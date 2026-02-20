Predicting every Power Four school’s next quarterback for the 2026 season

Thirty-eight new starters in the Power Four: Over half of the projected starting quarterbacks in the Power Four are new starters for their respective programs.



Over half of the projected starting quarterbacks in the Power Four are new starters for their respective programs. Thirty-four of the projected new starters are transfers: Half of the Power Four programs went into the transfer portal to find their next quarterback.



In today’s era of NIL and the transfer portal, it can be challenging to keep track of which players are playing for which schools.

At no position is the transfer portal carousel more chaotic than at the quarterback position. It’s the most important position on the field, with many quarterbacks making millions of dollars per year now. But there’s only one starter, and the spots are limited.

With the portal now closed, we’re going to predict the next quarterback for every Power Four school. Of the 68 Power Four programs, only 30 are returning their starters from 2025.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: CJ Carr (Returning)

Carr is currently tied with Arch Manning as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (+750) on DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s due to a strong redshirt freshman campaign, where he tied for 14th nationally with an 83.5 PFF passing grade. His 6.5% big-time throw rate was also sixth in the Power Four.

With star running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price off to the NFL, Carr will be expected to carry the offense much more as a redshirt sophomore.

ACC

Boston College Eagles: Mason McKenzie (Transfer)

A transfer from Saginaw Valley State (Division II), McKenzie threw for 2,086 yards and ran for 942 yards this past season. Keep an eye on fellow transfer Grayson Wilson (Arkansas), a redshirt freshman who was a top-30 quarterback recruit from the 2025 high school class.

California Golden Bears: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Returning)

Sagapolutele is coming off a terrific freshman season, posting a 79.4 PFF passing grade that led all true freshmen. His 28 big-time throws were also tied for seventh among all quarterbacks in the country. JKS could take the leap to superstar status as a sophomore.

Clemson Tigers: Christopher Vizzina (Backup)

With Cade Klubnik off to the NFL, Vizzina will get his chance as the starter after three seasons on the bench. The redshirt junior was a top-10 quarterback recruit from the 2023 high school class has a 55.7 passing grade on 124 career dropbacks.

Duke Blue Devils: Walker Eget (Transfer)

Duke and Darian Mensah went through a messy divorce, with its star quarterback transferring to Miami (FL) after one season in Durham. Another transfer will likely replace him in Eget, who started the past two years for San Jose State and has a solid 78.3 PFF grade in that stretch.

Florida State Seminoles: Ashton Daniels (Transfer)

As disappointing as Florida State’s 5-7 season was, quarterback Tommy Castellanos still impressed with an 86.0 passing grade that placed 10th nationally. With him gone, Daniels will likely take over after transferring in from Auburn. He has 23 starts in his career across his time with the Tigers and Stanford and has great mobility for the position, rushing for 1,728 yards across his four seasons.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Alberto Mendoza (Transfer)

Haynes King is gone after a terrific three seasons at Georgia Tech and will likely be replaced by a Mendoza. Alberto was the backup to his older brother, Fernando, who led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 record and a national championship while winning a Heisman Trophy in the process. The younger Mendoza had an impressive 85.5 PFF grade across 106 snaps this past season.

Louisville Cardinals: Lincoln Kienholz (Transfer)

Jeff Brohm has brought in a different transfer quarterback to start for him in each of his four seasons as Louisville’s head coach. Kienholz is the latest one after spending the past three seasons as a backup at Ohio State. The former four-star recruit has an impressive 82.9 PFF grade across 130 career snaps.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes: Darian Mensah (Transfer)

Miami made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by bringing in Mensah from Duke. He’s coming off a terrific year with the Blue Devils, where he led the Power Four in passing yards (3,951) and won an ACC championship. With Mensah under center, Miami is the clear favorite to take home the conference title in 2026 and potentially make another deep playoff run.

North Carolina Tar Heels: Billy Edwards Jr. (Transfer)

Edwards will take over at quarterback for Bill Belichick following three seasons at Maryland and this past year at Wisconsin. He could only start two games for the Badgers due to a knee injury but had a 75.9 PFF grade the year before as the Terrapins’ starter.

