2026 NFL Draft: 5 best cornerbacks in man coverage, including LSU's Mansoor Delane

Mansoor Delane takes the top spot: Delane is exceptional in press coverage, oozing confidence in his hips and footwork as he mirrors routes without getting tangled up. Delane’s long, upright stance in coverage can look intimidating for opposing quarterbacks, which is a big reason why he was only targeted 14 times on 138 man coverage snaps last year.

Don't sleep on Treydan Stukes: Stukes registered an 83.2 PFF grade in man coverage this past year, third among draft-eligible players. While he was targeted more frequently than Delane (a big-name cornerback whom quarterbacks were conditioned to avoid), Stukes allowed just 10 catches on 19 targets while snagging multiple interceptions.

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When evaluating cornerback prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the ability to lock down wide receivers in man coverage is paramount. Compared to their performance in zone coverage, man-to-man assignments are much more independent of defensive scheme.

While a cornerback can be protected in zone coverage by good scheme and surrounding talent — or falsely criticized for a lack of it — there are far fewer excuses for poor performance in single coverage.

The overall man coverage rate for the 2025 NFL season (23.2%) was the lowest in eight years. That figure was slightly below the FBS rate (26.2%), which ranged from 59.4% at Utah to 7.8% at national champion Indiana.

Due to this variance, some cornerbacks don’t necessarily have a large sample size of man-coverage experience, but we can also factor in additional data points, including their combine testing, to assess their man-coverage proficiency.

It should come as no surprise that the consensus top cornerback in the 2026 draft is also the best man coverage defender available. Delane recorded an 89.1 PFF grade in man coverage last season, which was the highest of any draft-eligible cornerback and second overall behind potential 2027 top-10 draft pick Leonard Moore.

Delane is exceptional in press coverage, oozing confidence in his hips and footwork as he mirrors routes without getting tangled up. Delane’s long, upright stance in coverage can look intimidating for opposing quarterbacks, which is a big reason why he was only targeted 14 times on 138 man coverage snaps last year.

Only six of those fourteen targets found the intended receiver for a total of 16 air yards. Meanwhile, Delane came away with one ball for himself and added five forced incompletions.

Currently ranked 61st on the PFF big board, Stukes shares a similar athletic profile to Delane and boasts the ability to play both in the nickel and on the perimeter. Standing 6-foot-1 with long arms and blistering 4.3 speed, Stukes rarely looks mismatched against any type of modern wide receiver.

Stukes registered an 83.2 PFF grade in man coverage this past year, third among draft-eligible players. While he was targeted more frequently than Delane (a big-name cornerback whom quarterbacks were conditioned to avoid), Stukes allowed just 10 catches on 19 targets while snagging multiple interceptions.

While quarterbacks only managed a passer rating of 32.2 when targeting Stukes in man coverage, it’s also worth noting he performed even better in zone coverage (89.5 coverage grade). With six years of collegiate experience, Stukes being 24 years old is one of the only reasons he isn’t being discussed as a late first-round pick.

Moten is a real sleeper in the 2026 cornerback class, currently ranked 267th on PFF’s big board. He has endured plenty of ups and downs in his man coverage performance, but the highlights are up there with anybody in the class.

The Southern Miss senior led all draft-eligible cornerbacks in interceptions in man coverage (4) this past year. On 17 targets, he surrendered just six completions. The downside? Those six completions went for over 20 yards on average, including multiple long touchdowns.

Admittedly, sample sizes for man coverage can be small, but Moten has multiple years of proven production in this realm. In 2024, he was PFF’s highest graded man coverage cornerback among the current crop of draft prospects.

You can question the competition level Moten has played at, first with Marshall and then with Southern Miss, but the best play of his college career came against Ohio State when he boxed out Jeremiah Smith in single coverage for an interception. He will get a chance at the NFL level; he just needs to find more consistency.

On the subject of matching up with players like Jeremiah Smith, Igbinosun has had the privilege of doing so in practice for the last two years, and he has clearly benefited from training with the receiving talent Ohio State constantly produces.

With excellent size (6-foot-2) and adequate speed (4.45 forty-yard dash), Igbinosun can erase larger receivers in single coverage and won’t be bullied by anyone at the catch point. This past year, he allowed just six receptions for 44 yards on 111 man-coverage snaps.

Thanks to five forced incompletions and an interception, Igbinosun’s 18.8 passer rating when targeted in man coverage was the lowest of any FBS cornerback to face 20 or more targets. The New Jersey native struggled with penalties throughout his time at Ohio State, but made great improvements in this area, lowering his flag count from 16 in 2024 to five this past season.

Rivers is the stereotypical undersized Rottweiler in the 2026 cornerback class. What he lacks in size, he makes up for with unmatched competitive toughness without sacrificing his discipline.

Among draft-eligible cornerbacks, Rivers played the second-most-man-coverage snaps in 2024 and the fourth-most in 2025. This level of exposure to single coverage is sure to lead to some bad reps along the way, yet Rivers has managed to hold opponents to just one completion beyond 30 yards over 365 man-coverage snaps in the last two seasons.

Allowing 67.9% of man coverage targets to find their intended target in 2025 is underwhelming on the surface, but Rivers rarely cedes completions beyond the first down marker despite playing the majority of his snaps on the perimeter.

Rivers’ 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame likely limits him to a slot-only role in the NFL, but his blend of superb flexibility and feisty demeanor may suit him even more in a role closer to the action.