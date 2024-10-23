CFL Week 20 Offensive Line Rankings: Injuries taking a toll

• A move up one for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Tiger-Cats’ offensive line had its second-best performance of the season last week against Calgary with a 76.3 offensive grade and an 83.0 run-blocking grade.

• Injuries affecting stars: Unfortunately for the Alouettes, the injury bug struck last week, with right tackle Josh Donovan going down with an apparent leg injury after just two plays.

The post-Week 20 rankings lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted red players are those with a season PFF grade under 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT – Ryan Hunter

LG – Dylan Giffen

C – Peter Nicastro

RG – Anthony Vandal

RT – Landon Rice

It was a good week for the Argonauts, who were stellar in pass protection in a crucial game. In Week 20 against the Redblacks, the Argonauts earned a 81.3 pass-blocking grade as a unit.

Hunter (86.7) and Vandal (85.9) led the group with 85.0 plus pass-blocking grades and zero pressures allowed. Nicastro also had a solid game in pass protection, earning a 72.7 pass-blocking grade.

A sign of concern heading into the playoffs: The reigning CFL's most outstanding offensive lineman, Dejon Allen, left the game late in the first quarter and did not return. There did not appear to be any injury, so hopefully, it was just for this game. It would be concerning for the team’s Grey Cup hopes if Toronto were missing its usual star offensive tackles.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT – Nick Callender

LG – Pier-Olivier Lestage

C – Justin Lawrence

RG – Philippe Gagnon

RT – Jamar McGloster

Montreal had been the healthiest team in the CFL along the offensive line this season. Unfortunately for the Alouettes, the injury bug struck last week, with right tackle Josh Donovan going down with an apparent leg injury after just two plays.

The better news for Montreal is that it has a proven quality option as backup tackle. Jamar McGloster started the final 10 games for the Alouettes last season, including the playoffs. McGloster stepped right in Week 20 and was the best player along the line for the Alouettes, earning grades of 74.9 overall, 69.8 run-blocking and 82.5 pass-blocking.

3. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT – Martez Ivey

LG – David Foucault

C – Mark Korte

RG – Shane Richards

RT – Brett Boyko

There was no change for the Elks while on bye in Week 20.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Up 1)

LT – Brendan Bordner

LG – Brandon Revenberg

C – David Beard

RG – Coulter Woodsmansey

RT – Jordan Murray

In their final home game of the season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offensive line put on a show for their fans. The Tiger-Cats’ offensive line had its second-best performance of the season last week against Calgary with a 76.3 offensive grade and an 83.0 run-blocking grade.

Woodmansey (81.0), Murray (75.0) and Beard (73.6) led this group in the dominant ground game performance, finishing with run-blocking grades above 73.0.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT – Stanley Bryant

LG – Liam Dobson

C – Chris Kolankowski

RG – Patrick Neufeld

RT – Eric Lofton

It was a fall of one for the Blue Bombers, who were on a bye last week.

6. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT – D’Antne Demery

LG – Zack Williams

C – Sean McEwen

RG – Christy Nkanu

RT – Joshua Coker

Calgary had a stellar week along the offensive line in Week 20. This group earned grades of 71.3 overall, including 67.1 run-blocking and 76.6 pass-blocking.

Nkanu (81.3) was the top pass protector of the group this week, but Williams (76.0), Coker (75.4) and Demery (70.4) deserve recognition as they all finished with pass-blocking grades above 70.0.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT – Trevor Reid

LG – Zack Fry

C – Logan Ferland

RG – Jacob Brammer

RT – Trevon Tate

No change for the Roughriders on their bye week.

8. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT – Drake Centers

LG – Drew Desjarlais

C – Eric Starczala

RG – Dariusz Bladek

RT – Zack Pelehos

Ottawa continues to limp into the playoffs, now on a five-game losing streak. The offensive line could not lift the Redblacks to a crucial win against the Argonauts in Week 20. This group earned grades of 62.1 overall, 63.9 run-blocking and 56.9 pass-blocking.

Drew Desjarlais was excellent again in Week 20. Across his 46 pass-blocking snaps, Desjarlais earned a 79.7 pass-blocking grade, allowing only one pressure.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT – Jarell Broxton

LG – Kory Woodruff

C – Michael Couture

RG – Sukh Chungh

RT – Kent Perkins

With the regular season over for the British Columbia Lions, we can look back at how they performed this year.

The player of the year for the Lions is left tackle Jarell Broxton. Broxton started 14 games for the Lions, all at left tackle. Broxton earned grades of 68.4 overall, 64.8 run-blocking and 67.0 pass-blocking.

It was a tough season for the Lions' offensive line, often occupying the last spot in the rankings, and the grades reflect that. Barring some abysmal play from other teams, the Lions will finish last in every category with grades of 58.4 overall, 53.9 run-blocking and 54.9 pass-blocking.



