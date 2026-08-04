2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Standard top 200 for drafts

Jonathan Taylor ranks third: The Indianapolis Colts running back climbs the rankings compared to PPR formats, as he is one of the favorites to lead the NFL in rushing yards.

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These rankings are specifically for redraft standard, 0 PPR drafts, with information on each of the 200 players.

Last updated: Tuesday, Aug. 4