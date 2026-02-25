Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
2026 NFL Draft: 5 sleepers to watch at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine
By Trevor Sikkema
  • RB Kaelon Black, Indiana: According to Bruce Feldman’s annual College Football Freaks List, Black has recorded a 40-inch vertical jump. Teammate Mikail Kamara has also praised his weight-room strength, noting how easily he moves weight. Black backed up the traits with production, earning an 85.5 PFF rushing grade in 2025 along with an 86.0 athleticism score.
  • TE Marlin Klein, Michigan: According to Bruce Feldman, Klein ran a faster three-cone than Michigan teammate Colston Loveland. Feldman also reported a broad jump near 10 feet and an elite 4.25 short shuttle — a mark that would fall in the 78th percentile and matches the time posted by Sam LaPorta.

Let’s talk about some true sleepers to watch at the 2026 scouting combine. Not the familiar names we’ve already highlighted, like wide receivers Jeff Caldwell and Brenen Thompson — let’s dig even deeper. Which Day 3 prospects have the tools to really turn heads in Indianapolis?

Here are the five who stand out.

RB Kaelon Black, Indiana

Black began his collegiate career at James Madison under head coach Curt Cignetti and followed Cignetti to Indiana, where he was part of a national championship run this past season. At 5-foot-10 and roughly 210 pounds, Black could be one of the more explosive running backs at the combine.

According to Bruce Feldman’s annual College Football Freaks List, Black has recorded a 40-inch vertical jump. Teammate Mikail Kamara has also praised his weight-room strength, noting how easily he moves weight. Black backed up the traits with production, earning an 85.5 PFF rushing grade in 2025 along with an 86.0 athleticism score.

RB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Ott saw limited action this past season at Oklahoma after suffering an injury just before the year began, and he never fully worked his way back into the rotation. However, his tape at Cal tells a different story.

When healthy, Ott showed high-end athleticism and strong production. In 2023, he rushed for more than 1,300 yards, earning an 89.5 PFF rushing grade and a 91.5 in-game athleticism score. He also reached a max speed of 23.0-plus m.p.h. in 2024 while at Cal.

If Ott tests well at the combine, do not be surprised to see his name surge up mock drafts.

TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

Klein grew up in Cologne, Germany, initially playing soccer and basketball before transitioning to football. He played the sport in Germany as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia and eventually committing to Michigan.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Klein brings rare size and movement skills to the position. According to Bruce Feldman, he ran a faster three-cone than Michigan teammate Colston Loveland. Feldman also reported a broad jump near 10 feet and an elite 4.25 short shuttle — a mark that would fall in the 78th percentile and matches the time posted by Sam LaPorta.

C Logan Jones, Iowa

Jones has logged more than 2,800 snaps in his college career and has started at center for Iowa for the past four seasons. A multi-sport athlete in high school, he played on both the offensive and defensive lines, won state titles in the shot put and discus and started at center on the varsity basketball team.

Jones recorded in-game athleticism scores of 87.4 and 88.2 over the past two seasons and was clocked at more than 19 m.p.h. in 2024 — all while weighing 300 pounds. He has the profile to draw attention in Indianapolis.

WR Chris Hilton Jr., LSU

Hilton is firmly in the conversation for the fastest player in this draft class. A three-time state champion in the high jump and a state champion in the 400 meters, he brings verified track speed to the field.

As a consistent vertical threat, Hilton posted a 16.9-yard average depth of target this past season. According to Bruce Feldman, he has been timed in the 4.2s in the 40-yard dash. He has also recorded in-game athleticism scores above 93.0 in each of the past three seasons and has been clocked at more than 20.0 m.p.h. 34 times in his career.

