College Football: How every 2025 five-star recruit graded in their freshman season

Bryce Underwood had a solid freshman campaign: The No. 1 overall recruit produced a credible 70.0 PFF grade in his first season as Michigan’s quarterback.

A couple of rising stars at cornerback: Both LSU’s DJ Pickett and Alabama’s Dijon Lee Jr. lived up to their five-star hype coming out of high school.

Every year, college football fans across the country get excited about their incoming recruiting class, eager to see the next stars for their favorite program.

The best of those recruits are rated five stars. There are 32 five stars every year, making them essentially college football’s version of first-round picks.

Here’s how every five-star recruit in the 2025 class graded out in their true freshman season. Recruiting rankings are via the Rivals’ Industry Rating.

1. QB Bryce Underwood, Michigan: 70.0 PFF grade (827 snaps)

Underwood entered Ann Arbor with the weight of the world on his shoulders. Not only was he the crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting class, but he was one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever. Underwood received a massive NIL deal to flip his commitment to Michigan from LSU, and was dubbed the chosen one for the Wolverines.

He started all 13 games for Michigan and had a solid freshman year overall. Underwood posted a 66.8 PFF passing grade while tossing 14 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays. The Michigan native was a threat on the ground as well, placing fourth among Big Ten signal-callers with 487 rushing yards. Underwood will be expected to make a jump in his sophomore year at Michigan under a new head coach in Kyle Whittingham.

2. QB Keelon Russell, Alabama: 77.5 PFF grade (37 snaps)

While Underwood was thrust into the starting role at Michigan immediately, Russell was afforded time on the bench as Alabama’s third-string quarterback behind Ty Simpson and Austin Mack. He appeared in two games against Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois.

The Texas native impressed in those two contests with two touchdown passes on only 15 attempts, along with an 80% adjusted completion rate. With Simpson now off to the NFL, Russell will compete with Mack for Alabama’s starting job in 2026.

3. DI Elijah Griffin, Georgia: 71.6 PFF grade (363 snaps)

Griffin received the second-most snaps among Georgia defensive tackles behind only Christen Miller, a projected top-40 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Georgia native made the most of them, leading all Power Four true freshmen interior defenders with a 71.6 PFF grade. His 14 pressures were tied for second in that same group, while his 73.1 PFF run-defense grade was fifth among FBS true freshmen defensive tackles.

With Miller now gone, Griffin enters his sophomore year as the Bulldogs’ top interior defender.

4. QB Tavien St. Clair, Ohio State: 50.7 PFF grade (13 snaps)

Like Russell, St. Clair spent his freshman year as a third-string quarterback. The Ohio native only saw action against Grambling State in Week 2. Both of his passes in that game fell incomplete, though one of them was dropped.

Since Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz transferred to Louisville, St. Clair will likely be Julian Sayin’s backup as a redshirt freshman in 2026.

5. WR Dakorien Moore, Oregon: 74.5 PFF grade (455 snaps)

Moore was expected to be one of Oregon’s top weapons immediately as a true freshman, especially with fellow wideout Evan Stewart missing the entirety of the season with a knee injury. Even though the true freshman didn’t play in four games with his own knee injury, he mostly lived up to those expectations.

The Texas native tallied 12 broken tackles after the catch, which trailed only Malachi Toney among true freshman wide receivers in the nation. His 73.6 PFF receiving grade was fifth among Power Four true freshman receivers as well. Moore projects as one of the Ducks’ top weapons again as a sophomore and should form a dangerous partnership with a now-healthy Stewart.

6. CB Devin Sanchez, Ohio State: 60.8 PFF grade (323 snaps)

Sanchez was Ohio State’s No. 3 cornerback for the season but still saw a healthy 323 snaps. The Houston native allowed 15 of his 25 targets to be caught for 223 yards and a touchdown, posting a 59.5 PFF coverage grade in the process. He did pick off a pass, but it was on a two-point conversion against Rutgers, so it didn’t count in the stat sheet.

Since Davison Igbinosun is off to the NFL, Sanchez is expected to take a jump as one of the Buckeyes’ starting outside corners as a sophomore.

7. S Jonah Williams, Texas: 68.9 PFF grade (71 snaps)

Williams played in six games as a backup safety for the Longhorns. The Texas native tallied five tackles on the season, and the only target into his coverage fell incomplete.

Williams is once again expected to be a backup safety in Will Muschamp’s defense, though the sophomore should see a much heftier workload.

8. T Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma: 64.7 PFF grade (676 snaps)

Fasusi started 10 games as the Sooners’ left tackle. The Texas native performed well in the run game, placing second among FBS true freshman tackles with a 68.0 PFF run-blocking grade. He had more issues in pass protection, allowing four sacks and posting a 59.2 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Fasusi is once again expected to be quarterback John Mateer’s blindside protector as a sophomore.

