2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Standard top 200 for drafts

- Jonathan Taylor ranks third: The Indianapolis Colts running back climbs the rankings compared to PPR formats, as he is one of the favorites to lead the NFL in rushing yards.
- Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, largely thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions‘ offense.
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These rankings are specifically for redraft standard, 0 PPR drafts, with information on each of the 200 players.
Last updated: Tuesday, Aug. 4