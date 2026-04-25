Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft brought the expected reshuffling of the board, as teams leaned into their own evaluations and pushed several prospects well beyond — or below — their consensus value. With three rounds now in the books, a clear tier of talent still remains available heading into Day 3.

Here’s a look at the best players left on the board at every position, based on PFF rankings.

Click here to jump to position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | T | IOL | DI | ED | LB | CB | S

Quarterback

1. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Nussmeier brings NFL bloodlines and a polished, foundational approach to the position, traits that fuel his confidence as a vertical pocket passer. However, his average arm strength and below-average stature could create challenges for his aggressive, gunslinging style at the next level.

2. QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Klubnik brings high football character and a pretty passing style as a touch passer, but there's a good chance he lacks the physical traits or arm talent to be a long-term starter in the pro game. He'll have to be an assassin in his pre-snap reads and post-snap recognition to be a starter — but at worst, he is a preferred long-term backup.

3. QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Daniels’ profile reflects steady but unspectacular production, with PFF grades ranging from 84.6 in 2023 to 77.1 in 2025 over the past five seasons. In 2025, he completed 198 of 321 passes for 2,531 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, recording 18 big-time throws against 15 turnover-worthy plays. His 82.7 clean-pocket grade drops sharply to 44.6 under pressure, underscoring his inconsistency when forced off his spot. At 6-foot and 219 pounds, Daniels offers added value as a runner, totaling 1,916 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. However, 33 career fumbles and below-average stable passing metrics limit his overall projection. The profile aligns with his No. 240 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a developmental quarterback with dual-threat ability but significant refinement needed as a passer.

4. QB Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

Green is a well-built, athletically gifted prospect whose inconsistent passing will likely hold him back from a shot at a starter role (and maybe even a backup) in the pros. However, he is such a good athlete that a change to tight end or wide receiver could be in the cards.

5. QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

In a world where people like to force “the next Taysom Hill” each draft season, Payton actually has the ingredients to potentially be worthy of that comparison. He is a well-above-average athlete for the position and a decent enough passer (lefty) to play as an H-back and even a dropback quarterback in a pinch. However, his play as a quarterback under pressure against NFL-caliber competition is still quite unproven.

6. QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini

Altmyer's physical limitations lower his ceiling in the pros, but due to his high football IQ and how calm he is as a pocket passer with good feel, timing and touch, he presents a good floor as a backup quarterback who could come in and start with moderate success in a pinch.

7. QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears

Robertson has NFL-caliber tools (arm strength and overall size), but his inconsistent fundamentals lead to too many inconsistent results and negative plays in his current state. That must be cleaned up before he gets a starting shot in the pros.

8. QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

King is a 25-year-old quarterback with three years of starting experience at Georgia Tech after beginning his career at Texas A&M. His profile centers on toughness and rushing value, with more than 150 rushing conversions over the past three seasons and at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each year, though he still requires development as a passer. He earned an 80.9 PFF passing grade in 2025 and completed 252 of 365 passes for 2,936 yards, with 15 big-time throws against four turnover-worthy plays. His performance split shows a clear gap, with a 91.0 passing grade from a clean pocket compared to 48.7 under pressure last season.

9. QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

Aguilar will be one of the oldest prospects in the draft, as he will be 25 at the start of his rookie season, but his production at Tennessee stands out. He earned a career-best 90.5 PFF grade in 2025, including a 94.6 deep passing grade.

10. QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Pavia will be any team's fan favorite the moment he is drafted. He is the ultimate underdog and competitor, but his lack of physical abilities will likely not yield much of a chance at quarterback in the NFL — perhaps he can be a utility offensive weapon as a tight end or fullback.

Running back

1. HB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

Washington brings alluring size, straight-line speed and yards-after-contact potential as a power back, but also noticeably good vision and footwork to be a potential early-down back in a committee in a man- or gap-scheme run game.