9. T David Sanders Jr., Tennessee: 69.9 PFF grade (480 snaps)

The only true freshman tackle who had a higher PFF run-blocking grade than Fasusi was Sanders, who recorded a 69.9 grade in that regard. The North Carolina native had a 69.9 overall grade as well, which led all true freshman tackles in the country.

Sanders will once again be the Volunteers’ starting right tackle as a sophomore.

10. EDGE Isaiah Gibson, Georgia: 61.6 PFF grade (20 snaps)

Georgia picked up the highest-rated defensive tackle and edge defender recruit from the 2025 class in Griffin and Gibson. But unlike Griffin, Gibson played sparingly for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. The Georgia native saw action in only three games, accruing just 20 total snaps. He had one pressure and one assisted tackle on the year as well.

Gibson will most likely be a backup edge defender for the Bulldogs again, as they brought back their top-three edge rushers from this past season.

11. CB DJ Pickett, LSU: 78.5 PFF grade (524 snaps)

Pickett was phenomenal in his true freshman season for LSU, placing third among FBS true freshman corners with a 78.5 PFF grade. The Florida native has rare size for a cornerback at 6-foot-5 and utilized that length well against the run, posting an 85.5 run-defense grade. Pickett’s three interceptions were also tied for the most among all true freshman corners in America.

He seems to be in the early stages of becoming one of the best cornerbacks in college football.

12. CB Na’eem Offord, Oregon: 58.2 PFF grade (245 snaps)

Offord wasn’t even the top true freshman corner on Oregon, as that honor went to four-star recruit Brandon Finney Jr. But the Alabama native still played a healthy 245 snaps for the Ducks while surrendering six catches on 12 targets for 115 yards. Offord also had two quarterback hits and 14 tackles on the season with only one missed tackle.

Offord is expected to be a backup cornerback once again for Oregon, though he may see more snaps.

13. DI Justus Terry, Texas: 74.1 PFF grade (74 snaps)

Terry saw action in nine games for the Longhorns but still only played 74 snaps in total. The Georgia native was at his best in the run game, finishing with a 76.8 PFF run-defense grade and four defensive stops. He was solid as a pass-rusher too with four pressures and a quarterback hit on 44 pass-rushing snaps.

Terry projects as depth once again in 2026 and could play both on the interior and at edge defender for Texas.

14. T Michael Carroll, Alabama: 68.6 PFF grade (546 snaps)

Carroll was listed as an interior offensive line recruit coming out of high school, but played nearly every snap at right tackle for Alabama, including six starts. He was at his best in pass protection there, leading all true freshman offensive tackles with a 71.4 PFF pass-blocking grade. The Pennsylvania native saved his best for last, allowing just one pressure and posting a career-high 82.6 pass-blocking grade against Indiana in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.

Carroll will likely enter 2026 as Alabama’s starting right tackle.

15. CB Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama: 79.4 PFF grade (586 snaps)

As good as Carroll was, the best true freshman on Alabama was Lee. He was the most valuable true freshman corner in the country according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric after posting an impressive 80.2 PFF coverage grade. The California native picked off two passes while breaking up five more and only allowing a 56.7% reception rate.

Lee appears to be a rising star at cornerback.

16. T Andrew Babalola, Michigan: N/A

Babalola missed the entirety of his freshman season with a knee injury that he suffered in August.

The Kansas native is expected to be a backup tackle for the Wolverines as a redshirt freshman, since Michigan brought back both of its starting tackles in Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier.

17. T Will Black, Notre Dame: 79.1 PFF grade (27 snaps)

Black only saw action in two games this year against Navy and Syracuse. He played 16 snaps at left guard and the other 11 at right tackle. The Connecticut native surrendered one pressure on eight pass-blocking snaps while posting an impressive 79.0 PFF run-blocking grade.

Black is likely to be a backup for the Fighting Irish next year, whether it be at tackle or guard.

18. RB Harlem Berry, LSU: 67.8 PFF grade (225 snaps)

The top running back in the 2025 class, Berry essentially split time with Caden Durham as LSU’s top back this past season. A total of 367 of his 481 total rushing yards came after contact. The Louisiana native’s 3.53 yards after contact per attempt was ninth among SEC backs.

Berry is once again expected to share the workload in the Tigers’ backfield with Durham in 2026.

19. EDGE Lance Jackson, Texas: 58.0 PFF grade (261 snaps)

Jackson was a backup edge defender for the Longhorns and saw action in all 13 games. The Texas native was better in the run game than he was at getting after the quarterback, posting a 66.0 PFF run-defense grade compared to his 57.6 PFF pass-rush grade.

Jackson will be competing with Brad Spence for the other starting edge defender spot alongside Colin Simmons.