NC State Wolfpack: CJ Bailey (Returning)

Bailey has been NC State’s starter in each of his first two collegiate seasons and that won’t change in 2026. He has a solid 72.6 PFF grade for his career with 42 touchdown passes and 27 big-time throws.

Pittsburgh Panthers: Mason Heintschel (Returning)

Heintschel is back at Pittsburgh after a rollercoaster of a true freshman season. He tossed 13 big-time throws with 20 turnover-worthy plays and must clean up some of his gunslinger habits as a sophomore.

SMU Mustangs: Kevin Jennings (Returning)

Jennings is back for a third season as SMU’s starting quarterback. He led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff back in 2024 and has an excellent 85.5 PFF grade over the past two seasons.

Stanford Cardinal: Davis Warren (Transfer)

Both quarterbacks who started games for the Cardinal last year, Ben Gulbranson and Elijah Brown, are no longer with the program. New head coach Tavita Pritchard instead turns to incoming transfer Davis Warren from Michigan. He didn’t play a snap in 2025 but started nine games for the Wolverines in 2024, posting a solid 71.8 PFF grade with a 74.4% adjusted completion rate.

Syracuse Orange: Steve Angeli (Returning)

Angeli looked good for Syracuse before suffering a torn Achilles, posting a 78.0 PFF grade through four games. He’ll be the man for the Orange once he recovers from his injury. In the meantime, incoming transfers Amari Odom (Kennesaw State) and Malachi Nelson (UTEP) will compete for a backup job that could include a few starts.

Virginia Cavaliers: Beau Pribula (Transfer)

Virginia added a pair of transfers to compete for its starting job in Pribula (Missouri) and Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh). While both have starting experience, Pribula gets the nod after posting a solid 76.1 PFF grade with the Tigers.

Virginia Tech Hokies: Ethan Grunkemeyer (Transfer)

James Franklin takes over as head coach after getting fired by Penn State. One of his former players with the Nittany Lions will be his first quarterback with the Hokies. Grunkemeyer was thrust into the starting role when Drew Allar broke his ankle. The redshirt freshman took some time to get comfortable but finished on a high note with an 83.9 PFF passing grade across his final three starts.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Gio Lopez (Transfer)

After starting 11 games for North Carolina this past season, Lopez is going right down the road to Wake Forest. He posted a 73.1 PFF grade last year with a 74.1% adjusted completion rate.

Big 12

Fifita is entering his fourth season as Arizona’s starter and is a top-15 signal caller in the sport. He has an 88.1 PFF grade for his career and is coming off a career-high 83.5 passing grade that was 14th in the FBS.

Arizona State Sun Devils: Cutter Boley (Transfer)

With Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU, head coach Kenny Dillingham was forced to dip into the transfer portal once again to find his next starter in Boley. He started 10 games for Kentucky as a redshirt freshman and struggled with his decision-making, tossing seven big-time throws and 19 turnover-worthy plays.

Baylor Bears: DJ Lagway (Transfer)

Lagway wasn’t able to live up to his five-star hype during his two years at Florida and will now try to do so at his father’s alma mater. He has a 68.5 PFF grade for his career with 31 big-time throws and 25 turnover-worthy plays. Lagway must clean up his footwork and decision-making at his new home, but he still has elite physical tools.

BYU Cougars: Bear Bachmeier (Returning)

Bachmeier is back after a terrific freshman season at BYU. His 78.5 PFF grade led all true freshmen quarterbacks in the FBS as he led the Cougars to a 12-2 record and the Big 12 Championship Game.

Cincinnati Bearcats: JC French IV (Transfer)

With Brendan Sorsby transferring to another Big 12 school in Texas Tech, Cincinnati was forced to dip into the portal itself and bring in French. He started the past two seasons at Georgia Southern and has just a 66.2 PFF passing grade during that stretch.

Colorado Buffaloes: Julian Lewis (Returning)

Lewis didn’t open the season as Colorado’s starting quarterback but seized the job for the final two games of the season. The former top-60 recruit impressed as a true freshman overall with a 6.1% big-time throw rate compared to just a 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate. He could take a leap as a redshirt freshman with a full offseason as the starter.