2. HB Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Coleman may not have the flashy athleticism of a fan-favorite RB1, but his game is efficient, powerful and translatable to NFL success, specifically behind zone-blocking schemes where he can gain momentum and one-cut into rushing lanes. He also brings plus third-down reliability as a receiver and pass protector.

3. HB Seth McGowan, Kentucky Wildcats

McGowan has the build and athleticism to be a starting-caliber back at the NFL level. His explosiveness in short areas and long speed, paired with quick processing and play speed, make him a difference-maker between the tackles in power-run concepts.

4. HB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Johnson brings excellent footwork and quickness to the backfield, with good receiving ability to boot. His résumé is of a player who can be successful in man- or gap-blocking concepts, with three-down potential, especially as a receiver.

5. HB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Singleton is a gifted athlete, particularly for his size. He has the physical tools to be a productive NFL back, but inconsistent patience and creativity with the ball limit his ceiling. He does offer legitimate third-down potential as a capable receiver and generally reliable pass protector, though he must eliminate the occasional negative play in pass protection.

6. HB Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M Aggies

Moss' injury history will likely push him into Day 3, but he remains a solid all-around back with three-down potential and an RB2 or RB3 projection. His foot quickness and processing ability give him a chance to succeed in man- and gap-scheme blocking concepts.

7. HB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma Sooners

Ott is a talented back who showed three-down ability as an underclassman, but a puzzling 2025 for him — both in terms of when he was playing and why he wasn't — clouds his draft projection.

8. HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

Allen is somewhat limited in his overall athletic profile, but when viewed through the lens of a power back — short-yardage efficiency, yards after contact and pass protection — he projects as a useful committee contributor. He fits best in an offense built around man- and gap-scheme concepts between the tackles.

9. HB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Claiborne is a souped-up, scatback-type runner with a sprinter's track background that clearly translates to the field. He is at his best in zone-blocking concepts, where his speed and acceleration can stress defenses. He offers solid receiving upside and projects as an RB3 with special-teams value or as a speed complement in a two-back rotation.

10. HB J'Mari Taylor, Virginia Cavaliers

Taylor's college journey has been defined by having to prove himself at every stop. He brings a compact but strong build suited for the NFL and has the overall talent to project as an RB3 with spot-start potential in power and inside-zone concepts.

Wide receiver

1. WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut Huskies

Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a productive slot receiver.

2. WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State Bison

Lance dominated FCS competition as a versatile “X” receiver. He moves well for his size and pairs that with reliable contested-catch production, giving him a strong case as an early Day 3 pick with the potential to develop into a contributing NFL receiver.

3. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana Hoosiers

Sarratt may profile as a below-average athlete for an NFL “X” receiver, but there is still plenty to like in his game. His strong hands, coordination and determination at the catch point — combined with his constant competitiveness — give him starter potential as an outside WR2 in offenses that value jump-ball opportunities.

4. WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma Sooners

Burks' size and production do not clearly point to a future NFL contributor, but his athleticism and strength make him difficult to dismiss. He offers intriguing upside as an explosive slot receiver, though he may not fit every scheme.

5. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Thompson’s elite speed and big-play ability will draw interest, but his below-average size and inconsistent contested-catch rate complicate his projection. He ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, which ranks in the 100th percentile at the position, along with a 2.53-second 20-yard split in the 93rd percentile. In 2025, he caught 57 of 87 targets for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 2.77 yards per route run and 4.3 yards after the catch per reception

6. WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Daniels will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2026 class. He represents a traits-over-production profile and, in his current form, offers contributing NFL ability through his suddenness, elite contested-catch production and feisty blocking — albeit with limited long speed and yards-after-the-catch output.

7. WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Virgil is a high-floor, low-ceiling “Z” receiver with the versatility to align both inside and outside the numbers. While his athleticism is not difference-making, his strong hands and reliable blocking give him value as a depth option.

