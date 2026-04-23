Final 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: The top 450 draft prospects

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impact projection and potential franchise quarterback.

2. LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes

Reese is an elite athlete for the position with exceptional strength. While still developing in coverage, he has the tools to become a versatile defensive weapon.

3. HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Simply put, Jeremiyah Love is what a first-round running back looks like: frame, athleticism, coordination and playmaker mentality. He brings true impact value in the running and passing games.

4. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Styles is an attacking linebacker with excellent anticipation who thrives when playing downhill. His movement skills are strong, though his experience in coverage is still developing.

5. ED Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Bain's lack of length will be a talking point, but his production and play strength outweigh those concerns. He consistently wins with power and intelligence as both a run defender and pass rusher.

6. ED David Bailey, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Bailey lacks ideal size and length but compensates with elite explosiveness and twitch. He may not be a three-down player, but his pass-rush upside is significant.

7. T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Mauigoa is a well-built, well-rounded tackle prospect with a high floor as a projected starter. He brings power in the run game and quick feet in pass protection, though his ceiling may be limited by average length and kick-slide ability.

8. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Downs lacks elite size or athletic traits, but his football IQ is exceptional. That gives him a high floor and ceiling, with All-Pro potential in a versatile defensive role.

9. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers

Delane is a long, quick outside corner with excellent instincts and ball skills. He has the tools to start in both press and off coverage and match up against top receivers.

10. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes

Tate offers one of the highest floors among true juniors, thanks to strong hands and a consistently reliable track record as a blocker. His understanding of route running and releases is already NFL-caliber, and if he continues to add functional strength, he has the potential to become an impact receiver at the next level.

11. S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks

Thieneman has developed into a versatile safety who excels in coverage and downhill run support. He projects as a starting-caliber player in any scheme.

12. T Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

Fano is somewhat undersized for the position, which shows up in his power, but he is an impressive athlete with explosiveness, fluidity and balance. His grip strength and competitiveness make him a strong fit for an outside zone scheme.

13. T Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs

Freeling has ideal size for the position but remains inexperienced as a true junior entrant. He is a good mover best suited for an inside zone-heavy scheme, though he must continue to develop strength and anticipation to reach his starting potential.

14. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

Sadiq is an ideal modern tight end in terms of athleticism and versatility. He can impact both the receiving and blocking phases, allowing teams to align him all over the formation. While his college production was limited, his upside is significant, making him a strong first-round projection.

15. WR Makai Lemon, USC Trojans

Lemon lacks ideal size and top-tier NFL athleticism, but his football IQ, elite body control and competitive toughness make him a top-50-caliber prospect. He projects as a starting inside-the-numbers receiver, primarily in the slot, with added return value.

16. G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State Nittany Lions

Ioane broke out in 2025, earning an 80.0 overall grade, including an 87.0 pass-blocking grade that ranked 12th among 374 FBS guards. He excelled in stable pass-pro situations, grading in the 90th percentile on true pass sets and 95th percentile on five- and seven-step drops. Across 311 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just four total hurries.

17. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

18. LB CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

Allen is a physical, reliable middle linebacker with strong run-defense ability. His length limitations are notable, but he flashes enough in coverage to project as a starter.

19. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Tyson has WR1 ability and versatility. His explosiveness is not just NFL-caliber but has the potential to be top-tier at the next level. If he continues to refine his technique — particularly his releases and route running — and can stay healthy despite a consistent injury history, he has the upside to develop into a Pro Bowl- and even All-Pro-caliber player.

20. ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Mesidor will be one of the older prospects in the class, but his pass-rush traits and technique stand out. He projects as a top-50 pick with an impact role as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

21. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets

McNeil-Warren is a big, explosive safety with a knack for creating turnovers. He projects as a potential impact starter in a box role.

22. ED Keldric Faulk, Auburn Tigers

Faulk is not a pure pass rusher, but his length and strength make him an ideal fit for multiple or odd fronts. He excels at holding the line of scrimmage and generating pressure through power.

23. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers

Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.

24. WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana Hoosiers

Cooper is a well-rounded, NFL-caliber athlete with a dense frame and strong hands, projecting as a WR2-type at the next level.

25. T Blake Miller, Clemson Tigers

Miller has the frame and overall skill set of a potential starting NFL offensive tackle. His experience shows up in his patient, consistent pass protection, and if he continues to add strength, he can develop into an impact player.

26. ED Cashius Howell, Texas A&M Aggies

Howell's measurables are not ideal, but his hand usage, burst and pass-rush arsenal allow him to be disruptive in one-on-one situations as a situational edge defender.