20. WR Kaliq Lockett, Texas: 68.1 PFF grade (43 snaps)

Lockett played in four games for the Longhorns, and caught five of his seven targets for 47 receiving yards and a touchdown against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. The Texas native likely won’t start as a redshirt freshman but should see an increased role in Texas’ offense next year.

21. QB Husan Longstreet, USC: 66.1 PFF grade (44 snaps)

Longstreet played in four games as USC’s backup quarterback behind Jayden Maiava. He had an elite 92.9% adjusted completion rate with no big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play. The California native totaled one touchdown pass and ran for 81 yards and two scores as well.

Longstreet is the first five-star recruit on this list who will have a new home in 2026, as he transferred to LSU. He’ll presumably be the QB2 to fellow transfer Sam Leavitt in Lane Kiffin’s offense.

22. WR Quincy Porter, Ohio State: 70.8 PFF grade (57 snaps)

Porter played in four games at Ohio State, catching all four of his targets for 59 yards. A total of 35 of those yards came after the catch, and the New Jersey native averaged an efficient 3.47 yards per route run.

Porter will also be playing for a new school next year after transferring to Notre Dame. He’ll have an opportunity to win a starting spot this offseason.

23. WR Talyn Taylor, Georgia: 58.8 PFF grade (31 snaps)

Taylor played in five games this season. The Illinois native caught two of his five targets for 28 yards with a drop as well. Considering the Bulldogs lost their top-three receivers, the opportunity is there for Taylor to receive an increased role as a sophomore.

24. WR Jerome Myles, Texas A&M: N/A

Myles missed all of his freshman season with a lower-leg injury. The Utah native likely won’t start as a redshirt freshman but should see some work as a backup X receiver for the Aggies.

25. QB Deuce Knight, Auburn: 69.8 PFF grade (60 snaps)

Knight played in two games for the Tigers against Ball State and Mercer, the latter of which he started. He was electric in his lone start, posting a 90.7 PFF grade with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns on only 20 attempts. Knight also ran for 170 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries in that game as well.

The Mississippi native is heading back home after transferring to Ole Miss in January. If incumbent starter Trinidad Chambliss is denied a sixth season of eligibility, Knight will likely take over as the starter for the Rebels as a redshirt freshman.

26. S Trey McNutt, Oregon: N/A

McNutt missed the entirety of his freshman campaign after breaking his leg in August. The Ohio native is expected to be a backup safety during his redshirt freshman season with the Ducks.

27. DI Amare Adams, Clemson: 55.7 PFF grade (110 snaps)

Adams played in 10 games for the Tigers this past season, posting sub-60.0 PFF grades both as a run defender and as a pass-rusher. The South Carolina native only produced four pressures across 64 pass-rushing snaps and didn’t have a single defensive stop.

Adams will be expected to step up his game as a starter in 2026 since Clemson lost Peter Woods, DeMonte Capehart and Stephiylan Green.

28. LB Zayden Walker, Georgia: 54.7 PFF grade (75 snaps)

The top linebacker recruit in the 2025 class, Walker saw action in nine games for the Bulldogs as a backup. The Georgia native didn’t miss a tackle all year and was used mostly as a pass-rusher with two sacks and eight pressures. He also had five defensive stops and a forced fumble.

While the Bulldogs’ linebacker unit is loaded, Walker should still see the field as a pass-rush specialist as a sophomore, potentially in a role similar to that of 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker.

29. CB Kade Phillips, Texas: 78.6 PFF grade (256 snaps)

Phillips impressed as a backup corner in the nine games he played as a true freshman. The Texas native posted an 80.3 PFF coverage grade with four pass breakups and only a 59.1% catch rate allowed.

Phillips is expected to be one of the Longhorns’ starting outside cornerbacks as a sophomore.

30. WR Vernell Brown III, Florida: 65.1 PFF grade (428 snaps)

Brown was the Gators’ top pass-catcher as a true freshman, pacing the team with 511 receiving yards. Only Toney had more yards after the catch among all true freshmen in the country, as the Orlando native finished with 277 on the season.

Brown once again projects as the top receiver for Florida in 2026.

31. DI Isaiah Campbell, Tennessee: 62.2 PFF grade (92 snaps)

Campbell played in eight games for the Volunteers as a backup defensive tackle. The North Carolina native accumulated five pressures and two defensive stops across his 92 snaps.

Campbell is projected to be a backup once again in 2026 but should see a much heavier snap count the following year.

32. T Lamont Rogers, Texas A&M: 62.6 PFF grade (70 snaps)

Rogers played in four games for the Aggies as a backup left tackle. The Texas native was solid as a run-blocker, posting a 69.7 PFF grade in that department. He had far more issues in pass protection with a 36.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and five pressures allowed on 33 snaps.

Rogers is expected to be a backup once again as a redshirt freshman but could compete for one of the open starting tackle spots at Texas A&M.