8. WR Eric McAlister, TCU Horned Frogs

McAlister offers an intriguing skill set with his size, run-blocking ability and production after the catch, which supports a potential role as a vertical threat if he limits mistakes. He saw a career-high 119 targets in 2025 and caught 71 passes for 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a 77.5 PFF receiving grade. He averaged 2.6 yards per route run and 7.9 yards after the catch per reception while forcing 27 missed tackles, though he did drop six passes.

9. WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati Bearcats

Allen, No. 155 on PFF’s Big Board, faces questions tied to his frame and limited run-blocking impact, but his route running, hands and big-play production offer a path to a role in a receiving rotation. He measured 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, which places him in the 36th percentile for height and 23rd percentile for weight, and he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash in the 86th percentile. His testing also included strong explosiveness and agility, with an 11-foot broad jump (97th percentile), 4.17 short shuttle (82nd percentile) and 6.93 three-cone (76th percentile). In 2025, he caught a career-high 49 passes for 661 yards and 12 touchdowns on 69 targets with just one drop, while running 92.2% of his routes from the slot. He averaged 2.42 yards per route run and 5.5 yards after the catch per reception.

10. WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri Tigers

Coleman’s smaller frame likely limits him to a primary slot role at the next level. His ball skills and efficiency provide value, as he posted a 53.7% career contested-catch rate and averaged 6.1 yards after the catch per reception, while maintaining a low drop rate. Those traits give him a chance to carve out a role in a receiving corps.

Tight end

1. TE Michael Trigg, Baylor Bears

Trigg may have one of the widest ranges of outcomes in the 2026 class. At his best, his vertical athleticism and contested-catch ability suggest top-50 potential, but inconsistencies with technique and focus create volatility in his projection.

2. TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Joly is a natural receiving tight end with strong hands, a high football IQ and a competitive edge. While he lacks standout athletic traits, he offers enough to project as a contributor on offense and special teams.

3. TE Jack Endries, Texas Longhorns

Endries profiles as a strong mid-round option for teams that utilize heavier personnel and want to stretch the field vertically. He offers alignment versatility as a slot or wing and contributes as both a pass catcher and lead blocker.

4. TE Dallen Bentley, Utah Utes

Bentley produced as a receiving tight end in 2025 but likely lacks the baseline athleticism needed to stick at the next level. He will need to win with anticipation and route nuance to overcome those limitations.

5. TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati Bearcats

Royer is a receiving-focused tight end best kept out of key blocking situations. He brings above-average athleticism and excellent hands, projecting as a TE2 with flexibility to align in receiver roles.

6. TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama Crimson Tide

Cuevas lacks prototypical size for the position but brings a smart, tenacious play style. He competes as a blocker and can contribute as an intermediate receiving option, projecting as a TE2-type.

7. TE Miles Kitselman, Tennessee Volunteers

Kitselman has the size and build of an NFL tight end, giving him a solid floor as a rosterable player. He projects as a TE2 with value primarily as an in-line blocker.

8. TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming Cowboys

Gyllenborg profiles as a high-percentile athlete for the position with strong route-running ability and explosive play potential. He fits best as a receiving tight end who can align in the slot or backfield, though his blocking impact will be limited.

9. TE Tanner Koziol, Houston Cougars

Koziol is not a traditional in-line tight end, but in a creative offense, he can thrive as a big-slot weapon. His large catch radius and contested-catch ability make him a valuable red-zone option.

10. TE Dae'Quan Wright, Mississippi Rebels

Wright is a big-bodied tight end with a strong multi-sport background. He shows solid all-around athleticism, but inconsistency as a blocker may limit his ability to earn significant snaps.

Offensive Tackle

1. T Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M Aggies

Crownover stands out for his massive frame at 6-foot-7 and 319 pounds with over 35-inch arms, which should earn him a look at the next level. However, he must translate those physical traits more consistently in pass protection to reach his potential. He earned a 58.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and allowed two sacks, two hits and 23 hurries across 428 pass-blocking snaps.

