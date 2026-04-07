2026 NFL Draft: 5 prospects who could sneak into the first round

Chris Johnson is an ascending cornerback: The San Diego State product gave up only a 16.1 passer rating when targeted in 2025, locking down his Mountain West competition.

Germie Bernard could be a team's first-round pick at receiver: In a class with multiple high-end wideouts, Bernard's crafty game may have him taken earlier than anticipated.

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The NFL Draft remains one of the most compelling events in sports, largely because of its crazy unpredictability. Even after months of diligent analysis, curated team needs and rumors, anything can happen when commissioner Roger Goodell opens the event.

Unexpected slides happen in nearly every draft, but so do early reaches. Just last year, the likes of Jaxson Dart, Grey Zabel and Tyleik Williams were selected within the first 32 picks despite being outside that range in the consensus big board.

Which underrated talents could teams covet enough to take them higher than expected? These five players, who have seldom been mocked in the first round to this point, have a strong chance.

PFF Big Board Rank: 46

The top cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft are alluring, with LSU’s Mansoor Delane and Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy both projected to be taken by the 20th pick. Even with injuries affecting his stock, Clemson’s Avieon Terrell is another high-quality option. But Johnson shouldn’t be slept on, either.

It’s true that Johnson didn’t face incredibly tough competition during his tenure at San Diego State, but he dominated the way one would expect of an exceptional player against inferior opponents. In 2025, Johnson produced a 92.4 PFF coverage grade with a measly 16.1 passer rating when targeted, allowing only 41.9% of his targets to be caught. On top of that, he missed just 5.4% of his career tackle attempts.

Turning on the tape also reveals abilities that should translate quickly to the next level. He possesses fluid hips and quick feet, enabling him to explode out of breaks. Paired with his physicality, patience and instincts, Johnson could be a good starter on the perimeter off the bat.

Johnson’s more average size and strength (6 feet, 193 pounds), paired with being in the Mountain West, may leave him on the board until the second round. But buzz continues to grow about Johnson — with teams like the Cowboys, Dolphins and Seahawks serving as potential late options on Day 1.

PFF Big Board Rank: 45

The 2026 draft class is littered with star linebackers — Ohio State’s Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles claiming the headlines — but it has been frequently debated how the rest of the bunch shakes out. Rodriguez has staked his claim to be the second true off-ball option selected, which might happen in the first round.

Rodriguez’s 2025 campaign was otherworldly. The Red Raiders star ranked third among all qualified defenders in overall PFF grade (93.0), sitting no worse than fourth in both run-defense (94.8) and coverage (92.3) grades. Rodriguez’s knack for finding the ball was evident in his four interceptions, three pass breakups and seven forced fumbles.

Rodriguez’s season spoke volumes in itself, but he also helped assuage athleticism concerns at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The Heisman Trophy finalist’s 4.57-second 40-yard dash placed in the 84th percentile among linebackers, while his 38 ½-inch broad jump was in the 88th percentile. All told, Rodriguez accrued a tremendous 9.61 Relative Athletic Score.

The value of selecting linebackers in the first round remains contested, but Rodriguez seems poised to quickly improve the middle of an NFL defense. The Panthers, Bills, Texans and Dolphins loom as possible destinations.

PFF Big Board Rank: 40

This year’s crop of high-end edge defenders includes a number of standouts, including potential top-10 picks in Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey. It’s possible that seven edge rushers could be off the board by the start of the second round, and Young is firmly in that mix.

In his second season at Missouri, Young blossomed into a dominant force. He earned a career-high 85.0 overall PFF grade, powered by an 82.7-plus mark against both the pass and run. Likewise, Young’s 17.4% pass-rush win rate tied for 19th among qualifiers at the position.

Following both a great year and an impressive Senior Bowl, Young has seen his stock skyrocket over the last three months. With franchises always desiring more help rushing the passer, it wouldn’t come as a shock if Young were nabbed in the first round. The 49ers, Patriots and Seahawks all make sense for the former Tiger.

PFF Big Board Rank: 43

Johnson may not be the only sleeper player in an eye-opening cornerback group. In fact, Ponds’ name may also be elevated on draft boards throughout the league.

Whether playing at James Madison or Indiana, Ponds was a lockdown player throughout his three collegiate seasons, posting a 94.1 overall PFF grade and a 94.2 PFF coverage grade. The junior was an anchor during the Hoosiers’ national championship run, registering an 85.3 grade or better in run defense, coverage and tackling.

On tape, Ponds’ feet, hips and speed suggest he’ll make a natural transition at the next level. Although his size (5-foot-8 5/8 inches) is well below average, he still brings physicality — including taking on pulling linemen in the run game.

Ponds’ short and slight frame will assuredly be enough to frighten some potential clubs, but his sustainably great performance — and the continued rise of impactful slot cornerbacks — may make him a first-round pick.

PFF Big Board Rank: 49

Similar to this year’s edge rushers, several wide receivers are in contention to be first-round picks — although hardly any have guaranteed ranges. Teams’ individual preferences at wideout could open the door for a surprise selection, and that might be Bernard.

Working with fellow hot-button prospect Ty Simpson last year, Bernard put up a 71.9 overall PFF grade. Although Bernard’s PFF receiving grade finished at 71.6, his sure-handedness (career 2.5% drop rate) and effectiveness after the catch (career 6.4 yards after the catch per reception) are intriguing.

It’s easy to fall in love with Bernard’s game when dissecting it on tape. His usage versatility, body control, savvy route-running and willingness to block are elements that should make him a mainstay in pro receiver rooms.

Bernard’s average speed (4.48 40-yard dash) and bad contested-catch numbers (38.7% career rate) make the second round a more probable landing spot. But his strengths align with more successful receivers of late — which means the Browns, 49ers, Dolphins or Patriots could scoop him up.