2026 NFL Draft: Contingency plans for teams that may lose high-profile free agents

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in the rear-view mirror and with free agency straight ahead, we are marrying the two offseason topics and discussing team-building strategies. Here are a handful of scenarios and draft prospects whom teams should keep an eye out for if they can’t retain some of their pending free agents.

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said during the combine broadcast that if he could switch lives with anyone right now, it might be Tyler Linderbaum’s agent because of how much negotiating power his camp has. The Ravens didn't tag Linderbaum, so now a team like the Chicago Bears — who are suddenly in need of a starting center after Drew Dalman‘s retirement — might outbid Baltimore.

If that happens, the Ravens will likely sign a cheaper veteran to step in right away, but there could be good depth options at center in this draft. Baltimore ran outside zone at the seventh-highest percentage in the league last year. Though they are changing offensive coordinators to Declan Doyle, he was a part of a Bears team that ran outside zone at an even higher rate.

Jake Slaughter or Logan Jones, the Nos. 80 and 193 prospects on the PFF Predictive Big Board, respectively, would be good depth options to draft and develop. Slaughter earned an 81.7 PFF run-blocking grade on zone concepts, and Jones earned a 74.0 mark in that department.

It’s been reported that the Colts and Alec Pierce are actively working on getting a deal done, so this one might not come to fruition. However, if the two can’t find common ground, Indianapolis will need to look to the draft to find a vertical threat who can at least partially occupy that role.

Chris Brazzell II and Ted Hurst are two receivers who come to mind. Brazzell was Tennessee’s top deep threat this past season. He recorded a 15.7-yard average depth of target with 13 catches of 15 or more yards. He also ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash.

Hurst was a contested-catch machine in 2025, hauling in 59.3% of his contested targets. Pair that with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, and you’ve got an ideal vertical receiver to add to the Colts' offense.

Eluemunor is an important domino for the Giants, because I believe their entire draft plan hinges upon it. If they re-sign him, they’ll likely use the No. 5 overall pick on the best player available. But if they aren’t able to strike a deal, they might be pigeon-holed into taking an offensive lineman with their top pick.

Francis Mauigoa from Miami feels like the most likely selection for them, as he has played right tackle, where they would have an immediate need. Mauigoa would also allow them to lean more into the power run game after he earned a 75.4 PFF run-blocking grade in man/gap scheme concepts in 2025.

But if New York loses Eluemunor and also doesn’t address the position at No. 5, tackle prospects like Blake Miller, Caleb Lomu or Max Iheanachor at the top of Round 2 could be very good options for them.

The Jaguars would love to have Devin Lloyd back — or at least they should. But with them sitting over the cap heading into free agency, they might not have the financial flexibility to keep him in Jacksonville after his 89.1 PFF overall grade this past season.

Thankfully, it's a great linebacker class, and although the Jaguars don’t have a first-round pick, they do have a second-rounder and three third-round picks. Jacob Rodriguez would be a great option for them in the middle of the second round, if he makes it there. Rodriguez recorded the highest single-season PFF overall grade of any Power Four linebacker in the PFF era (93.0). Jake Golday, Keyshaun Elliott and Deontae Lawson would also be legitimate options for them in the Rounds 2-4 range.

The Seahawks have Zach Charbonnet still under contract, but he is coming off a torn ACL in February and won’t be ready for Week 1. If they lose out on bringing back Walker, they could stand to add another back.

Seattle has only four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft right now: a first, second, third and sixth. I don't think they will spend their first-rounder on a running back, but they may address the position in Rounds 2 or 3 if they lose out on Walker.

Jonah Coleman from Washington would be a good complement to Charbonnet, bringing a powerful run style with great contact balance for consistent efficiency. Kentucky‘s Seth McGowan is a bigger back with good explosive scores from the combine. And finally, Jaydn Ott is a player I really liked at Cal in 2023 before he endured two down years, one due to injury and one due to playing time. That means a team will likely be able to snag his high-potential profile later in the draft.