27. T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Crimson Tide

Proctor is a massive, powerful offensive line prospect with surprisingly good coordination and movement ability for his size. However, his lack of ideal foot speed and arm length for tackle likely makes him a strong candidate to move inside to guard

28. DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Buckeyes

McDonald posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025, fueled by elite run defense, where his 91.2 grade ranked first among qualifying FBS interior defenders. He backed that up with top-tier stability, landing in the 99th percentile in run-stop rate and 95th percentile in run-defense grade. The pass-rush profile remains limited, though, with a 63.1 grade and sub-15th percentile marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

29. ED T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers

Parker is a well-rounded edge defender who does many things at a solid level but lacks a true difference-making trait. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential if he develops more strength or explosiveness.

30. T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State Sun Devils

Iheanachor, who only began playing football in 2021, is still developing and can be inconsistent technically. However, he possesses the physical tools of a starting-caliber offensive tackle, particularly in zone schemes.

31. WR Denzel Boston, Washington Huskies

Boston is a smooth-moving X receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against zone coverage, but in single-coverage situations, he is often the player to bet on thanks to his elite hand strength.

32. DI Caleb Banks, Florida Gators

Banks' length and strength are best utilized in an odd front, particularly in a 3-4 scheme. In that role, he can occupy space, shed blocks and contribute as a complementary pass rusher rather than a primary one.

33. DI Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers

Woods offers an ideal blend of size, strength and athleticism, with true scheme versatility. His explosive first step and ability to convert speed to power make him disruptive at the line of scrimmage. If he expands his pass-rush plan, he can turn pressures into more impactful production.

34. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee Volunteers

Hood is a talented but inconsistent young prospect who needs further development. With only one full season as a starter, he may struggle early if tasked with covering NFL receivers right away.

35. WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies

Concepcion is a versatile athlete who has found success in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield, though his best fit at the next level is likely as a hybrid Z or slot receiver. He excels in the quick game, where his yards-after-the-catch ability can be a primary strength.

36. G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon Ducks

Pregnon took a major leap in 2025, earning an 86.7 PFF grade across a career-high 910 snaps after never dipping below 625 snaps in any season. His 88.1 pass-blocking grade ranked seventh among FBS guards, and he allowed just one sack, two hits and two hurries on 471 pass-blocking snaps. He flashed high-end upside with 85th-percentile marks on true pass sets and elite production in zone schemes (98th percentile zone run-blocking grade).

37. DI Christen Miller, Georgia Bulldogs

Miller has a strong frame with good length and rare twitch for an interior defender. His quick first step and leverage make him a reliable run defender, and his processing ability adds to his projection, though he must continue to develop his anchor.

38. T Caleb Lomu, Utah Utes

Lomu is a well-built, ascending tackle prospect with a strong foundation. He could compete for starting reps early, and with added strength and experience, he projects as a reliable NFL starter.

39. DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Hunter showed steady improvement across four seasons, culminating in a career-best 80.9 PFF grade in 2025. He earned an 84.5 run-defense grade, 12th among FBS interior defenders, finishing in the 96th percentile in run-stop rate. His pass-rush profile was solid but unspectacular, generating 26 pressures and a 72.1 grade, with above-average marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

40. ED Zion Young, Missouri Tigers

Young is a well-built, high-effort edge defender who brings consistent energy and strength in run defense. His overall athletic limitations may cap his pass-rush production.

41. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina Gamecocks

Cisse can lack physicality at times, but his explosiveness and twitch give him the tools to develop into a starting NFL cornerback.

42. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Simpson has intriguing NFL traits both as a passer and as an athlete, flashing high-level throws against zone coverage and posting a strong success rate attacking the middle of the field. However, his limited starting experience at the college level shows up in his timing, inconsistent ball placement and uneven performance under pressure. He would benefit from landing in a situation that allows him to sit and develop early, though the physical tools and flashes suggest legitimate starting upside.

43. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

Ponds plays with clear passion and urgency every snap. While his size, athleticism and strength limitations cap his ceiling, his football IQ and instincts give him starter potential as a zone defender.

44. WR Chris Bell, Louisville Cardinals

Bell offers an impressive blend of size — particularly weight — and explosiveness as a WR2 in a vertical offense. Some tightness in his lateral movements limits his ability to win with nuanced route-running, but when kept on vertical or horizontal routes, he can generate separation on deep routes and create yards after the catch on shorter touches.

45. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Rodriguez has elite football IQ but lacks the physical tools to match. His instincts keep him in position, though his limited range and power cap his ceiling.

46. CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State Aztecs

Johnson is scheme-dependent and best suited for off coverage rather than press. In that role, he excels with physicality, spacing, anticipation and ball skills.

47. ED R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma Sooners

Thomas brings explosive traits from his track background, giving him pass-rush upside despite size limitations. He projects as a situational contributor.

48. G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M Aggies

Bisontis posted a 62.4 PFF grade in 2025 across a career-high 795 snaps after earning marks of 55.2 in 2023 and 70.2 in 2024. He ranked in the 56th percentile in run-blocking grade on zone runs, 23rd percentile on gap runs and 59th percentile in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

49. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama Crimson Tide

Bernard has developed into a solid, high-floor receiver with good nuance and football IQ, though his limited physical and athletic ceiling projects him more as a depth option than a consistent contributor.

50. CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State Sun Devils

Abney's lack of length and top-tier athleticism may limit him to zone schemes, but his competitiveness and run-defense mentality make him a valuable rotational defensive back with starter potential.

51. ED Gabe Jacas, Illinois Fighting Illini

Jacas can be reactionary at times, but when he diagnoses plays correctly, he shows NFL-level playmaking ability. His build and strength support versatility as a 3-4 defensive end or outside linebacker.

52. S A.J. Haulcy, LSU Tigers

Haulcy is a true deep safety with strong range, ball skills and an aggressive playmaking mentality. He projects as a starter in systems that keep him in a traditional backend role.

53. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores

Stowers is a natural, versatile athlete with a high usage rate over the past two seasons, projecting to a contributing NFL role. He is best utilized as a backfield or big-slot option rather than as an in-line blocker, where his impact is limited.

54. ED Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

Lawrence has the tools to be a rotational 3-4 outside linebacker, but inconsistencies in both strengths and weaknesses may limit him to a flash player role.

55. CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Scott is a tone-setter in run defense with a physical mentality. His zone coverage is adequate, but man coverage limitations may restrict his role.

56. HB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Price has the look, strength and explosiveness of an NFL back. His vision and anticipation for space can be hot and cold behind man-blocking concepts between the tackles, but in a zone-blocking scheme, he can be an effective part of a two-man backfield.

57. T Gennings Dunker, Iowa Hawkeyes

Dunker has tackle experience but projects best to guard due to his build and skill set. He flashes devastating power, particularly in zone schemes, but must clean up inconsistencies with balance and patience to raise his floor.

58. WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee Volunteers

Brazzell is a boom-or-bust vertical receiver capable of posting 100 yards one week and 20 the next. His route tree is limited, but what he does — winning downfield — he does very well. In a vertical offense, he projects as a high-upside outside receiver who will likely begin his career as a WR3. If a team bets on his skill set and he hits, he has the potential to become an impact player.

59. LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats

Golday has intriguing length and athleticism with starter potential, but he must improve instincts and anticipation. At worst, he profiles as a strong depth and special teams option.

60. WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut Huskies

Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a productive slot receiver.

61. CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona Wildcats

Stukes worked his way from walk-on to starter and projects best as a hybrid slot defender. While he lacks top-tier athleticism for outside roles, his instincts and playmaking ability stand out.

62. WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State Bison

Lance dominated FCS competition as a versatile X receiver. He moves well for his size and pairs that with reliable contested-catch production, giving him a strong case as an early Day 3 pick with the potential to develop into a contributing NFL receiver.

63. ED Joshua Josephs, Tennessee Volunteers

Josephs has an appealing blend of size and explosiveness but must improve his technique and anticipation to reach his potential.

64. T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern Wildcats

Tiernan is a smart, balanced and experienced tackle whose limitations stem from a naturally high pad level and shorter arm length. Despite that, his technique and football IQ give him a path to a starting role.

65. ED Derrick Moore, Michigan Wolverines

Moore is a smaller edge defender who wins with quickness and pass-rush IQ. His lack of length may limit sack totals, but he can contribute as a rotational 3-4 outside linebacker.

66. LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri Tigers

Trotter is a physical, downhill linebacker best suited for a 3-4 scheme. He must improve in coverage and play recognition to become a consistent starter.

67. ED Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Dennis-Sutton projects best as a 3-4 defensive end with some 4-3 flexibility. His length and size are clear strengths, though his agility in space is more limited. With ascending play, he could be drafted higher than his current tape suggests.

68. CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State Buckeyes

Igbinosun has the size and physicality teams want in press-man coverage, but he must clean up his technique and avoid panic at the catch point to limit penalties.

69. WR Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Williams is a quick, precise slot-only receiver with strong separation metrics but a low average depth of target. His special teams experience helps support his projection as a depth receiver.

