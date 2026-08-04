Early Bird Sale is on through Aug. 17 — Save 33% and get PFF+ for just $79.99, our lowest price of the year. Subscribe now →
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Standard top 200 for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jonathan Taylor ranks third: The Indianapolis Colts running back climbs the rankings compared to PPR formats, as he is one of the favorites to lead the NFL in rushing yards.

These rankings are specifically for redraft standard, 0 PPR drafts, with information on each of the 200 players.

Last updated: Tuesday, Aug. 4

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.