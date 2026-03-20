2026 NFL Draft: 5 best tackling linebackers

Tackling remains one of the most translatable traits in linebacker evaluation : Sonny Styles (2.2% missed tackle rate) and Anthony Hill Jr. have showcased elite reliability that is largely independent of scheme or supporting cast.



: Sonny Styles (2.2% missed tackle rate) and Anthony Hill Jr. have showcased elite reliability that is largely independent of scheme or supporting cast. The 2026 linebacker class offers a strong mix of high-end and developmental tacklers : From top-10 talent in Styles to later-round options like Jimmy Rolder and Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Jacob Rodriguez’s elite stop production highlights high-impact upside despite inconsistency.



: From top-10 talent in Styles to later-round options like Jimmy Rolder and Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Jacob Rodriguez’s elite stop production highlights high-impact upside despite inconsistency. 2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

Projecting college players to the NFL is far from an exact science. Scheme, supporting cast and competition level can all cloud evaluation. It’s difficult to separate a player’s pure talent from the scheme, teammates and competition level surrounding them.

Tackling is one of the few areas of the sport that is fairly independent of all external factors. The objective remains the same in each instance. Get the ball carrier on the ground. Today, we’ll be discussing the very best tackling linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is a strong year for linebacker prospects. The predictive PFF big board features eight linebackers inside the top-90, highlighted by the Ohio State duo Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. The latter is going to kick off our list.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Styles closed out the 2025 season with a 91.6 PFF tackling grade, the highest of any defender in college football. On his 90 total tackling attempts this past year, Styles missed just two.

This 2.2% missed tackle rate was the lowest of any linebacker to make 50 or more tackles.

Quality of competition is no issue for Styles, as he faced some of college football’s most elusive weapons from Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond to flashy wide receivers Malachi Toney and Nick Marsh, all of whom ranked in the top 10 in missed tackles forced.

Tackling reliability is just another feather in Styles’ cap. His lofty draft stock is more a product of his upside on passing downs and his mouthwatering athleticism, but tackling is yet another box evaluators can tick for the likely top-ten draft pick.

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Hill’s draft stock isn’t as high as we thought it would be at this time last year, but he still projects as a Day 2 selection with lots to love, including his tackling ability.

Another sensational combine tester, Hill took a clear step forward as a tackler in his final season at Texas. Some subpar outings as a coverage defender have kept his draft stock from encroaching on first-round conversations, but whoever drafts Hill can feel confident they’re getting an “A1” tackler.

Hill finished the season with an 88.8 PFF tackling grade — 13th among collegiate linebackers. He missed just three of his 63 tackling attempts (4.5%), a marked improvement from his 18 missed tackles a year ago.

In the run game, Hill is quick to get up close to the line of scrimmage and get active, as proven by his average depth of tackle of just 2.4 yards on rushing plays. He may not stand out as the most physically imposing linebacker, but Hill can pack a punch against NFL caliber offensive linemen and make key plays.

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Rolder is a much lower prospect than the first two members on our list. Coming in at #343 on PFF’s big board, the Michigan linebacker had an identical PFF tackling grade to Anthony Hill Jr. (88.8) and actually graded out higher overall this past season.

Rolder led the Wolverines in tackles in his first and only season as a starter. He was also among the top-performing linebackers at the combine’s on-field workouts.

Unlike top prospects like Sonny Styles, who are sure to come off the board early, Rolder’s sound tackling record gives evaluators one less thing to worry about and helps boost his stock ahead of his peers near the back of the prospect heap.

Rolder likely projects as a special teams contributor early in his career, in which case the ability to tackle takes precedence over other traits like play recognition or gap discipline.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Elarms-Orr has a huge sample size of play from 2025. He featured on 897 total snaps, making 130 total tackles while only missing 10.

He posted three consecutive college seasons with a missed tackle rate below 12%, and improving each year. Elarms-Orr has graded as one of the best run-defending linebackers in college football with an 89.1 PFF run-defense grade this past year.

Beyond the raw production, Elarms-Orr stands out for his ability to arrive at the ball carrier under control. He rarely overruns plays or relies on recovery speed to clean up mistakes. He is very efficient at squaring up ball carriers on first contact.

TCU’s Mike linebacker posted a blistering 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine, along with a very impressive 40-inch vertical jump.

His blend of explosiveness and tackling proficiency bodes well for his early-career special teams upside and long-term prospects as a starter.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Rodriguez didn’t exactly land the highest PFF tackling grade among draft-eligible linebackers, although the Red Raiders defense had the highest team tackling grade in college football.

Due to 20 total missed tackles, Rodriguez’s 13.9% missed tackle rate didn’t even fall inside the top-200 of FBS linebackers. However, he still deserves to make this list for how dangerous he is when he does get the ball carrier in his grasp.

Rodriguez forced seven fumbles for Texas Tech this past season, which was the most of any FBS defender. In addition, Rodriguez registered 70 tackles that PFF labels as a ‘stop’ — a tackle that constitutes a loss for the offense. This was the most of any player in the Power Four.

His outstanding 94.8 PFF run defense grade this past year is one of the highest we’ve seen from a college player in PFF history, largely thanks to his FBS-leading 15.3% stop rate for the Big 12 champion Red Raiders defense.

Rodriguez may not be the most refined prospect in the class, and his 231-pound frame is far from ideal, but his undeniable college production and natural leadership traits make him one of the most intriguing projections in the 2026 class.