Julian Sayin tops the list at QB: Ohio State’s star quarterback is the only 2025 Heisman finalist returning to school.

Leonard Moore is the clear No. 1 at CB: The Notre Dame superstar is the best defensive player in college football.

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The stars of the 2026 college football season are already on campus. There will be Heisman contenders and future first-round NFL Draft picks, and the nation's best returning players will shape the championship race this fall. Using PFF grades and advanced data, we ranked the top 10 returning players at every position entering the season.

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