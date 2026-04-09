2026 NFL Draft: 5 worst pairings from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator

The Chiefs no longer need Jeremiyah Love: After adding Kenneth Walker III in free agency, Kansas City is expected to draft a different position.

The Texans shouldn't reach on Christen Miller: Houston could theoretically upgrade its interior defense, but keeping Sheldon Rankins and Miller's consensus value makes the connection less realistic.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Amid the frenzy of the NFL Draft, there’s no better predictive resource than the PFF Mock Draft Simulator (MDS). Making your own mock drafts based on any type of big board is incredibly valuable, but another useful tool is gleaning the most frequent team-player pairings that fans want to see.

After reviewing the five best picks per team, let’s now break down the most common selections that seem the least realistic or logical.

Throughout much of the offseason, Love to Kansas City seemed like the perfect connection. But after how the Chiefs’ offseason has played out, the move would be both redundant and a poor use of resources.

There’s little questioning Love’s caliber on the heels of earning a 93.1 overall PFF grade with a 93.7 PFF rushing mark, cementing him as one of the unquestioned best prospects in this class. But the Chiefs no longer need his services after inking bell cow Kenneth Walker III — the NFL’s highest-graded running back last year (91.4) — to a three-year, $43 million contract in free agency.

Instead, look for Kansas City to potentially address its defensive line, secondary or even receiver with its first pick.

The Dolphins acquired their second first-round selection via a trade with the Broncos on March 18, giving them an opportunity to fortify a roster clamoring for help at numerous spots. However, quarterback isn’t a probable one.

Miami made a splash under center on the open market, signing former Packers backup Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million pact after he produced a 92.3 overall PFF grade in 2025. Although Willis isn’t guaranteed to be the Dolphins’ long-term starter, adding another quarterback would be ill-advised, given the holes in the secondary, at receiver and elsewhere.

On top of that, Simpson’s profile is somewhat rich for the first round, considering his 65.5 PFF passing grade from Week 12 onward, plus his below-average size.

Like the Chiefs grabbing Love, Delane to the Rams was a consistent theme in most pre-free-agency mock drafts. However, Los Angeles’ outlook appears to have shifted significantly.

Indeed, general manager Les Snead acquired both Trent McDuffie (trade) and Jaylen Watson (three-year, $51 million contract) from the Chiefs in March — upgrading a cornerback room that ranked 17th in overall PFF grade a season ago. While Delane and his 90.7 PFF coverage grade would be hard for any team to bypass, the Rams now appear more inclined to add to their already loaded offense with the 13th overall pick.

The Texans could go several directions with the 28th overall pick, including potentially fortifying the interior of their defensive line. But selecting Miller, who is currently ranked 37th on the PFF Predictive Big Board, would be a bit steep.

Miller impressed with the Bulldogs last year, producing a 90.2 PFF run-defense grade while also accruing a 70.0 PFF pass-rush mark. Yet Houston re-signed Sheldon Rankins, retaining his 44 pressures and thus dropping the importance of investing high picks in the team’s elite defensive line. Instead of reaching for Miller, it seems more likely that the Texans will either select an offensive lineman or even pivot to a linebacker.

Adding Woods to the inside of the Saints’ upstart defense actually makes plenty of sense. The issue, though, is that taking him with the eighth overall pick is imprudent.

After a marvelous first two collegiate seasons, Woods’ play dipped in 2025 with a 65.4 PFF pass-rush grade and an 18.2% missed tackle rate. His tumbling stock has seen him fall to 33rd on the PFF Predictive Big Board, a far cry from both his preseason projections and where the Saints will pick. New Orleans does need to better an interior unit that tied for 24th in overall PFF grade last campaign, but doing so with Woods if he falls to Pick 42 — instead of at Pick 8 — is a superior outcome.