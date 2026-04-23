Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Edge defenders

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big board rank: 5

Bain's lack of length will be a talking point, but his production and play strength outweigh those concerns. He consistently wins with power and intelligence as both a run defender and pass rusher.

2. David Bailey, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Big board rank: 6

Bailey lacks ideal size and length but compensates with elite explosiveness and twitch. He may not be a three-down player, but his pass-rush upside is significant.

3. Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big board rank: 20

Mesidor will be one of the older prospects in the class, but his pass-rush traits and technique stand out. He projects as a top-50 pick with an impact role as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

4. Keldric Faulk, Auburn Tigers

Big board rank: 22

Faulk is not a pure pass rusher, but his length and strength make him an ideal fit for multiple or odd fronts. He excels at holding the line of scrimmage and generating pressure through power.

5. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M Aggies

Big board rank: 26

Howell's measurables are not ideal, but his hand usage, burst and pass-rush arsenal allow him to be disruptive in one-on-one situations as a situational edge defender.

6. T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers

Big board rank: 29

Parker is a well-rounded edge defender who does many things at a solid level but lacks a true difference-making trait. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential if he develops more strength or explosiveness.

7. Zion Young, Missouri Tigers

Big board rank: 40

Young is a well-built, high-effort edge defender who brings consistent energy and strength in run defense. His overall athletic limitations may cap his pass-rush production.

8. R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma Sooners

Big board rank: 47

Thomas brings explosive traits from his track background, giving him pass-rush upside despite size limitations. He projects as a situational contributor.

9. Gabe Jacas, Illinois Fighting Illini

Big board rank: 51

Jacas can be reactionary at times, but when he diagnoses plays correctly, he shows NFL-level playmaking ability. His build and strength support versatility as a 3-4 defensive end or outside linebacker.

10. Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

Big board rank: 54

Lawrence has the tools to be a rotational 3-4 outside linebacker, but inconsistencies in both strengths and weaknesses may limit him to a flash player role.