2. T Kage Casey, Boise State Broncos

Casey drew attention as the lead blocker for Ashton Jeanty and dominated Mountain West competition in both phases. He earned an 80.0 PFF grade in 2025, including an 80.1 pass-blocking grade and a 75.8 run-blocking mark. His 33.25-inch arms rank in the 31st percentile at the position, which suggests a likely move inside, where his limitations in burst can be mitigated.

3. T Brian Parker II, Duke Blue Devils

Parker offers positional versatility with the ability to play both guard and tackle, and his strength in the run game stands out through consistent displacement at the point of attack. He earned an 83.9 run-blocking grade alongside an 83.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025, which reflects balanced production across both phases. He allowed three sacks, two hits and 15 hurries on 538 pass-blocking snaps, and must reduce the rate at which pressures turn into sacks to maximize his effectiveness at the next level.

4. T Jude Bowry, Boston College Eagles

Bowry is a solid athlete with good size who projects as a versatile swing lineman in a zone scheme, though he may lack the power needed to become a full-time starter.

5. T J.C. Davis, Illinois Fighting Illini

Davis, a two-year starter at Illinois, has the length to remain at tackle at the next level, though improved recovery in pass protection will be key to earning early playing time. He earned an 82.1 pass-blocking grade at New Mexico in 2023, followed by marks of 73.1 in 2024 and 77.4 in 2025 at Illinois. In his final season, he allowed three sacks, two hits and 13 hurries across 417 pass-blocking snaps, while posting an 86.7 run-blocking grade that highlights his impact in the run game.

6. T Isaiah World, Oregon Ducks

World is physically gifted but remains too raw technically to start in his current form. He is a high-ceiling, Day 3 developmental prospect best suited for a power-based run scheme.

7. T Diego Pounds, Mississippi Rebels

Pounds’ athleticism for his frame will draw interest from scouts, but his run blocking across four seasons remains a concern. He earned PFF grades of 41.9 in 2022, 53.1 in 2023, 61.1 in 2024 and 51.7 in 2025, which reflect inconsistency. His pass protection has been more encouraging, highlighted by a 75.8 pass-blocking grade in 2025 with no sacks allowed, along with three hits and 13 hurries surrendered across 583 pass-blocking snaps. That improvement, along with his physical tools, supports his placement at No. 157 on PFF’s Big Board.

8. T Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Wagner has an appealing build with a balanced, athletic frame, making him a strong Day 3 developmental prospect. He must improve his foot speed and play strength to reach starting-caliber potential.

9. T Drew Shelton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Shelton delivered his best season at Penn State in 2025, earning a 70.6 PFF overall grade. However, his transition inside will require improvement in the run game, where he owns a 54.7 career PFF grade.

10. T Nolan Rucci, Penn State Nittany Lions

A two-year starter at Penn State, Rucci entered 2025 as a highly regarded prospect but saw his stock dip over the course of the season. While his arm length fits the profile of an NFL tackle, his pass protection — allowing 14 hurries in 2025 — will need refinement to secure a roster spot.

Interior offensive line

1. C Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

Lew is a technically sound center with excellent leverage, balance and posture. His consistent fundamentals allow him to win positioning battles, though he can struggle against top-end power due to his lighter build. His upside is high given his age and technique.

2. C Sam Hecht, Kansas State Wildcats

Hecht delivered a strong 2025 campaign, earning an 80.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fourth among centers. He brings a balanced profile, ranking 10th in PFF run-blocking grade (77.7) while holding up adequately in pass protection. Across 759 snaps, he allowed just seven pressures, with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and committed no penalties.

3. G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky Wildcats

Farmer put together a solid but unspectacular 2025 season, earning a 69.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 93rd among guards. His best work came in pass protection, where his 72.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 256th, while his 67.4 run-blocking grade ranked 113th. Across 818 snaps, he allowed 14 pressures, including three sacks and no quarterback hits, and committed one penalty.

4. G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Schrauth’s career included injury setbacks, but his play on the field showed a high level of performance for Notre Dame. He earned an 82.7 pass-blocking grade and a 73.1 run-blocking grade in 2025, and he did not allow a sack or a hit while surrendering just two hurries across 213 pass-blocking snaps. His game features strong pad level, a firm anchor in pass protection and good grip strength, though balance and foot speed present some limitations. The overall profile supports projection as a starting-caliber interior lineman.

