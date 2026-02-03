Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

2026 NFL Draft: Finding defensive sleepers using PFF+

By Jordan Plocher
  • Nadame Tucker is a high-upside edge defender in the 2026 NFL Draft: The Western Michigan product racked up 14 sacks and notched the best pass-rush win rate against true pass sets among draft-eligible edge defenders this past season.
  • Buffalo's Red Murdock ranked just behind Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez in PFF pass-rush grade: Murdock isn't the fastest linebacker prospect, but he brings a violent, physical play style in run defense.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

🏈 Draft Season 2026

Prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft with PFF+

Your complete draft preparation toolkit

Mock Draft Simulator 2026 NFL Draft Big Board Big Board Builder NCAA Premium Stats
Subscribe

PFF+ subscribers instantly have the work of the largest scouting department in history (in the form of the PFF data collection team) at their fingertips — much of the same information used by all 32 NFL front offices. And we'll use that data here to scout sleeper defensive players for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The data reveals trends and important nuggets for evaluating a player's ability to succeed in the NFL. You can use PFF Premium Stats in a variety of ways, from scouting players for the NFL draft to finding rookies for your fantasy team. 

We'll be looking at 2026 NFL Draft sleepers (players who graded well in college but aren’t among the top 150 players on the PFF Big Board).

Let's start by trying to find a productive pass-rushing interior defensive lineman who isn’t in every first-round mock draft but has shown he can produce and help an NFL defense.

If you’re a PFF+ subscriber, log in and follow along.

Search Parameters:

  • Open PFF Premium Stats
  • Click on the “By Position” tab in the upper right-hand corner
  • Click on the “league” box in the upper left-hand corner and select “NCAA”
  • Click on “DI” in the “Pass Rush Grades” box, under “Defense Reports”
  • Click on “division” in the upper left-hand corner and include both “FBS” and “FCS”
  • Click on “min. pass rush snaps” and select “20%” (to remove small sample sizes)
  • Click on “draft year” and set it to “2026” (to find players in this draft class only)

The second name down on the list is Kaleb Proctor from Southeastern Louisiana, who earned an elite 90.8 PFF pass-rushing grade. At 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, Proctor lacks size, but he still produced at a high level as a pass rusher.

In 2025, Proctor notched nine sacks to lead the draft class among interior defensive linemen. He added four quarterback hits and 27 hurries across 301 pass-rush snaps. As you can imagine, at an undersized 275 pounds, Proctor largely wins with his lateral quickness on the interior. He finished the season with a very good 87.4 PFF overall grade. While he might not develop into a three-down player in the NFL, he could find a role as an interior pass rusher. 

Next, let’s turn our attention to the second level of the defense and look for a well-rounded linebacker who tackles well:

Search Parameters:

  • Open PFF Premium Stats
  • Click on the “By Position” tab in the upper right-hand corner
  • Click on the “league” box in the upper left-hand corner and select “NCAA”
  • Click on “LB” in the “Defense Grades” box, under “Defense Reports”
  • Click on “division” in the upper left-hand corner and include both “FBS” and “FCS”
  • Click on “min. snaps” and select “20%” (to remove small sample sizes)
  • Click on “draft year” and set it to “2026” (to find players in this draft class only)

The first name on the list is Texas Tech‘s Jacob Rodriguez, who is a household name at this point after his dominant 2025 season. The next player is Buffalo‘s Red Murdock with an elite 91.2 PFF overall grade in 2025. Looking at Murdock’s PFF grades across the board shows a linebacker who performed well in every area.

Murdock earned a 91.3 PFF run-defense grade and forced six fumbles on the year. His 82.2 PFF tackling grade is noticeably better than Rodriguez’s 65.5 mark. Murdock earned an 86.5 PFF coverage grade, and his pass-rush resume includes a 72.3 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with six sacks, two quarterback hits and 12 hurries. On film, Murdock isn’t on the fast end of linebackers, but he can help a team with his violent, physical play style.

23 min read
Quick Read
Senior Bowl scouting provided plenty of 2026 NFL Draft insight. Here's Trevor Sikkema's latest swing at a mock draft.
Post-Senior Bowl 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Makai Lemon goes as WR1, Ty Simpson joins the Steelers
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
8 min read
Quick Read
As the practices conclude in Mobile, several players improved their stock to rise up draft boards.
2026 NFL Draft: 10 players who will rise up Trevor Sikkema's board after the Senior Bowl
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
24 min read
Quick Read
Average draft positions in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator will continue to fluctuate as the 2026 NFL Draft cycle wears on.
2026 NFL Draft: Top 20 players on PFF Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards
By Jordan Plocher
Mock Draft Simulator
Try the tool
Mock Draft Simulator
Make picks, trade up, and run your own draft in minutes.
Big Board Builder
Build your board
Big Board Builder
Create custom rankings with Scouting Mode at the core.
More Coverage
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
2026 NFL Draft Big Board
Trevor Sikkema’s personal rankings, complete with three-year player grades, position rankings and in-depth scouting reports for the top prospects in the class.
Big Board Builder
Create your own customized draft rankings, with Scouting Mode at its core — a fully customizable grading system that puts the entire evaluation process in your hands.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

Next, let’s look for edge defenders with high-level pass-rush production. It's the deepest position in this year's draft class, so lesser-known but successful players who could be worth a Day 3 draft pick or a priority UDFA contract are plentiful.

Search Parameters:

  • Open PFF Premium Stats
  • Click on the “By Position” tab in the upper right-hand corner
  • Click on the “league” box in the upper left-hand corner and select “NCAA”
  • Click on “ED” in the “Pass Rush grades” box, under “Defense Reports”
  • Click on “division” in the upper left-hand corner and include both “FBS” and “FCS”
  • Click on “min. pass rush snaps” and select “20%” (to remove small sample sizes)
  • Click on “draft year” and set it to “2026” (to find players in this draft class only)

The top name on the list is Texas Tech's David Bailey, a constant in the top 20 of draft boards, but the next three names on the list — Nadame Tucker, Keyshawn James-Newby and Michael Heldman — aren’t consensus top-150 prospects. Still, all of them racked up double-digit sack numbers to go along with their strong PFF pass-rushing grades, so let's dive in.

Western Michigan‘s Tucker generated a 93.3 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with 14 sacks, six quarterback hits and 41 hurries on 316 pass-rushing snaps in 2025. He also posted a 40.8% win rate when rushing against true pass sets, which ranks first in the class among edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rushing snaps. Tucker had an extremely productive season, although 2025 was the only campaign in which he played 120-plus snaps.

New Mexico‘s James-Newby logged a 93.0 PFF pass-rush grade, powered by 10 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 55 hurries on 381 pass-rushing snaps. His 37.5% win rate when rushing against true pass sets ranks fourth in the draft class among edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rushing snaps. James-Newby also put together back-to-back seasons with 10 sacks. 

Rounding out our group is Central Michigan‘s Heldman and his 92.9 PFF pass-rush grade, 12 sacks, five quarterback hits and 36 hurries on 321 pass-rushing snaps. Heldman secured a 40.2% win rate when rushing against true pass sets, ranking second in the draft class among edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rushing snaps. He has been making a strong case for himself on the All-Star game circuit, as he posted an 80.5 PFF overall grade in the Hula Bowl and then participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he picked up a sack off an inside spin move. 

These are just a few examples of how you can use PFF Premium Stats to find talented and productive draft prospects. Next, we will use PFF+ to find draft sleepers on the offensive side of the ball. 

If you haven’t yet, become a PFF+ subscriber and dive into the data for yourself.

Built to Win. Backed by 130+ years. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.