Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Cornerbacks

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers

Big board rank: 9

Delane is a long, quick outside corner with excellent instincts and ball skills. He has the tools to start in both press and off coverage and match up against top receivers.

2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

Big board rank: 17

McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

3. Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers

Big board rank: 23

Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.

4. Colton Hood, Tennessee Volunteers

Big board rank: 34

Hood is a talented but inconsistent young prospect who needs further development. With only one full season as a starter, he may struggle early if tasked with covering NFL receivers right away.

5. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina Gamecocks

Big board rank: 41

Cisse can lack physicality at times, but his explosiveness and twitch give him the tools to develop into a starting NFL cornerback.

6. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

Big board rank: 43

Ponds plays with clear passion and urgency every snap. While his size, athleticism and strength limitations cap his ceiling, his football IQ and instincts give him starter potential as a zone defender.

7. Chris Johnson, San Diego State Aztecs

Big board rank: 46

Johnson is scheme-dependent and best suited for off coverage rather than press. In that role, he excels with physicality, spacing, anticipation and ball skills.

8. Keith Abney II, Arizona State Sun Devils

Big board rank: 50

Abney's lack of length and top-tier athleticism may limit him to zone schemes, but his competitiveness and run-defense mentality make him a valuable rotational defensive back with starter potential.

9. Keionte Scott, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big board rank: 55

Scott is a tone-setter in run defense with a physical mentality. His zone coverage is adequate, but man coverage limitations may restrict his role.

10. Treydan Stukes, Arizona Wildcats

Big board rank: 61

Stukes worked his way from walk-on to starter and projects best as a hybrid slot defender. While he lacks top-tier athleticism for outside roles, his instincts and playmaking ability stand out.