5. G Beau Stephens, Iowa Hawkeyes

Stephens produced high-level play on one of the nation’s top offensive lines, with strong results in both pass protection and the run game. He measured 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, but his 31.63-inch arms rank in the ninth percentile at the position, which raises concerns about length and overall athletic profile. He earned a 91.6 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and did not allow a sack or a hit, while surrendering just four hurries across 304 pass-blocking snaps. Teams must weigh the quality of his tape against those physical limitations when projecting his role at the next level.

6. C Jager Burton, Kentucky Wildcats

Burton's quickness stands out as a defining trait, and he fits well in gap-based run schemes. He ranks No. 141 on PFF’s Big Board and earned a career-best 71.3 PFF grade in 2025, including a 79.5 pass-blocking grade and a 67.5 run-blocking grade. He allowed 12 pressures on 457 pass-blocking snaps, all of which came as hurries, without surrendering a sack or a hit. His athletic profile supports that performance, with most measurables above the 75th percentile, including a 98th-percentile broad jump and a 4.94 40-yard dash that ranks in the 96th percentile.

7. G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn Tigers

Wright showed steady improvement throughout his four-year career at Auburn and provided durability, as he logged 1,498 snaps over the past two seasons. His profile raises concerns for the next level, however, as he will be 24 and struggled in pass protection — where he allowed five sacks in 2025 — while also posting a 66.6 run-blocking grade, which creates an uphill path to a roster spot.

8. G DJ Campbell, Texas Longhorns

Campbell’s arm length, ability to get off the ball and pass-protection reliability — allowing just four sacks over the past two seasons — provide a foundation for an opportunity at the next level. However, his technique will need refinement to sustain a long-term role.

9. G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M Aggies

Reed-Adams entered the season as a highly regarded offensive lineman, but his 2025 campaign fell short, particularly in pass protection, where he allowed 13 hurries on just 360 pass-blocking snaps. While his size supports a projection as a swing lineman, he will need to reduce penalties to improve his chances of sticking at the next level.

10. C Pat Coogan, Indiana Hoosiers

Coogan played for two contenders in Notre Dame and Indiana before anchoring the Hoosiers’ title run with a 78.0 PFF overall grade. He has been reliable in pass protection over the past two seasons, allowing just one sack, but his shorter arm length could present challenges transitioning to the next level.

Defensive interior

1. DI Gracen Halton, Oklahoma Sooners

Halton is an undersized, versatile defensive lineman who wins with quickness, effort and movement skills. His lack of strength can be an issue, but he fits well in multiple or movement-based fronts.

2. DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State Seminoles

Jackson is a massive, powerful defensive tackle with imposing physical traits. When his hand usage is right, he can be dominant, but inconsistency in technique and processing limits his impact. He remains a high-upside prospect.

3. DI Rayshaun Benny, Michigan Wolverines

Benny earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 62nd among 887 qualifying interior defenders. He posted a 68.5 pass-rush grade (161st) and an 83.5 run-defense grade (35th). His production leaned toward run defense, with a clear disparity between phases.

4. DI Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati Bearcats

Corleone, known as “The Godfather,” was one of the most dominant run defenders in 2022, using his size and strength to control the line of scrimmage. His performance has declined in recent seasons, and his 2024 medical history adds some concern. He offers rare quickness for a nose tackle and can control blockers despite shorter arms, though his pass-rush impact remains limited. He projects as a traditional 3-4 nose tackle.

5. DI Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Proctor, No. 111 on PFF’s Big Board, offers an unusual profile given his size and level of competition, but his explosiveness and pass-rushing ability stand out. His 2025 production supports that evaluation, as he earned an 86.5 PFF grade and generated 39 pressures, including nine sacks, four hits and 26 hurries. His performance against LSU in particular highlights his upside and reinforces his case as a potential late-round value.

