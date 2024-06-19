CFL Week 2 Offensive Line Rankings: Stampeders drop, Alouettes keep hold of No. 1

• Another week, another No. 1 ranking for Montreal: The unit earned a 79.5 pass-blocking grade across 35 snaps, and three starters recorded pass-blocking grades above 78.0.

• Redblacks debut at No. 4: After finishing as the CFL's worst-ranked unit in last year's rankings, the Redblacks were the top run-blocking group in Week 2, posting a 69.0 grade.

Week 2 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 2 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• It was another stellar week for the Alouettes’ offensive line in pass protection. The unit earned a 79.5 pass-blocking grade across 35 snaps. Three starters recorded pass-blocking grades above 78.0: Lestage (85.7), Callender (82.5) and Lawrence (78.3).

• In his second start for the Alouettes, Josh Donovan showed improvement in the run game, earning a 62.0 run-blocking grade with an 11.8% impact block rate.

2. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Gregor MacKellar

RT Dejon Allen

• The Argonauts were on a bye this past week.

3. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Foucault

C Mark Korte

RG Tomas Jack-Kurdyla

RT Hunter Steward

• Tomas Jack-Kurdyla was the second-ranked CFL offensive lineman in Week 2 in PFF overall grade (68.8) and PFF run-blocking grade (71.5).

• Right tackle Hunter Steward went from being part of the league's top tackle pairing in Week 1 to a 43.5 PFF overall grade, a 44.7 run-blocking grade and a dreadful 37.9 pass-blocking grade with five total pressures allowed in Week 2.

• Depth could be a concern for the Elks as the season progresses. Sixth-man Shane Richards played 15 snaps in Week 2 but struggled mightily, earning a 32.6 overall grade with a 39.5 run-blocking grade.

4. Ottawa Redblacks (New to Rankings)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Dontae Bull

• After finishing as the worst-ranked unit in last year's rankings, the Redblacks were the top run-blocking group in Week 2, posting a 69.0 unit grade.

• This group was led by new right guard Dariusz Bladek, the top-graded offensive lineman in Week 2. He earned a 76.1 mark, making him the only CFL lineman to surpass 69.0. He also posted a top-ranked 75.0 run-blocking grade and an 85.7 pass-blocking grade.

• Ottawa could have ranked higher, but starting right tackle Dontae Bull struggled mightly again, earning a 26.7 pass-blocking grade with five pressures allowed across 18 pass-blocking snaps. Bull was benched midway through the second quarter for Zack Pelehos, who performed well and is the likely Week 3 starter after earning a 65.5 overall grade.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Down 1)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Quinton Barrow

• In a shocking turn of events, Hamilton’s run blocking completely regressed to a unit-wide 41.9 grade in Week 2. Between the six offensive linemen who played this past week, only one instance of an impact block occurred.

• Left guard Brandon Revenberg earned a 55.2 overall grade, a 53.0 run-blocking grade and 37.5 pass-blocking grade.

• On a positive note, three starters earned pass-blocking grades above 77.0: Barrow (85.3), Beard (80.7) and Woodmansey (77.4).

6. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Ryan Sceviour

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Jermarcus Hardrick

• Left tackle Trevor Reid could not carry on his stellar performance from his first professional start to his second. Reid earned a 52.8 pass-blocking grade with five quarterback pressures allowed in Week 2.

• Starting left guard Philip Blake went down with an apparent leg injury early in the third quarter, forcing backup guard Ryan Sceviour into action. Unfortunately for the Riders, Sceviour performed poorly, earning a 34.5 PFF overall grade with a dismal 0.0 pass-blocking grade.

• Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick continues to be among the great CFL tackles, having earned an 81.2 pass-blocking grade across 49 snaps in Week 2.

7. Calgary Stampeders (Down 2)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Zack Williams

RT Joshua Coker

• The Stampeders' offensive line lacks the star power to push them higher in these rankings. No player from the unit earned an overall grade above 66.0 this week, and the group combined for a 56.4 overall grade with a 52.4 run-blocking and a 60.2 pass-blocking — all lower than Week 1.

• Including the last two regular-season games and the playoff game from 2023, center Sean McEwen has earned pass-blocking grades below 40.0 in four of his past five games. He earned a 39.9 pass-blocking grade with a sack and three quarterback pressures allowed in Week 2.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

• It was another disappointing performance for the Blue Bombers' offensive line. All seven offensive linemen who saw action in Week 2 earned sub-60.0 overall and pass-blocking grades.

• Only center Chris Kolankowski was a positive factor in the run game, posting a 61.4 run-blocking mark. But he was the lowest-graded pass protector, earning a 51.9 pass-blocking grade after allowing two sacks and three total pressures.

9. British Columbia Lions (Down 1)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Chris Schleuger

C Tyler Packer

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The BC Lions made two changes to their offensive line following a poor Week 1 showing, but they failed to make a positive impact. New starters Chris Schleuger and Tyler Packer both graded below 60.0.

• The Lions slightly improved in pass protection. Their unit grade was just barely above 60.0 (60.9), they cut down their pressure count from 24 to seven, and they dropped their pressure rate from 57.1% to 23.3%.