Houston Cougars: Conner Weigman (Returning)

Weigman is back for his second season as Houston’s starting quarterback after a solid 74.4 PFF grade in 2025. That was more due to his rushing ability, as the former five-star recruit posted just a 63.5 passing grade as a redshirt junior. If Weigman’s struggles as a passer continue, the Cougars could turn to a true freshman in Keisean Henderson, the No. 1 quarterback recruit from the 2026 high school class.

Iowa State Cyclones: Jaylen Raynor (Transfer)

Following three seasons as Iowa State’s starting quarterback, Rocco Becht decided to follow his head coach, Matt Campbell, to Penn State. New head coach Jimmy Rogers hit the portal to find his next quarterback in Raynor. He has three years of starting experience at Arkansas State and a 79.9 career PFF grade.

Kansas Jayhawks: Chase Jenkins (Transfer)

Jalon Daniels exhausted his eligibility after six years, during which he started games for Kansas. The Jayhawks now turn to Jenkins, who started at Rice in 2025. He posted a 67.7 PFF passing grade this past season while also running for 615 yards.

Kansas State Wildcats: Avery Johnson (Returning)

Johnson enters his third season as Kansas State’s starting quarterback with a new head coach in former Wildcats quarterback Collin Klein. His offense is ideally suited for Johnson’s dual-threat skillset, as he’s rushed for 1,243 yards over the past two seasons.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Drew Mestemaker (Transfer)

Oklahoma State has a new head coach in Eric Morris, and he brought in his star signal-caller from North Texas. He led all quarterbacks in the FBS as a redshirt freshman with 4,384 passing yards, 433 more than the next-closest quarterback. Mestemaker’s 86.1 PFF passing grade was also ninth in the nation.

TCU Horned Frogs: Jaden Craig (Transfer)

Josh Hoover left TCU after three seasons as the starter to replace Fernando Mendoza on the defending national champions in Indiana. Head coach Sonny Dykes brought in one of the best quarterbacks at the FCS level in Craig to replace him. His 31 big-time throws at Harvard this season were the second most in the FBS, while his 91.3 PFF grade was sixth.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Brendan Sorsby (Transfer)

The Red Raiders reportedly gave Sorsby a $5 million NIL deal to help them win back-to-back Big 12 championships and it’s not hard to see why. His 90.5 PFF grade at Cincinnati this past season tied for fifth among all quarterbacks in the nation.

UCF Knights: Alonza Barnett III (Transfer)

Barnett spent the past two years as James Madison’s starting quarterback, leading the Dukes to the College Football Playoff this past season. While he had just a 61.5 PFF passing grade in 2025, his 15 rushing touchdowns were tied for sixth among all quarterbacks in the country.

Utah Utes: Devon Dampier (Returning)

Dampier is back at Utah after a good first season as the Utes’ starter. His 83.1 PFF grade was tied for 25th nationally with Ty Simpson, while his 878 rushing yards were fourth among Power Four quarterbacks.

West Virginia Mountaineers: Michael Hawkins Jr. (Transfer)

Hawkins will become West Virginia’s full-time starter after starting five games across his two seasons at Oklahoma. His legs will be a nice fit in head coach Rich Rodriguez’s offense, as he ran for 374 yards on a 5.6-yard average with the Sooners. Hawkins will have to improve upon his 62.1 career PFF passing grade, though.

Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini: Katin Houser (Transfer)

Luke Altmyer is gone after three seasons as Illinois’ starting quarterback. Houser now takes over that role after a great final year at East Carolina. His 82.3 PFF passing grade in 2025 was 17th in the FBS, while his 23 big-time throws were also a top-20 mark in the nation.

Indiana Hoosiers: Josh Hoover (Transfer)

Fernando Mendoza left behind big shoes to fill at Indiana after winning the school’s first Heisman Trophy and first national championship. Hoover will attempt to bring the program to similar heights after starting the last three seasons at TCU. His 85.0 PFF passing grade in that stretch is second in the Big 12 to only Shedeur Sanders.