6. DI Zxavian Harris, Mississippi Rebels

Harris has intriguing size and length but must find a consistent playing weight to define his role. His high pad level and inconsistent technique limit his impact, projecting him as a rotational player in an odd front.

7. DI Landon Robinson, Navy Midshipmen

Robinson served as an anchor for Navy’s defense and showed clear development as an interior pass rusher in 2025. He earned a career-best 78.2 PFF grade, including an 84.7 pass-rush grade, and generated 34 pressures, with eight sacks, four hits and 22 hurries. He measured 5-foot-11 and 293 pounds at his pro day with 31¾-inch arms, which rank in the third, 43rd and 21st percentiles, respectively. His size presents limitations, but his quickness supports a role in a defensive line rotation.

8. DI Tim Keenan III, Alabama Crimson Tide

Keenan is a traditional, power-based nose tackle who excels in run defense with strength and leverage. His pass-rush ability is limited, and he must develop more active hands and lean into his bull rush to maximize his skill set. He projects as a rotational run defender.

9. DI DeMonte Capehart, Clemson Tigers

Capehart is a long, experienced defensive tackle best suited for a nose role. His length is an asset, but he must use it more consistently when stacking and rushing. Limited twitch and slower block-shedding cap his ceiling, though he can contribute as a rotational run defender in a 3-4.

10. DI Zane Durant, Penn State Nittany Lions

Durant brings elite strength but has yet to translate it into consistent on-field production. His tweener profile and lack of pass-rush success make his projection unclear, though improvement could elevate his stock.

Edge Defender

1. ED Joshua Josephs, Tennessee Volunteers

Josephs has an appealing blend of size and explosiveness but must improve his technique and anticipation to reach his potential.

2. ED Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Dennis-Sutton projects best as a 3-4 defensive end with some 4-3 flexibility. His length and size are clear strengths, though his agility in space is more limited. With ascending play, he could be drafted higher than his current tape suggests.

3. ED LT Overton, Alabama Crimson Tide

Overton fits best as a 3-4 defensive end with inside-out versatility. He can contribute in a 4-3 as a power end, but his lack of bend and stride length limits his ability to consistently threaten the edge.

4. ED Anthony Lucas, USC Trojans

Lucas has an NFL-ready frame and good overall athleticism for his size, but he does not consistently win quickly enough to project as a full-time edge rusher. His length and strength give him versatility across the front in odd schemes.

5. ED Mikail Kamara, Indiana Hoosiers

Kamara, a 2026 NFL Scouting Combine snub, played a key role in Indiana’s success over the past two seasons with strong block-shedding ability and consistent effort as both a pass rusher and run defender. He earned a 75.5 pass-rush grade in 2025 and generated 59 pressures, including two sacks, eight hits and 49 hurries. He also recorded his third consecutive run-defense grade above 75.0 (76.3). His age and athletic profile present concerns, but his production and overall experience still offer a path to a role at the next level.

6. ED Tyreak Sapp, Florida Gators

Sapp profiles as a stout rotational run defender with scheme versatility. His pass-rush impact will likely be limited to effort-based pressures, but his physicality gives him a solid floor.

7. ED Mason Reiger, Wisconsin Badgers

Reiger, No. 140 on PFF’s Big Board, brings a twitchy athletic profile with proven production against Power Four competition, though his arm length may push him down boards. His 32.63-inch arms rank in the 41st percentile at the position, but he compensates with elite explosiveness, including a 40-inch vertical (98th percentile) and a 10-foot-5 broad jump (93rd percentile). He earned a 78.0 run-defense grade and an 83.0 pass-rush grade in 2025, generating 45 pressures on 292 pass-rush snaps.

8. ED Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan Broncos

Tucker was highly productive but benefited from lower-level competition. His lack of strength may limit his ability to translate that production to the NFL.

9. ED Max Llewellyn, Iowa Hawkeyes

Llewellyn brings effort and a variety of pass-rush moves but is an average athlete who must improve strength to earn consistent snaps.

