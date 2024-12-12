College Football Playoff Preview: Indiana Hoosiers

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

• Record: 11-1

• First playoff opponent: Notre Dame

Season Summary

In his first season as Indiana’s head coach, Curt Cignetti leveraged an influx of transfer talent to dominate a relatively soft schedule. Ten of their 11 wins came by at least 14 points. While they faltered in a lopsided loss to Ohio State, their overall dominance was enough to secure a spot in the playoffs. Now, they have one more opportunity to prove themselves against Notre Dame. Regardless of the outcome, this season already stands as the best in school history.