Iowa Hawkeyes: Jeremy Hecklinski (Backup)

Iowa will have a competition this offseason to take over from Mark Gronowski. One of his two backups from 2025 will likely replace him in Hecklinski and Hank Brown. The former gets the nod here as he won the backup job from Brown during the season. The redshirt freshman completed both of his passes for eight yards last year. Also keep an eye on incoming freshman Tradon Bessinger, the No. 11 quarterback from the 2026 high school class and the likely future of the program.

Washington entered Maryland with a lot of hype as the No. 11 quarterback recruit from the 2025 class. He became the Terrapins’ starter immediately as a freshman and had a solid year overall, placing second among all true freshmen quarterbacks with 15 big-time throws.

Michigan Wolverines: Bryce Underwood (Returning)

Underwood began college with even more hype than Washington had, finishing as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2025. He also started all of his true freshman season and posted a 69.5 PFF grade. Underwood will be expected to take a leap into superstardom as a sophomore.

Michigan State Spartans: Alessio Milivojevic (Returning)

Milivojevic took over Michigan State’s starting quarterback job from a struggling Aidan Chiles in Week 10 of this past season. The redshirt freshman was solid overall, finishing with a 72.7 PFF grade on the year that placed ninth in the Big Ten.

Minnesota Golden Gophers: Drake Lindsey (Returning)

Lindsey started off hot during his first few games as Minnesota’s starting quarterback, posting an 89.7 PFF passing grade through Week 5 that was ninth in the FBS. He had some issues down the stretch, though, placing 131st in passing grade from Week 6 on (55.1). Lindsey will try to be more consistent in his redshirt sophomore campaign.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: Anthony Colandrea (Transfer)

With Dylan Raiola transferring to Oregon, Nebraska found its next quarterback in the form of Colandrea. While he was just okay at Virginia in 2023 and 2024, he became a star for UNLV this past season. Colandrea won Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and was ninth in the country with a 90.1 PFF grade while his 29 big-time throws tied for fourth.

Northwestern Wildcats: Aidan Chiles (Transfer)

Chiles started the last two seasons at Michigan State after following head coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State. With Smith now gone, he found a new home in the Big Ten in Northwestern. Chiles had his fair share of issues as a passer with the Spartans, posting just a 61.7 PFF passing grade over the past two years.

Ohio State Buckeyes: Julian Sayin (Returning)

Sayin is back in Columbus after a phenomenal redshirt freshman season. His 92.9 PFF grade led all quarterbacks in the country, and his 74.2% accurate pass rate was the highest we’ve ever seen since PFF began charting college football in 2014. Sayin is the only Heisman finalist returning to school and enters 2026 as the best quarterback in the sport.

Oregon Ducks: Dante Moore (Returning)

Sayin may be PFF’s best quarterback returning to college football, but Moore isn’t too far behind in second. His 90.2 PFF passing grade was sixth in America, while his 30 big-time throws were tied for the most in the FBS. Moore also led the nation with a 98.5 passing grade on deep throws and quarterbacked Oregon all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He was a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft but surprised many by returning to Eugene.

Penn State Nittany Lions: Rocco Becht (Transfer)

Matt Campbell left Iowa State to become Penn State’s new head coach and brought his quarterback with him. Becht started the last three seasons for the Cyclones and has an 83.0 PFF grade during that stretch. His 79.1 passing grade stood fourth among all Big 12 quarterbacks during that stretch as well.

Purdue Boilermakers: Ryan Browne (Returning)

Browne saw extended action as a backup at Purdue in 2024 before becoming the starter this past season. His 69.1 PFF grade as a redshirt sophomore was just 94th in the FBS as he finished with 11 big-time throws and 17 turnover-worthy plays.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Dylan Lonergan (Transfer)

Athan Kaliakmanis is finished at Rutgers following a productive two seasons as its starter. The Scarlet Knights now turn to Lonergan, an incoming transfer from Boston College. The former four-star recruit started nine games for the Eagles as a redshirt sophomore in 2025, posting a respectable 71.7 PFF passing grade in the process. He’ll have superstars surrounding him in 2026 in the form of wide receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond.

