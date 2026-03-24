2026 NFL Draft: Most valuable special teams contributors

Special teams remain a critical pathway for late-round roster spots: Prospects like Ethan Burke and Michael Taaffe bring proven third-phase production that can earn immediate snaps while they develop into larger defensive roles.



Prospects like Ethan Burke and Michael Taaffe bring proven third-phase production that can earn immediate snaps while they develop into larger defensive roles. Return ability and athleticism provide added roster value: Playmakers such as Kaden Wetjen, Jadarian Price and KC Concepcion offer explosive return upside that can accelerate early contributions and differentiate them on draft weekend.



Playmakers such as Kaden Wetjen, Jadarian Price and KC Concepcion offer explosive return upside that can accelerate early contributions and differentiate them on draft weekend. 2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

One of the most reliable ways for rookies to earn early playing time is through special teams, and that is especially true for those selected in the later rounds. Special teams coaches need bodies they can trust.

Late-round picks and undrafted free agents who can make an impact on immediate special teams provide an extra layer of value while they continue their development into starting-caliber players.

Scouting special teams ability can be tricky. Draftable prospects are typically among the best players on their college teams, which means many are shielded from special teams work in their final seasons.

Many of the top special teamers to come from this class may simply be exceptional athletes who have barely featured on a kickoff or punt coverage to date. But for this exercise, we will only focus on the players who have tangible experience in football’s third phase over their college careers.

WR/PR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Wetjen is an extremely rare case in that while listed as a wide receiver, he may get drafted thanks to his special teams returning ability alone. Standing at 5-foot-9, Wetjen logged only 333 yards on offense over his three years at Iowa but cemented himself as the very best returner in college football this past season.

The speedster took the ball to the house four times on special teams returns this past season, in addition to two from last year. He averaged a gargantuan 26.8 yards per return on 21 punt returns in 2025.

The former zero-star recruit carved out this niche for himself despite playing in Iowa’s offensive system, where it can be extremely difficult for players to showcase their talents.

While his ability beyond special teams remains totally unknown, it’s unlikely that a team is willing to let a player with this kind of returning track record to hit the open market as an undrafted free agent.

RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Another prolific returner, Price will be drafted for much more than his special teams prowess, but this could be a great way for him to get a few more early touches if he finds himself playing behind a veteran running back at the early stages of his NFL career.

Price is no stranger to playing second fiddle, of course. While Jeremiyah Love took the majority of snaps in the Notre Dame backfield, Price was averaging 37.8 yards per return on kickoffs for the Fighting Irish, including two touchdowns.

The kickoff play is totally different in the NFL than in college, but the makeup of the play now caters to running backs who can process rushing lanes and change course in an instant. Price matches that description perfectly.

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

The last of our returners is former NC State and Texas A&M star KC Concepcion. Like Price, whoever drafts Concepcion is searching for a valuable offensive weapon first and foremost. The special teams ability is just the icing on the cake.

Concepcion never got many opportunities to flaunt his punt returning skills until his senior season, when he returned 26 punts, averaging 17.7 yards per return, with two house calls.

It’s not quite the same numbers as Kaden Wetjen, but Concepcion possesses natural elusiveness in open space and can break tackles at a well-above-average rate for a sub-200-pound ball carrier.

As a superstar from day one as a freshman, Concepcion was barely asked to play a snap that wasn’t on offense until he arrived in College Station. Whoever ends up drafting the 21-year-old will likely be optimistic that he can wear many hats in the NFL.

ED Ethan Burke, Texas

Coming in just outside the top-400 on PFF’s big board, Ethan Burke’s biggest hope on day three of the draft is that someone wants a guaranteed special teams warrior in the late rounds. That’s exactly what he is.

Burke’s special teams play has improved steadily over his four seasons with the Longhorns, culminating with a 90.6 PFF special teams grade this past season — second highest among all eligible FBS players.

Over his career, he has featured on everything from return units to hold up snaps in punt coverage and primarily as a field goal blocker. Burke has made three blocks over the course of his college career, including one in that classic Peach Bowl victory over Arizona State in the 2024 playoffs.

Burke has also seen 376 snaps on defense for the Longhorns this season. His play was totally respectable with a strong 83.6 overall PFF grade. While he struggled in no particular area, his work obviously paled in comparison to Colin Simmons on the other side of the defense, who could be drafted as high as the top ten if he declares next year.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

A glance at Lorenzo Styles Jr.’s combine performance shows he can be a force on special teams. A 4.27-second 40-yard dash can go a long way when covering a field-flipping punt or fielding a kickoff. His athletic profile is backed up by production.

The brunt of Styles’ special teams play actually came in 2024, when he posted an 82.2 PFF special teams grade on 244 snaps. Unsurprisingly, he played in every single special teams unit aside from field goal protection.

Styles took a step back in special teams usage in his final season as he entered a more prominent role on the defense.

While Styles’ younger brother Sonny could be one of the very first names called in the 2026 draft, the older brother should be one of the most intriguing names still remaining on Day 3, thanks to his athletic profile alone. Lorenzo’s special teams ability should make him a mainstay on NFL rosters for as long as he’s physically capable.

S Michael Taaffe, Texas

The second Longhorn on our list, Taaffe first had to earn his keep on special teams as a walk-on, and he’s not afraid to do so again.

He isn’t quite as daunting an athlete as Lorenzo Styles Jr., but Taaffe brings a deep portfolio of special teams experience, totaling 844 snaps over his Texas career, even pitching in heavily despite being a full-time starter at safety over the last two seasons.

Taaffe’s 2023 season — when he was a special teams contributor above all else — was also his highest-graded (81.7). His grades have remained respectable since, but if Taaffe finds himself as a second- or third-string safety to begin his NFL career, I have a lot of faith that he will provide immediate value to whatever special teams coach is lucky enough to land him.

TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

Similar to Taaffe, Josh Cuevas’ highest-graded and most-utilized season as a special teamer came in 2023, before he stepped into an expanded offensive role after transferring over to Alabama alongside his head coach, Kalen DeBoer.

Cuevas played just one total special teams snap in his final season in Tuscaloosa, but when called upon in the two seasons prior, he was more than willing to show the effort, tenacity and energy required to thrive on special teams.

NFL evaluators won’t overlook that. As the 174th overall player on PFF’s predictive big board, Cuevas likely starts his career only seeing the field in multiple tight end packages.

While he grows familiar with the responsibilities required of an NFL tight end, Cuevas will surely be able to make an impressive contribution on teams, where his 456 collegiate special teams snaps can be put to use.