2026 NFL Draft Breakdown: Miami (FL) QB Carson Beck

Background

Carson Beck is a 6-foot-5, 233-pound quarterback who played six years in college. After four seasons at Georgia — where he led the Bulldogs to a 24–3 record as a starter — Beck transferred to Miami for his final season following a 2024 campaign hampered by a right elbow injury. In 2025, he threw for 3,813 yards and a career-high 30 touchdowns while leading the Hurricanes to a 13–3 record, culminating in a trip to the 2026 national championship game.

2025 PFF Grades and Stats (rank out of 55 draft-eligible QBs)

PFF Overall Grade: 73.6 (25th)

73.6 (25th) Big-Time Throw %: 3.3% (41st)

3.3% (41st) Turnover-Worthy Play %: 2.2% (T-6th)

2.2% (T-6th) Adjusted Completion %: 79.0% (T-3rd)

79.0% (T-3rd) Accuracy %: 67.3% (3rd)

67.3% (3rd) Pressure-to-Sack Rate: 18.0% (T-30th)

18.0% (T-30th) PFF Clean-Pocket Grade: 80.1 (31st)

80.1 (31st) PFF Under-Pressure Grade: 43.0 (36th)

Scouting Evaluation

When scouting quarterbacks, I break down their game into five overarching categories, from most important to least: processing/decision-making, accuracy/mechanics, pocket presence, playmaking/athleticism and arm talent. Then, using PFF’s Scouting Assistant, I can assign a number grade out of 10. Below, I’ll go into detail about the grade I’ve given in each category.

Processing/Decision-Making: 5/10

Watching Carson Beck's process can be a frustrating ordeal. He shows some flashes of quick, high-level processing — but not nearly enough for someone with so much experience. The frustrating part is that he can consistently get himself to the right read and decision, but far too often, he waits for that receiver to be open instead of anticipating it. That leads to his receivers taking some big hits. There are too many examples of him putting his receivers in vulnerable positions because he’s a touch late with his decision or he’s completely unaware of where safeties are positioned.

Beck's 2.2% turnover-worthy play rate is solid, but it’s more a product of him not taking many risks. His 7.6-yard average depth of target ranks 47th out of 55 draft-eligible quarterbacks, and even when removing screens, his 11.6-yard average ranks only 30th. It felt like every throw was either short and underneath or over 20 yards, with rarely anything in between.

Accuracy/Mechanics: 7/10

Beck excels with his accuracy. He very rarely has erratic misses, and that’s due to consistent mechanics. Almost all of Beck’s accuracy metrics are near the top of this draft class. His adjusted completion percentage and accuracy percentage are both top five, and his 18.0% uncatchable throw rate is good for seventh.

The one area he can look to improve in is ball placement. Beck isn’t as consistent as you would like when it comes to leading receivers and allowing them to stay in stride to gain as many yards after the catch as possible. I would also like to see him protect receivers more by keeping balls lower or to the back shoulder.

Pocket Presence: 5.5/10

Throughout his time at Miami, Beck dealt with fairly clean pockets. He was under pressure on just 17% of his dropbacks, by far the lowest percentage of all draft-eligible quarterbacks. That being said, there aren’t a lot of examples of his ability to maneuver muddy pockets to create throwing lanes. He can also bail from clean pockets early at times when he doesn’t need to. Instead of progressing to the backside of his reads, he will often start scrambling when he doesn’t need to. When he does get pressure, he does a surprisingly decent job of finding lanes to escape sacks and limit the damage to either a positive run or a smaller loss when sacked.

Playmaking/Athleticism: 5.5/10

Beck is not the type of playmaking, out-of-structure quarterback that has taken over the NFL. He’s always been a pocket passer and wants to win from within the pocket. That being said, he still has a little juice with his legs. When he can get out of the pocket, he isn’t afraid to take off. He won’t ever win with his legs, but he is a good enough athlete to gain some first downs after escaping pockets.

Arm Talent: 5.5/10

Beck’s injury in 2024 seems to have really hurt his ability to drive the ball. He struggles to generate velocity when he doesn’t have his base under him. You can tell how strong a quarterback’s arm truly is when they are forced to throw off-platform, and Beck struggles mightily to generate any velocity in those situations.

His deep ball is serviceable. He can make throws over 40 yards, but you see the ball start to die around 50 yards. If he doesn't throw a deep ball early, it forces the receiver to slow down to make the catch, allowing the defender to get back into the play. Beck logged the fourth-most completions in this draft class with a targeted depth of 20-plus yards, but his PFF passing grade on those plays was just 78.6 — 34th out of 52 eligible quarterbacks. That tells me his receivers are doing the majority of the work and he is struggling to hit them in stride.

Final Grade: 5.73/10 — Backup/UDFA

Carson Beck had quite the college career. Despite all of his experience, it never all came together for him. That experience should have helped him learn how to quickly process, but he too often struggled to anticipate throws and got confused by leverage from safeties. Still, his accuracy is his calling card. He rarely had erratic misses and consistently put the ball on the frame of his receivers.

He is forced to win from within the pocket, but, post-injury, no longer has the arm talent to drive the ball from within the pocket. It’s tough for me to see Beck making an impact as a starting NFL quarterback. If all goes well, I can see him sticking on an NFL roster as a decent backup.