UCLA Bruins: Nico Iamaleava (Returning)

Iamaleava was likely hoping for a better first season at UCLA after a highly-publicized transfer from Tennessee. The former five-star recruit’s 64.1 PFF passing grade was only 103rd nationally, though his 78.0 rushing grade did stand 10th in the Power Four. He’ll try to put his elite tools together under a new head coach in Bob Chensey.

USC Trojans: Jayden Maiava (Returning)

Maiava has posted back-to-back 80-plus PFF grades during his 1.5 years as USC’s starter. He was fifth in the FBS this year with 3,711 passing yards and was the only one in the top five to play in fewer than 14 games. Maiava is at his best from a clean pocket, earning the ninth-best PFF grade in the country in such situations (92.3). He enters 2026 as one of the 10 best quarterbacks in America.

Washington Huskies: Demond Williams Jr. (Returning)

Williams tried to enter the transfer portal in January despite signing a $4 million agreement to return to Washington just days prior, but he decided to stay with the Huskies when the school threatened legal action. Regardless of how it went down, it’s still a win for Washington to return its star quarterback. Williams has an 83.0 PFF grade across his first two seasons as he’s a dynamic player with both his arm and his legs.

Wisconsin Badgers: Colton Joseph (Transfer)

The 2026 season feels like a make-or-break year for head coach Luke Fickell, and he’s entrusting his offense with Joseph’s arm and legs for that matter. The Old Dominion transfer’s 1,097 rushing yards were fifth among all quarterbacks in the nation, though his 71.4 PFF passing grade was only 58th.

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide: Keelon Russell (Backup)

Tuscaloosa is home to college football’s biggest quarterback battle this offseason with redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell competing for Ty Simpson’s vacated spot. While Mack was the primary backup and has the edge in terms of experience, we’ll give the nod to Russell. He was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2025 high school class and had a 77.5 PFF grade on 37 snaps.

Arkansas Razorbacks: AJ Hill (Transfer)

Arkansas is also home to a quarterback battle this offseason with redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson and redshirt freshman AJ Hill competing to replace Taylen Green. While Jackson was Green’s backup in 2025, we’ll project Hill to win the job. The Razorbacks’ new coach, Ryan Silverfield, was Hill’s coach at Memphis last year and he was a top-20 quarterback from the 2025 high school class.

Auburn Tigers: Byrum Brown (Transfer)

Like Arkansas, Auburn has a new head coach in Alex Golesh and he also brought in a quarterback from his previous spot. Brown was a superstar at USF this past season with a 91.5 PFF grade that was fourth in the FBS, trailing only the Heisman Trophy winner (Fernando Mendoza) and two finalists (Julian Sayin and Diego Pavia). Brown’s 702 rushing yards after contact and 60 forced missed tackles were each third among all quarterbacks in the nation.

Florida Gators: Aaron Philo (Transfer)

The third-straight school on this list with a new head coach, Jon Sumrall, also brought in a transfer quarterback, but this time from a different school than his previous job. Philo will take over in Gainesville after backing up Haynes King the previous two seasons. He has an elite 91.0 PFF grade across his 183 career snaps.

Georgia Bulldogs: Gunner Stockton (Returning)

Stockton is back for his second year as Georgia’s starting quarterback. The redshirt senior led the Bulldogs to an SEC championship in 2025 and was the seventh-most valuable quarterback in America according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Stockton’s 81.2% adjusted completion rate was also third in the nation.

Kentucky Wildcats: Kenny Minchey (Transfer)

Will Stein is in his first season as a head coach and dipped into the transfer portal to find his first quarterback. Minchey was Notre Dame’s backup quarterback in 2025 and had an impressive 87.5 PFF grade across his 87 snaps. The redshirt junior completed 76.9% of his passes with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

LSU Tigers: Sam Leavitt (Transfer)

Leavitt will be Lane Kiffin’s first quarterback at LSU after transferring in from Arizona State. He entered the 2025 season as PFF’s No. 2 quarterback in the country but could only play in seven games due to a foot injury. Leavitt’s 87.8 PFF grade over the last two seasons is still seventh among all returning Power Four quarterbacks. He was eighth among all quarterbacks in the nation this year with a 68.0 grade under pressure and 10th with a 6.9% big-time throw rate. If Kiffin can get him to play a little less hero ball, Leavitt can be a top Heisman contender in 2026.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: Kamario Taylor (Returning)

Taylor now takes over as the full-time starter at Mississippi State after playing 238 snaps as a backup during his true freshman campaign. The former top-10 quarterback recruit started the final two games for the Bulldogs and had an 84.7 PFF grade last year. That was mostly due to his elite 90.1 rushing grade, which was second in the FBS.