70. DI Gracen Halton, Oklahoma Sooners

Halton is an undersized, versatile defensive lineman who wins with quickness, effort and movement skills. His lack of strength can be an issue, but he fits well in multiple or movement-based fronts.

71. HB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

Washington brings alluring size, straight-line speed and yards-after-contact potential as a power back, but also noticeably good vision and footwork to be a potential early-down back in a committee in a man- or gap-scheme run game.

72. DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State Cyclones

Orange is a massive defensive line prospect with elite power potential, supported by impressive weight-room strength. His first-step explosiveness allows him to generate strong speed-to-power as a bull rusher, particularly in attack mode. However, his hand speed and pass-rush finesse are limited, which impacts his ability to disengage consistently. He projects best as a high-effort, power-based lineman in a 3-4 scheme.

73. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana Hoosiers

Sarratt may profile as a below-average athlete for an NFL X receiver, but there is still plenty to like in his game. His strong hands, coordination and determination at the catch point — combined with his constant competitiveness — give him starter potential as an outside WR2 in offenses that value jump-ball opportunities.

74. G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Rutledge delivered a steady 2025 campaign, earning a 78.4 pass-blocking grade and 76.8 run-blocking grade while not allowing a sack. He surrendered just six total pressures (two hits, four hurries) His career splits suggest a scheme-dependent run blocker, though, with below-average production on zone concepts (8th percentile) compared to gap schemes (39th percentile).

75. WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia Bulldogs

Branch is a likely Day 2 pick due to his rare, difference-making athleticism. However, he relies heavily on speed and must continue to refine the nuance and technique in his route running to avoid being limited to a special teams role.

76. TE Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Klare is a lighter tight end whose blocking flashes but lacks consistency. He compensates with savvy receiving skills and reliable hands, projecting as a potential starter for teams that prioritize tight end involvement in the passing game.

77. ED Romello Height, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Height shows pass-rush ability with quickness and technique but must add strength to hold up consistently. His projection depends on maintaining athleticism as he develops physically.

78. WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma Sooners

Burks' size and production do not clearly point to a future NFL contributor, but his athleticism and strength make him difficult to dismiss. He offers intriguing upside as an explosive slot receiver, though he may not fit every scheme.

79. DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State Seminoles

Jackson is a massive, powerful defensive tackle with imposing physical traits. When his hand usage is right, he can be dominant, but inconsistency in technique and processing limits his impact. He remains a high-upside prospect.

80. C Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

Lew is a technically sound center with excellent leverage, balance and posture. His consistent fundamentals allow him to win positioning battles, though he can struggle against top-end power due to his lighter build. His upside is high given his age and technique.

81. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers

Louis is an undersized linebacker who projects best as a versatile space defender. In the right role, he can be an impact nickel player thanks to his explosiveness and coverage ability.

82. S Kamari Ramsey, USC Trojans

Ramsey provides versatility with the ability to play both safety spots and the slot, particularly in two-high looks. His lighter build and good — but not elite — athleticism cap his ceiling.

83. CB Chandler Rivers, Duke Blue Devils

Rivers logged 3,186 defensive snaps across four seasons at Duke and allowed just one touchdown in coverage in 2025, with a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeted for the third straight year. He earned a 90.7 PFF grade in 2024 before taking a step back in 2025. Over the past three seasons, he has been flagged just four times while playing more than 70% of his snaps on the outside.

84. C Sam Hecht, Kansas State Wildcats

Hecht delivered a strong 2025 campaign, earning an 80.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fourth among centers. He brings a balanced profile, ranking 10th in PFF run-blocking grade (77.7) while holding up adequately in pass protection. Across 759 snaps, he allowed just seven pressures, with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and committed no penalties.

85. CB Devin Moore, Florida Gators

Moore is an appealing Day 2 prospect with a strong blend of length, speed and ball skills for press-man coverage, though his injury history could impact his draft position.

86. LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

Hill is a strong athlete with good length who fits best as a WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, where he can play in space and avoid consistent block engagement.

87. TE Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

Roush has the build of an NFL tight end capable of playing on the line of scrimmage. As a blocking Y tight end, he can be a valuable piece in heavy personnel packages and some single-tight-end looks, though his impact in the passing game will likely be limited.

88. G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky Wildcats

Farmer put together a solid but unspectacular 2025 season, earning a 69.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 93rd among guards. His best work came in pass protection, where his 72.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 256th, while his 67.4 run-blocking grade ranked 113th. Across 818 snaps, he allowed 14 pressures, including three sacks and no quarterback hits, and committed one penalty.

