CFL Week 15 Offensive Line Rankings: Elks, despite a bye, move to No. 3

• The Elks move on to the podium: Despite having a bye in Week 15, Edmonton moves to No. 3 due to the Redblacks' poor play.

• The Tiger-Cats climb two spots: Hamilton's offensive line produced the best single-week performance of the season in Week 15, earning an 83.8 grade against Ottawa.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Week 15 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 15 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

• Toronto has locked up this top position; moving them out would take a minor miracle. This week, they earned a 69.0 PFF overall grade, a 64.9 run-blocking grade and a 74.7 pass-blocking grade. Among offensive linemen with at least 250 snaps this season, three out of the top five in PFF overall grade reside on the Argonauts: Allen (75.4), Cage (73.1) and Hunter (72.8).

• One thing to be cautious of moving forward is the health of star left tackle Isiah Cage, who went down with an apparent leg injury late in the third quarter and did not return.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Jesse Gibbon

RT Josh Donovan

• Montreal had a solid week in the run game, with the Alouettes earning their second-highest single-game run-blocking grade (68.9) against Calgary. The unit's 68.6 overall grade was its second-highest single-game mark. Their 67.0 pass-blocking grade was nowhere near their best, but it was a solid figure.

• The interior offensive line was the driving force behind the solid run-blocking week. Gagnon (68.2), Lestage (68.1) and Lawrence (66.6) all finished with run-blocking grades above 66.0.

3. Edmonton Elks (Up 1)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• Despite having a bye in Week 15, the Elks moved into the top three due to the Redblacks' poor play.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Up 2)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

• The Tiger-Cats' offensive line produced the best single-week performance of the season in Week 15. No group this season had a single-week offensive grade above 80.0 before the Tiger-Cats' 83.8 mark against Ottawa. Hamilton earned an 83.3 PFF run-blocking grade and a 76.6 pass-blocking grade, to boot.

• The top three offensive linemen of the week were Revenberg (79.9), Beard (79.9) and Murray (76.5). Revenberg (80.0) and Beard (76.6) were the top two run-blockers of Week 15, and Murray (73.1) finished fourth. All three also recorded pass-blocking grades above 70.0, with no pressures allowed.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (Down 2)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Eric Starczala

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Drake Centers

• It was an abysmal time for Ottawa’s offensive line to implode in pass protection. As the last stretch of the CFL regular season continues, Ottawa needs its offensive line to keep up the steady play — not revert to the previous season's form. Ottawa earned a unit 38.6 unit pass-blocking grade with a 31.9% pressure rate allowed, both season-worst marks for the Redblacks.

• Despite the chaos around him, star left guard Drew Desjarlais continued his pass-blocking hot streak. Desjarlais earned his third straight 80.0-plus pass-blocking grade and hasn’t allowed a pressure in three weeks. He was this week's highest pass-protector, earning an 87.8 grade.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT Kendall Randolph

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

• Winnipeg moved down while on a bye due to the Tiger-Cats' stellar week.

7. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Rodeem Brown

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

• Unsurprisingly, the Stampeders unit pass-blocking grade jumped back above 80.0, with both star pass-blocking tackles back in action simultaneously. This unit earned an 85.9 pass-blocking grade, and Coker (87.0) and Demery (86.3) were the top two pass-blocking tackles this week, with neither allowing a pressure.

• Unfortunately, Calgary could not get back-to-back games with 60.0-plus run-blocking grades. The unit reverted to a more standard 54.2 grade, with at least one offensive lineman getting defeated on 92.6% of the team's run plays in Week 15.

8. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Noah Zerr

C Logan Ferland

RG Nick Jones

RT Trevon Tate

• The Roughriders remain at No. 8 after being on a bye in Week 15.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Chris Schleuger

LG Kory Woodruff

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• For the first time this season, British Columbia has posted back-to-back 60.0-plus unit pass-blocking grades. The Lions earned a 62.1 unit pass-blocking grade across 30 snaps this past week against the fearsome Argonauts defensive line.

• Rookie left guard Kory Woodruff thrived in pass protection again this week. In his first two professional starts, Woodruff has posted pass-blocking grades of 84.3 and 85.1.