2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, picks 7-9

There is a tier gap after Jonathan Taylor: Taylor is the seventh best player in our PPR rankings, and the seventh player by ADP on ESPN, Yahoo! and Sleeper.

Take advantage of early ADP: There are several players that are undervalued by ADP currently. This means the difference between various draft picks is mostly who is available in the first three rounds.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues for Picks 7-9 is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 28