89. CB Daylen Everette, Georgia Bulldogs

Everette earned a 69.7 PFF grade across 751 snaps in 2025, highlighted by a 90.1 run-defense grade. In coverage, he allowed 38 receptions on 68 targets for 440 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded one interception and seven pass breakups on the year.

90. C Jake Slaughter, Florida Gators

Slaughter is a smart, finesse center who thrives in zone schemes. He is quick off the ball, coordinated in space and effective at the second level. While his athleticism helps offset below-average size and length, he can struggle against NFL-caliber power in one-on-one situations.

91. ED LT Overton, Alabama Crimson Tide

Overton fits best as a 3-4 defensive end with inside-out versatility. He can contribute in a 4-3 as a power end, but his lack of bend and stride length limits his ability to consistently threaten the edge.

92. ED Keyron Crawford, Auburn Tigers

Crawford earned a 76.3 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking 166th among edge defenders, with his impact driven by his pass rush, where he ranked 48th in PFF pass-rush grade (85.8) and generated 43 pressures, including five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 26 hurries. His 73.9 PFF run-defense grade ranked 237th, and he added 23 solo tackles and one forced fumble across the season.

93. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Nussmeier brings NFL bloodlines and a polished, foundational approach to the position, traits that fuel his confidence as a vertical pocket passer. However, his average arm strength and below-average stature could create challenges for his aggressive, gunslinging style at the next level.

94. DI Rayshaun Benny, Michigan Wolverines

Benny earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 62nd among 887 qualifying interior defenders. He posted a 68.5 pass-rush grade (161st) and an 83.5 run-defense grade (35th). His production leaned toward run defense, with a clear disparity between phases.

95. C Logan Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes

Jones is a high-IQ, feisty center with strong athleticism for zone schemes. He moves well laterally and shows good hand usage, but his outlier-short arm length creates challenges sustaining blocks and handling longer defenders.

96. QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Allar has the arm talent to play in any offense in the NFL, but he was gun-shy and too inaccurate in 2025. He's a developmental toolsy prospect who needs some time to refine his game.

97. WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State Panthers

Hurst is a long, lean outside X receiver who brings a solid baseline of blocking and contested-catch ability to the role. He has pro-level vertical speed, but it takes some time to build up. He projects as a Day 3 receiver with the chance to be a contributing player.

98. S Genesis Smith, Arizona Wildcats

Smith has intriguing size and athletic traits for a single-high role, but inconsistency with physicality and play strength limits his reliability.

99. HB Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Coleman may not have the flashy athleticism of a fan-favorite RB1, but his game is efficient, powerful and translatable to NFL success, specifically behind zone-blocking schemes where he can gain momentum and one-cut into rushing lanes. He also brings plus third-down reliability as a receiver and pass protector.

100. WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

If Fields attacks the ball in the air with more consistency and urgency, he has a chance to stick on an NFL roster as a big-bodied receiver with reliable blocking and adequate long speed.