Missouri Tigers: Austin Simmons (Transfer)

Simmons opened the season as Ole Miss’ starter in 2025 but lost his job once he got hurt, and Trinidad Chambliss excelled in his place. He’ll try to be an SEC starter once again in 2026 at Missouri, but will need to beat out sophomore Matt Zollers for the job. Simmons has an 80.0 PFF grade across the last two seasons.

Oklahoma Sooners: John Mateer (Returning)

Mateer is back for his second season as Oklahoma’s starter after quarterbacking the Sooners to the College Football Playoff this past season. He was at one point the Heisman Trophy favorite but then dealt with a hand injury for much of the year. Mateer ultimately could only post a 61.7 PFF passing grade, 121st in the nation.

Ole Miss Rebels: Trinidad Chambliss (Returning)

Chambliss was recently granted a temporary injunction that allows him to play a sixth season of college football. It’s a massive win for both he and Ole Miss, who now return the quarterback that led the program on a magical run to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

The former Division II national champion at Ferris State took the reins of the Rebels’ offense when the original starter, Austin Simmons, went down with an injury in Week 2. And Chambliss never looked back, placing second in the Power Four with 3,934 passing yards and fourth in America with 29 big-time throws. He added 585 yards on the ground to rank 15th in the Power Four. Chambliss enters 2026 as a top-five quarterback in the sport.

South Carolina Gamecocks: LaNorris Sellers (Returning)

Sellers was seen as a top candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft entering the season, but is instead returning to South Carolina after yet another inconsistent year. His 70.3% adjusted completion rate was only 115th in the FBS, while his 66.9 PFF passing grade was 88th. Sellers will try to put his elite tools together in 2026 as a redshirt junior.

Tennessee Volunteers: Joey Aguilar (Returning)/George MacIntyre (Backup)

This one requires a bit of context. Incumbent starter Joey Aguilar is currently seeking a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, which would allow him to play in the 2026 season. If he gets it, he’s a top-10 returning quarterback in the sport. Aguilar’s 90.6 PFF passing grade in 2025 was fourth in the FBS behind Julian Sayin, Diego Pavia and Fernando Mendoza.

If Aguilar’s lawsuit is unsuccessful, we’ll project George MacIntyre to win the job. The former top-15 quarterback recruit played in two games as a true freshman as the Volunteers’ third-string quarterback. Expect five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub to compete for the job as well.

Texas Longhorns: Arch Manning (Returning)

Because Manning began his first year as a starter as the Heisman favorite, many wrote him off when he had a slow start to the 2025 season. But he was terrific during the second half of the year, placing sixth in the FBS with an 89.5 PFF grade since Week 9. Manning’s 87.3 grade overall on the season was still a top-15 mark in the country. He’s much more of a dual-threat quarterback than either of his uncles were, tying for fifth in the Power Four with 10 rushing touchdowns. Manning enters 2026 as a top-three quarterback in the country.

Texas A&M Aggies: Marcel Reed (Returning)

While Reed quarterbacked Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff, he still had an inconsistent year as a passer. His 53% accurate pass rate was only 124th in the FBS, while his 64.0 PFF passing grade was 105th. Reed will need to be more consistently accurate in 2026 if the Aggies are going to return to the 12-team field.

Vanderbilt Commodores: Jared Curtis (Freshman)

Diego Pavia left behind massive shoes to fill at Vanderbilt, finishing second in both PFF grade (92.2) and Heisman Trophy voting this past season. But Curtis has the potential to fill those shoes and then some. He was the No. 2 quarterback from the 2026 high school class and the No. 3 overall recruit. Curtis already has an NFL-ready build at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and has ridiculous arm talent. He’s the only true freshman expected to start in the Power Four immediately this upcoming season.