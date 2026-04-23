Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Interior offensive linemen

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big board rank: 16

Ioane broke out in 2025, earning an 80.0 overall grade, including an 87.0 pass-blocking grade that ranked 12th among 374 FBS guards. He excelled in stable pass-pro situations, grading in the 90th percentile on true pass sets and 95th percentile on five- and seven-step drops. Across 311 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just four total hurries.

2. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon Ducks

Big board rank: 36

Pregnon took a major leap in 2025, earning an 86.7 PFF grade across a career-high 910 snaps after never dipping below 625 snaps in any season. His 88.1 pass-blocking grade ranked seventh among FBS guards, and he allowed just one sack, two hits and two hurries on 471 pass-blocking snaps. He flashed high-end upside with 85th-percentile marks on true pass sets and elite production in zone schemes (98th percentile zone run-blocking grade).

3. Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M Aggies

Big board rank: 48

Bisontis posted a 62.4 PFF grade in 2025 across a career-high 795 snaps after earning marks of 55.2 in 2023 and 70.2 in 2024. He ranked in the 56th percentile in run-blocking grade on zone runs, 23rd percentile on gap runs and 59th percentile in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

4. Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Big board rank: 74

Rutledge delivered a steady 2025 campaign, earning a 78.4 pass-blocking grade and 76.8 run-blocking grade while not allowing a sack. He surrendered just six total pressures (two hits, four hurries) His career splits suggest a scheme-dependent run blocker, though, with below-average production on zone concepts (8th percentile) compared to gap schemes (39th percentile).

5. Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

Big board rank: 80

Lew is a technically sound center with excellent leverage, balance and posture. His consistent fundamentals allow him to win positioning battles, though he can struggle against top-end power due to his lighter build. His upside is high given his age and technique.

6. Sam Hecht, Kansas State Wildcats

Big board rank: 84

Hecht delivered a strong 2025 campaign, earning an 80.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fourth among centers. He brings a balanced profile, ranking 10th in PFF run-blocking grade (77.7) while holding up adequately in pass protection. Across 759 snaps, he allowed just seven pressures, with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and committed no penalties.

7. Jalen Farmer, Kentucky Wildcats

Big board rank: 88

Farmer put together a solid but unspectacular 2025 season, earning a 69.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 93rd among guards. His best work came in pass protection, where his 72.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 256th, while his 67.4 run-blocking grade ranked 113th. Across 818 snaps, he allowed 14 pressures, including three sacks and no quarterback hits, and committed one penalty.

8. Jake Slaughter, Florida Gators

Big board rank: 90

Slaughter is a smart, finesse center who thrives in zone schemes. He is quick off the ball, coordinated in space and effective at the second level. While his athleticism helps offset below-average size and length, he can struggle against NFL-caliber power in one-on-one situations.

9. Logan Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes

Big board rank: 95

Jones is a high-IQ, feisty center with strong athleticism for zone schemes. He moves well laterally and shows good hand usage, but his outlier-short arm length creates challenges sustaining blocks and handling longer defenders.

10. Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Big board rank: 115

Schrauth earned a 74.9 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking 30th among guards, with strong efficiency across 436 snaps. He ranked 51st in PFF pass-blocking grade (82.7) and 46th in PFF run-blocking grade (73.1) while allowing just two pressures, with zero sacks and zero hits, and committing one penalty.