101. T Markel Bell, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

102. ED Jaishawn Barham, Michigan Wolverines

103. LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State Sun Devils

104. S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

105. CB Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns

106. TE Michael Trigg, Baylor Bears

107. DI Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati Bearcats

108. T Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M Aggies

109. ED Anthony Lucas, USC Trojans

110. LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama Crimson Tide

111. DI Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana Lions

112. WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi Rebels

113. QB Carson Beck, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

114. CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M Aggies

115. G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

116. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State Bulldogs

117. S Bud Clark, TCU Horned Frogs

118. WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

119. DI Zxavian Harris, Mississippi Rebels

120. ED Mikail Kamara, Indiana Hoosiers

121. T Kage Casey, Boise State Broncos

122. DI Landon Robinson, Navy Midshipmen

123. CB Tacario Davis, Washington Huskies

124. ED Tyreak Sapp, Florida Gators

125. DI Chris McClellan, Missouri Tigers

126. T Brian Parker II, Duke Blue Devils

127. HB Seth McGowan, Kentucky Wildcats

128. CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Gamecocks

129. TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

130. WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech Red Raiders

131. TE Jack Endries, Texas Longhorns

132. WR Eric McAlister, TCU Horned Frogs

133. G Beau Stephens, Iowa Hawkeyes

134. T Jude Bowry, Boston College Eagles

135. LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon Ducks

136. WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC Trojans

137. HB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

138. TE Marlin Klein, Michigan Wolverines

139. CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

140. ED Mason Reiger, Wisconsin Badgers

141. C Jager Burton, Kentucky Wildcats

142. TE Dallen Bentley, Utah Utes

143. T Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M Aggies

144. DI Tim Keenan III, Alabama Crimson Tide

145. LB Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies

146. HB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

147. T J.C. Davis, Illinois Fighting Illini

148. ED Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan Broncos

149. T Austin Barber, Florida Gators

150. HB Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M Aggies

151. CB Devon Marshall, North Carolina State Wolfpack

152. ED Max Llewellyn, Iowa Hawkeyes

153. T Isaiah World, Oregon Ducks

154. HB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma Sooners

155. WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati Bearcats

156. WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech Red Raiders

157. T Diego Pounds, Mississippi Rebels

158. TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M Aggies

159. HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

160. TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati Bearcats

161. TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

162. CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington Huskies

163. DI DeMonte Capehart, Clemson Tigers

164. G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn Tigers

166. QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

167. WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri Tigers

168. WR Josh Cameron, Baylor Bears

169. LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs

170. S Michael Taaffe, Texas Longhorns

171. HB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

172. CB Julian Neal, Arkansas Razorbacks

173. G DJ Campbell, Texas Longhorns

174. TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama Crimson Tide

175. CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina Tar Heels

176. LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana Hoosiers

177. WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

178. S Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

179. CB Hezekiah Masses, California Golden Bears

180. T Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

181. WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati Bearcats

182. LB Trey Moore, Texas Longhorns

183. T Drew Shelton, Penn State Nittany Lions

184. HB J'Mari Taylor, Virginia Cavaliers

185. G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M Aggies

186. WR Aaron Anderson, LSU Tigers

187. HB Kaelon Black, Indiana Hoosiers

188. C Pat Coogan, Indiana Hoosiers

189. ED Caden Curry, Ohio State Buckeyes

190. TE Miles Kitselman, Tennessee Volunteers

191. LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma Sooners

192. ED Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College Eagles

193. T Nolan Rucci, Penn State Nittany Lions

194. TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming Cowboys

195. G Kobe Baynes, Kansas Jayhawks

196. FB Eli Heidenreich, Navy Midshipmen

197. G Jaeden Roberts, Alabama Crimson Tide

198. TE Tanner Koziol, Houston Cougars

199. DI Zane Durant, Penn State Nittany Lions

200. S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech Red Raiders

201. WR Chase Roberts, BYU Cougars

202. S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC Trojans

203. C Matt Gulbin, Michigan State Spartans

204. DI Cole Brevard, Texas Longhorns

205. S VJ Payne, Kansas State Wildcats

206. G Anez Cooper, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

207. S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

208. LB Red Murdock, Buffalo Bulls

209. TE Dae'Quan Wright, Mississippi Rebels

210. DI Bryson Eason, Tennessee Volunteers

