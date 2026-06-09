College Football: 8 best returning pass-rushers for the 2026 season

Colin Simmons comes in at No. 1: The Texas star has leveraged his explosiveness to earn at least a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade in his first two years.

Texas Tech could have a new force in Adam Trick: The former Miami (OH) stud gained 67 pressures in 2025, the most among any returning edge defender.

A prove-it year for Dylan Stewart: Stewart enters 2026 with early first-round buzz but must improve upon his 70.3 PFF pass-rush grade.

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

Sack totals dominate the conversation when evaluating pass-rushers, but they aren’t the only way to assess pass-rushing proficiency. The most disruptive defenders affect games by collapsing pockets, forcing throws from awkward angles and limiting the plays offenses are able to call.

As college football offenses continue incorporating spread formations and quick-game passing concepts, generating pressure without relying on blitzes has become a valuable commodity. FBS defenses forced pressure on 33.2% of dropbacks last season, slightly lower than the NFL rate of 37%.

Team pressure rates in 2025 varied from Utah’s 42.7% to Iowa State’s 23.2%. Converting these pressures into negative plays is just as important. Consider that Oklahoma led the FBS with a sack on 9.6% of opponents’ dropbacks, while Georgia, a school that regularly produces heavy hitters on the defensive line, posted just a 3.8% sack rate (128th in the FBS).

Some of the sport’s biggest stars along the defensive line are off to the NFL, as six of the top seven Power Four defenders in pressures from last season were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Five of those players hailed from schools who reached the College Football Playoff.

Nonetheless, remaining talent abodes. Here are the 10 best pass-rushers returning to college football entering the 2026 season.

1. Colin Simmons, Texas

The projected top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft has been excellent throughout his two years at Texas. Only five FBS players have logged more pressures over the last two seasons, and they include 2026 first-rounders David Bailey and Reuben Bain Jr.

Simmons has posted PFF pass-rushing grades of 90.0 and 91.7, respectively, in his two seasons while accruing 19 sacks and six forced fumbles. The top of the 2027 class may contain several edge rushers, but Simmons currently stands above the rest. He possesses remarkable explosiveness off the snap and natural bend. His lack of size is rarely a limiting factor against larger offensive tackles.

Simmons must tighten up his discipline in 2027. He led the SEC in penalties on passing snaps, ranging from offside, to illegal use of hands, roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct. There’s no questioning his fiery spirit and passion for the game, but Texas will find itself in several high-stakes situations in 2027 where discipline will be paramount.

2. John Henry Daley, Michigan

Daley transferred to Michigan following a breakout season for Utah, contributing to the Utes’ sky-high pressure rate noted at the top of this article. His lack of ideal size and recruiting pedigree means that several players listed below Daley may be drafted above him. But we are projecting college production here, and Daley has proven he is the next-best pass-rusher at this level behind Simmons.

Daley’s 93.4 PFF pass-rushing grade from last season leads all returning defensive players. He is one of just four returning edge rushers to accumulate double-digit sacks and over 50 pressures last season.

The former three-star recruit produced a 23.0% pass-rush win rate last season, which led the Big 12 — ahead of star pass-rushers like Bailey, Romello Height and R Mason Thomas.

Lubin is comfortably the best player on Louisville’s defense and has chosen to stay put despite attracting major interest from elsewhere had he chosen to change institutions for the fourth consecutive season.

After stops at Army and Iowa Western before a stint at Coastal Carolina, Lubin has now posted two consecutive elite pass-rushing grades above 92.0. His 21.9% pressure rate from last season leads all returning players.

Lubin also has a significant body of work dropping into coverage as a 3-4 outside linebacker in Louisville’s scheme. He was likely snubbed in only receiving third-team All-ACC honors last year, and the Cardinals hope that lack of appropriate recognition will fuel Lubin to deliver yet another elite season in 2026.

Click here to access Lubin's full profile in PFF Premium Stats!

Uiagalelei is a well-known name in the world of college football, and is the pick of the bunch along Oregon’s remarkably talented defensive line entering next season.

Uiagalelei struggled to finish plays as a true junior last season, registering just six sacks despite logging 52 total pressures. Yet Uiagalelei’s 38 hurries were the most of any returning Power Four pass-rusher.

You’ll hear his name on draft day regardless of his production this upcoming year, because on paper, Uiagalelei checks every box for what a prototypical NFL edge rusher should look like. If Oregon can go on a run and he is able to stand out on an already talented defensive line, that selection could come as early as the top five picks.

Texas Tech hit the portal once again to find a pass-rusher with elite production to replenish the talent the Red Raiders lost to the NFL this offseason. Starring in the MAC at Miami (Ohio), Trick netted 67 pressures — the most of any pass-rusher returning next year.

Similarly, Trick’s 91.1 PFF pass-rushing grade trailed only Lubin, and his 20 quarterback hits were just behind Bailey. Those feats came despite being at the forefront of attention for every offense who came up against the RedHawks last season.

Trick is one of four redshirt senior transfers projected to start along the Red Raiders’ front seven in 2026. The level of competition will certainly be higher than what he faced in the MAC, and it’s not easy for all these new faces to gel instantly.

But Texas Tech is quickly building a reputation for identifying elite talent in the portal. Thanks to the presence of A.J. Holmes Jr. and others on this defensive line, Trick is no longer the center of attention and will receive more one-on-one opportunities in his final season of college football.

It may be surprising to get this far down the list before seeing Dylan Stewart’s name. Despite improving significantly as a run defender in Year 2, Stewart took a major step back on passing downs. He compiled a 70.3 PFF pass-rushing grade as a sophomore compared to 91.4 as a true freshman.

Stewart still showcased flashes of excellence last year, including a seven-pressure outing on the road at Texas A&M in the penultimate game of the season. But lackluster, sackless performances against the likes of Clemson, Alabama and Missouri must be rectified in 2026.

Stewart is still considered a blue-chip prospect by many. He is a former five-star recruit with jaw-dropping speed-rush ability. Although he weighs less than 250 pounds and looks unpolished in several areas, Stewart has the raw power to bull-rush straight through offensive tackles of any size.

Stewart is about as close as you can get to a human highlight reel on the defensive line. The Gamecocks just need more consistency from him in 2026.

Stewart's Stable Career PFF Metrics (2024-25)

Wilson was the second-highest-rated transfer portal acquisition at edge defender this offseason. Relocating from Missouri, Wilson has major shoes to fill following the departures of Bain and Akheem Mesidor in Coral Gables.

The former Tiger finished last season with 54 pressures, just two behind Simmons for the lead in the SEC. He doesn’t have the same coverage versatility as Simmons, but Wilson possesses a highly-refined arsenal of pass-rushing moves which will translate well to his new team.

It’s worth noting that Wilson won’t have 2026 second-round pick Zion Young as company next season, as Young attracted plenty of offensive attention and allowed Wilson more favorable opportunities for pressures and sacks.

8. Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

Ole Miss’ star pass-rusher followed head coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge with hopes of asserting himself among the best at his position in college football.

Umanmielen profiles much more as a pocket-pusher who forces offensive linemen into their quarterback’s lap, rather than an edge rusher who consistently wins around the edge for clean paths to the quarterback. Consequently, despite mustering only five quarterback hits, a 13.8% pass-rush win rate and a 72.3 PFF pass-rushing grade last season, Umanmielen ranks second among returning pass-rushers in total pressure rate at 19.5%.

Umanmielen doesn’t take any plays off. While he may not possess the wow factor of Stewart or Simmons, Umanmielen can still deter offenses from calling longer-developing passing plays due to the consistent pressure he is able to generate.