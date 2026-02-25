2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Five takeaways from interviews with general managers and head coaches

The Raiders expect Maxx Crosby back: General manager John Spytek said he expects his star pass-rusher back in Las Vegas despite trade rumors.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, with the top prospects in the upcoming draft set to go through testing athletically, medically and in team interviews.

It’s also an opportunity for the media to speak with all of those prospects. However, the first day of podium sessions were reserved for most of the coaches and general managers around the league. Here are five of the biggest takeaways from those podium sessions.

The Raiders expect Maxx Crosby will be back, or so they say

One of the biggest stories of the offseason is what will happen with Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby. He still has four years left on his deal, but Las Vegas may try to trade its star pass-rusher as it goes through a complete rebuild. Crosby’s 379 pressures since 2021 are third in the NFL to only Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.

General manager John Spytek quieted those rumors a bit by saying that he expects Crosby to be back with the Raiders in 2026. That could certainly be a smokescreen, though, as Las Vegas tries to drive up the asking price for his services.

The Ravens are doing everything possible to retain their offensive stars

Two of the Ravens’ best offensive players, quarterback Lamar Jackson and center Tyler Linderbaum, are each due for new contracts. Jackson still has two seasons left on his five-year deal, while Linderbaum’s is more pressing as he’s a free agent this offseason.

General manager Eric DeCosta said at his presser that he’s confident that Baltimore can get a new deal done with its two-time MVP quarterback. He also mentioned that the Ravens made a “market-setting” offer to Linderbaum while also calling him the best center in the league.

For reference, Creed Humphrey is the current highest-paid center with a contract that’s worth $18 million a year. Linderbaum is coming off a career-high 80.3 PFF grade that was fourth in the league.

Breece Hall will likely remain in New York

Breece Hall has been one of the 10 highest-graded running backs in the NFL in two of the last three seasons and is PFF’s No. 9 free agent this offseason. Jets general manager Darren Mougey made it sound like he won’t be leaving New York any time soon.

Mougey said that he believes Hall wants to remain a Jet, and the two sides are working toward a deal before the March 3 deadline. If they can’t come to an agreement, Mougey confirmed that New York will tag Hall. If it’s a franchise tag, Hall will certainly remain a Jet. If it’s a transition tag, Hall can receive offers from other teams, and New York will have the opportunity to match.

Kirk Cousins will be playing elsewhere

One player who won’t remain with his team is Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Atlanta’s new general manager, Ian Cunningham, confirmed to 92.9 The Game in Atlanta that the team will be releasing Cousins on the first day of the new league year. He started 22 games for the Falcons over the last two years, posting a 78.1 PFF grade in that stretch. The Falcons are seemingly committing to Michael Penix Jr. for at least the 2026 season despite his disappointing 59.4 grade in 2025.

Cousins will be one of the top free-agent quarterbacks available at 37 years old and could be a bridge starter for a franchise for a year.

Tua Tagovailoa’s days in Miami may be numbered

Tagovailoa has been the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for each of the past six seasons, but has an extensive injury history and is coming off a career-low 62.1 PFF grade (32nd).

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said that all options are on the table for what Miami will do with its quarterback, including a possible trade. At the same time, Sullivan did say that Tagovailoa has not requested a trade.

The Dolphins owe Tagovailoa $54 million guaranteed in 2026 and would have to pay $99 million in dead cap in 2026 if they release him before June 1. That dead cap will be spread out across two years if they release him after that date. Regardless, it sounds like Miami will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in seven years.