211. ED George Gumbs Jr., Florida Gators

212. DI Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech Red Raiders

213. WR Zavion Thomas, LSU Tigers

214. WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll Blue Streaks

215. TE Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

216. WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky Wildcats

217. HB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh Panthers

218. S Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU Mustangs

219. LB Jack Kelly, BYU Cougars

220. CB TJ Hall, Iowa Hawkeyes

221. LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU Tigers

222. S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma Sooners

223. CB Jadon Canady, Oregon Ducks

224. WR Dane Key, Nebraska Cornhuskers

225. CB Andre Fuller, Toledo Rockets

226. C Parker Brailsford, Alabama Crimson Tide

227. CB Domani Jackson, Alabama Crimson Tide

228. HB Robert Henry Jr., UTSA Roadrunners

229. TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana Hoosiers

230. WR Colbie Young, Georgia Bulldogs

231. ED TJ Guy, Michigan Wolverines

232. DI Nick Barrett, South Carolina Gamecocks

233. HB Roman Hemby, Indiana Hoosiers

234. WR Noah Thomas, Georgia Bulldogs

235. TE Max Bredeson, Michigan Wolverines

236. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida Gators

237. WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa Hawkeyes

238. DI Deven Eastern, Minnesota Golden Gophers

239. HB Terion Stewart, Virginia Tech Hokies

240. QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

241. CB DJ Harvey, USC Trojans

242. G Micah Morris, Georgia Bulldogs

243. ED Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke Blue Devils

244. DI Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M Aggies

245. TE Lake McRee, USC Trojans

246. QB Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

247. S Jalen Huskey, Maryland Terrapins

248. QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

249. CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

250. LB Eric Gentry, USC Trojans

251. HB Rahsul Faison, South Carolina Gamecocks

252. CB Ceyair Wright, Nebraska Cornhuskers

253. DI James Thompson Jr., Illinois Fighting Illini

254. T Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

255. QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini

256. WR Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin Badgers

257. QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears

258. WR Lewis Bond, Boston College Eagles

259. QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

260. T Keagen Trost, Missouri Tigers

261. QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

262. G Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State Buckeyes

263. QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

264. ED Michael Heldman, Central Michigan Chippewas

265. CB Jeadyn Lukus, Clemson Tigers

266. LB Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

267. CB Josh Moten, Southern Miss Golden Eagles

268. G Joshua Braun, Kentucky Wildcats

269. CB Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

270. ED Patrick Payton, LSU Tigers

271. S Jalen Catalon, Missouri Tigers

272. QB Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals

273. TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State Bulldogs

274. CB Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M Aggies

275. QB Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles

276. ED Eric O'Neill, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

277. ED Logan Fano, Utah Utes

278. WR Trebor Pena, Penn State Nittany Lions

279. LB Lander Barton, Utah Utes

280. QB Jake Retzlaff, Tulane Green Wave

281. C Connor Tollison, Missouri Tigers

282. WR Dillon Bell, Georgia Bulldogs

283. HB Chip Trayanum, Toledo Rockets

284. TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma Sooners

285. HB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

286. WR Malik Benson, Oregon Ducks

287. QB Joe Fagnano, Connecticut Huskies

288. ED Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico Lobos

289. T Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin Badgers

290. QB Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies

291. QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

292. TE DJ Rogers, TCU Horned Frogs

293. HB Jam Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide

294. S Louis Moore, Indiana Hoosiers

295. DI Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

296. G Tomas Rimac, Virginia Tech Hokies

297. S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

298. TE RJ Maryland, SMU Mustangs

299. DI Jackie Marshall, Baylor Bears

300. G Caden Barnett, Wyoming Cowboys

301. DI Damonic Williams, Oklahoma Sooners

302. DI Keeshawn Silver, USC Trojans

303. TE Carsen Ryan, BYU Cougars

304. S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa Hawkeyes

305. C Bryce Foster, Kansas Jayhawks

306. ED Ben Bell, Virginia Tech Hokies

307. HB Noah Whittington, Oregon Ducks

308. G Davion Carter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

309. TE Jack Velling, Michigan State Spartans

310. CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston Cougars

311. T Travis Burke, Memphis Tigers

312. DI Brandon Cleveland, North Carolina State Wolfpack

313. HB Dean Connors, Houston Cougars

314. C Luke Petitbon, Florida State Seminoles

315. QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

316. WR Squirrel White, Florida State Seminoles

317. T Micah Pettus, Florida State Seminoles

318. DI Gary Smith III, UCLA Bruins

319. WR Hank Beatty, Illinois Fighting Illini

320. WR Jordan Hudson, SMU Mustangs

321. S Austin Brown, Wisconsin Badgers

322. WR Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi Rebels

323. T Jeff Persi, Pittsburgh Panthers

324. G Fernando Carmona, Arkansas Razorbacks

325. DI Cameron Ball, Arkansas Razorbacks

326. HB Adam Randall, Clemson Tigers

327. LB Scooby Williams, Texas A&M Aggies

