level. He is a better athlete than expected for his frame, but limitations in foot speed and flexibility could impact his ability to develop into a full-time starter.