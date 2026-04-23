Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Linebackers

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes

Big board rank: 2

Reese is an elite athlete for the position with exceptional strength. While still developing in coverage, he has the tools to become a versatile defensive weapon.

2. Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Big board rank: 4

Styles is an attacking linebacker with excellent anticipation who thrives when playing downhill. His movement skills are strong, though his experience in coverage is still developing.

3. CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

Big board rank: 18

Allen is a physical, reliable middle linebacker with strong run-defense ability. His length limitations are notable, but he flashes enough in coverage to project as a starter.

4. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Big board rank: 45

Rodriguez has elite football IQ but lacks the physical tools to match. His instincts keep him in position, though his limited range and power cap his ceiling.

5. Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats

Big board rank: 59

Golday has intriguing length and athleticism with starter potential, but he must improve instincts and anticipation. At worst, he profiles as a strong depth and special teams option.

6. Josiah Trotter, Missouri Tigers

Big board rank: 66

Trotter is a physical, downhill linebacker best suited for a 3-4 scheme. He must improve in coverage and play recognition to become a consistent starter.

7. Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers

Big board rank: 81

Louis is an undersized linebacker who projects best as a versatile space defender. In the right role, he can be an impact nickel player thanks to his explosiveness and coverage ability.

8. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

Big board rank: 86

Hill is a strong athlete with good length who fits best as a WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, where he can play in space and avoid consistent block engagement.

9. Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State Sun Devils

Big board rank: 103

10. Deontae Lawson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Big board rank: 110

Lawson is undersized but experienced and quick. He projects as a rotational linebacker with some starting potential.