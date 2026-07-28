2026 Fantasy Football: Wide receivers to avoid in drafts

Marvin Harrison Jr. faces a risky new role: Harrison has underwhelmed for two seasons, and new coach Mike LaFleur wants him in the Davante Adams role, a fit that could unlock him or strand him with low volume and few touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton is a touchdown-dependent play losing snaps: Sutton's value is nearly all scoring, and with Jaylen Waddle added and young receivers pushing under a rotation-happy Sean Payton, his volume is trending down.

Chris Godwin Jr. has an enormous range of outcomes: Godwin is talented and experienced, but a crowded Tampa Bay room led by rising Emeka Egbuka could drop him to third or fourth in targets.

Fantasy football drafts are often driven by what players have done, rather than what they are likely to do next. As a result, wide receivers can become overvalued when managers assume recent production will continue unchanged despite shifts in quarterback play, target competition or age-related decline.

The wide receivers featured in this article are being drafted as though they will replicate their recent production. However, there are legitimate reasons to expect a decline in fantasy output.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 28