328. S DeShon Singleton, Nebraska Cornhuskers

329. HB CJ Donaldson, Ohio State Buckeyes

330. TE Jeremiah Franklin, Boston College Eagles

331. ED Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern Wildcats

332. ED Wesley Williams, Duke Blue Devils

333. G Josh Thompson, LSU Tigers

334. ED Jack Pyburn, LSU Tigers

335. CB Stephen Hall, Missouri Tigers

336. WR Caullin Lacy, Louisville Cardinals

337. QB Grayson James, Boston College Eagles

338. WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas Jayhawks

339. HB Logan Diggs, Mississippi Rebels

340. LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

341. C Jaren Kump, Utah Utes

342. QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa Hawkeyes

343. WR Donavon Greene, Virginia Tech Hokies

344. DI Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn Tigers

345. G Izavion Miller, Auburn Tigers

346. LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan Wolverines

347. WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina Pirates

348. G Dillon Wade, Auburn Tigers

349. G Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma Sooners

350. LB Wesley Bissainthe, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

351. CB DaShawn Jones, Alabama Crimson Tide

352. S Ahmaad Moses, SMU Mustangs

353. HB Al-Jay Henderson, Buffalo Bulls

354. WR Chris Hilton Jr., LSU Tigers

355. TE Bauer Sharp, LSU Tigers

356. C Mason Randolph, Boise State Broncos

357. ED Dean Miller, Kansas Jayhawks

358. CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas Longhorns

359. S Gunner Maldonado, Kansas State Wildcats

360. TE Tanner Arkin, Illinois Fighting Illini

361. G Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA Bruins

362. C Mark Petry, Syracuse Orange

363. ED Mo Westmoreland, Tulane Green Wave

364. G Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern Wildcats

365. S Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma Sooners

366. S DQ Smith, South Carolina Gamecocks

367. QB Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

368. HB Devin Mockobee, Purdue Boilermakers

369. CB Avery Smith, Toledo Rockets

370. WR Devonte Ross, Penn State Nittany Lions

371. ED Jimmori Robinson, West Virginia Mountaineers

372. LB Karson Sharar, Iowa Hawkeyes

373. TE Rohan Jones, Arkansas Razorbacks

374. T Tristan Leigh, Clemson Tigers

375. G Daniel King, North Carolina Tar Heels

376. WR Barion Brown, LSU Tigers

377. WR Donaven McCulley, Michigan Wolverines

378. ED Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma Sooners

379. T Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas Jayhawks

380. CB Marcus Allen, North Carolina Tar Heels

381. DI David Gusta, Kentucky Wildcats

382. S JJ Johnson, North Carolina State Wolfpack

383. TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State Buckeyes

384. HB Roydell Williams, Florida State Seminoles

385. T Chris Adams, Memphis Tigers

386. G Weylin Lapuaho, BYU Cougars

387. HB Kentrel Bullock, South Alabama Jaguars

388. S Dalton Johnson, Arizona Wildcats

389. S Shyheim Brown, Florida State Seminoles

390. HB Anthony Hankerson, Oregon State Beavers

391. WR Malik Rutherford, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

392. TE Matthew Hibner, SMU Mustangs

393. T Trevor Brock, Buffalo Bulls

394. G Kam Dewberry, Alabama Crimson Tide

395. LB Wade Woodaz, Clemson Tigers

396. S Phillip Dunnam, UCF Knights

397. QB Blake Shapen, Mississippi State Bulldogs

398. T Carver Willis, Washington Huskies

399. HB Angel Johnson, Washington State Cougars

400. WR Kobe Prentice, Baylor Bears

401. TE Amari Niblack, Texas A&M Aggies

402. TE Khalil Dinkins, Penn State Nittany Lions

403. C J'Onre Reed, USC Trojans

404. ED Ethan Burke, Texas Longhorns

405. CB Collin Wright, Stanford Cardinal

406. HB Davon Booth, Mississippi State Bulldogs

407. WR Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word Cardinals

408. TE Ethan Conner, Troy Trojans

409. T Mason Murphy, Auburn Tigers

410. C Nick Dawkins, Penn State Nittany Lions

411. DI Jacobian Guillory II, LSU Tigers

412. ED Roy Williams, Northern Illinois Huskies

413. WR Jordan Mosley, Colorado State Rams

414. CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri Tigers

415. HB Jaquez Moore, Duke Blue Devils

416. ED Miles Capers, Vanderbilt Commodores

417. WR Max Tomczak, Youngstown State Penguins

418. TE Chamon Metayer, Arizona State Sun Devils

419. ED Nyjalik Kelly, UCF Knights

420. QB Tyler Van Dyke, SMU Mustangs

421. HB Cash Jones, Georgia Bulldogs

422. TE Matt Lauter, Boise State Broncos

423. ED Corey Walker, Wisconsin Badgers

424. T Ryan Mosesso, Massachusetts Minutemen

425. QB Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes

426. LB Jordan Pollard, San Jose State Spartans

427. T Alan Herron, Maryland Terrapins

428. WR Romello Brinson, SMU Mustangs

429. TE Caleb Fauria, Delaware Blue Hens

430. G Logan Taylor, Boston College Eagles

431. LB Desmond Purnell, Kansas State Wildcats

432. LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama Crimson Tide

433. CB Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin Badgers

434. ED Kam Olds, Kentucky Wildcats

435. C James Brockermeyer, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

436. LB Triston Newson, Missouri Tigers

437. QB Zach Calzada, Kentucky Wildcats

438. WR Ja'Mori Maclin, Kentucky Wildcats

439. T Alex Harkey, Oregon Ducks

440. C Ka'ena Decambra, Arizona Wildcats

441. WR DT Sheffield, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

442. LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU Horned Frogs

443. K Trey Smack, Florida Gators

444. K Will Ferrin, BYU Cougars

445. K Drew Stevens, Iowa Hawkeyes

446. K Dominic Zvada, Michigan Wolverines

447. P Brett Thorson, Georgia Bulldogs

448. P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State Spartans

449. P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse Orange

450. P Tommy Doman, Florida Gators