10. ED Caden Curry, Ohio State Buckeyes

Curry generated 46 pressures and 12 sacks along Ohio State’s defensive front while also excelling against the run, earning an 86.7 PFF run-defense grade. However, his lack of ideal size and length could limit his defensive role, making his extensive and productive special teams experience a key path to a roster spot.

Linebacker

1. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers

Louis is an undersized linebacker who projects best as a versatile space defender. In the right role, he can be an impact nickel player thanks to his explosiveness and coverage ability.

2. LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State Sun Devils

Elliott has shown flashes as a downhill player, with effectiveness as a run defender and blitzer, but his below-average frame helps explain his limitations in coverage. He earned PFF grades of 67.8 in 2024 and 67.5 in 2025, which reflect a steady but unspectacular profile. His struggles in coverage may limit his role at the next level, though he still offers some starting upside in the right situation.

3. LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Lawson is undersized but experienced and quick. He projects as a rotational linebacker with some starting potential.

4. LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon Ducks

Boettcher is a high-energy, multi-sport athlete who plays with physicality despite a smaller frame. He could carve out a role in an attacking defensive scheme.

5. LB Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies

York wins with elite anticipation and instincts despite below-average measurables. His intelligence and competitiveness give him a chance to stick as a MIKE linebacker.

6. LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs

Elarms-Orr is undersized for the linebacker position, but his athleticism translates well to game performance. He showed steady improvement across his collegiate career, as he earned PFF grades above 75.4 in run defense, coverage and tackling in 2025, which supports his projection as a developmental option at the next level.

7. LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana Hoosiers

Fisher is an experienced, high-effort linebacker but lacks ideal size and athleticism. He projects as a depth player and special teams contributor.

8. LB Trey Moore, Texas Longhorns

Moore was deployed all over the field at Texas, flashing as an effective blitzer with a 78.8 PFF pass-rush grade driven by his athleticism. However, his slight frame presents challenges projecting to either edge defender or linebacker, and his struggles in coverage — including a 50.6 PFF grade in 2025 — could limit him to a more specialized pass-rushing role.

9. LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma Sooners

Heinecke is a smaller, feisty linebacker with good athleticism who projects as a coverage-oriented player and core special teamer early in his career.

10. LB Red Murdock, Buffalo Bulls

Murdock, No. 208 on the PFF Big Board, is coming off a massive 2025 campaign in which he earned a 91.2 overall grade — second among all linebackers — with elite marks across the board (91.3 run defense, 86.5 coverage, 82.2 tackling, 72.3 pass rush). He’s improved each season (70.1 in 2023, 74.8 in 2024) and has racked up 144 career stops, including 39 tackles for loss or no gain, 33 of which came against the run.

Cornerback

1. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

2. CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State Sun Devils

Abney's lack of length and top-tier athleticism may limit him to zone schemes, but his competitiveness and run-defense mentality make him a valuable rotational defensive back with starter potential.

3. CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Scott is a tone-setter in run defense with a physical mentality. His zone coverage is adequate, but man coverage limitations may restrict his role.

4. CB Chandler Rivers, Duke Blue Devils

Rivers logged 3,186 defensive snaps across four seasons at Duke and allowed just one touchdown in coverage in 2025, with a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeted for the third straight year. He earned a 90.7 PFF grade in 2024 before taking a step back in 2025. Over the past three seasons, he has been flagged just four times while playing more than 70% of his snaps on the outside.

5. CB Devin Moore, Florida Gators

Moore is an appealing Day 2 prospect with a strong blend of length, speed and ball skills for press-man coverage, though his injury history could impact his draft position.

6. CB Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns

Muhammad is a decorated cornerback from one of the nation's best secondaries, and his size and pedigree point to starting potential at the next level, particularly in a zone-oriented scheme. He earned PFF grades of 78.5 in 2023, 71.7 in 2024 and 70.8 in 2025. His lighter frame and limited disruptiveness remain concerns and may factor into evaluations despite the overall profile.

7. CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M Aggies

Lee, No. 114 on PFF’s Big Board, offers an intriguing developmental profile, as his size, length and leaping ability translate to strong ball skills. He earned a 66.5 PFF grade in 2025 after a stronger 76.2 mark in 2023, and he recorded eight pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. His run defense, tackling and penalty discipline remain areas for improvement, but the physical tools and ball production point to late-round value.

8. CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Gamecocks

Kilgore has the length, strength and explosiveness to develop into a starting nickel defender in today's NFL.

9. CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Demmings drew attention at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with an explosive athletic profile and strong testing numbers. He measured 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, which places him in the 68th percentile for height, with 32.13-inch arms in the 81st percentile. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash (86th percentile) and posted elite explosiveness with a 42-inch vertical (99th percentile) and 11-foot broad jump (96th percentile). He earned a 79.6 PFF grade in 2025 and allowed 18 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets, while recording four interceptions and six pass breakups, with a 39.8 passer rating allowed. His ball skills and tackling efficiency support sleeper potential, though he will require development at the next level.\

10. CB Devon Marshall, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Marshall’s size and limited athletic profile project a move inside at the next level, which caps his ceiling, but his playmaking ability in coverage and activity against the run support a potential role. He earned a career-best 89.8 PFF grade in 2025, including an 84.7 run-defense grade and an 88.3 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 27 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 62 targets, while recording two interceptions and 12 pass breakups, with a 56.4 passer rating allowed.

Safety

1. S Kamari Ramsey, USC Trojans

Ramsey provides versatility with the ability to play both safety spots and the slot, particularly in two-high looks. His lighter build and good — but not elite — athleticism cap his ceiling.

2. S Genesis Smith, Arizona Wildcats

Smith has intriguing size and athletic traits for a single-high role, but inconsistency with physicality and play strength limits his reliability.

3. S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

Wheatley is a long, springy athlete best suited for single-high roles. His slender build can be exposed in the box, but he offers strong range and coverage ability in space.

4. S Michael Taaffe, Texas Longhorns

Taaffe wins with intelligence and anticipation rather than physical traits. His size and athletic limitations mean he will need to earn his role through consistency and awareness.

5. S Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Stroman is a versatile defensive back who flourished in his lone season at Notre Dame, earning a 79.8 PFF overall grade. However, he will need to show that his earlier inconsistency at Virginia Tech and a 14.6% career missed tackle rate won’t limit his ability to hold up at the next level.

6. S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Wisniewski projects as a box safety with good awareness and the ability to match up with tight ends, though limited range may cap his role.

7. S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC Trojans

Fitzgerald shows strong instincts and ball skills in coverage, but inconsistent run support and limited slot versatility may restrict his usage.

8. S VJ Payne, Kansas State Wildcats

Payne has NFL-caliber size and speed, giving him versatility to play safety or cornerback at the next level.

9. S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

A former wide receiver turned defensive back, Styles checks in at No. 207 on the PFF Big Board after showing steady improvement at Ohio State, jumping from a 53.2 overall grade in 2024 to 66.0 in 2025. He paired that with strong run-defense marks (78.1, 71.0) and allowed just one touchdown in coverage, recording three pass breakups in each of the past two seasons.

10. S Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU Mustangs

Nwokobia’s profile is driven by his 2024 tape, where he earned an 88.0 overall grade with an 88.3 coverage grade, 83.5 run-defense grade and 82.7 tackling grade, before dropping to 67.4 overall in 2025. Across his career, he allowed just a 70.5 passer rating into his coverage while recording 11 interceptions and 10 pass breakups, reinforcing his ability to find and finish on the football. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he pairs quick-trigger downhill play with strong zone eyes and closing burst, consistently driving on throws and aligning across the formation. The missed tackles — 10-plus in each of the last three seasons — create some volatility, but the coverage profile and versatility align with his placement just outside the top 200 on PFF’s Big Board as a rotational, scheme-flexible safety.