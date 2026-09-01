2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 2

Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson are the ideal early choices: The gap between the top two running backs is so large that anyone with a top-two pick is at an advantage.

Double up on quarterback: While it typically makes sense to wait at quarterback, someone picking early in the first round is in a unique position to make the position a strength of the team.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Tuesday, Sept. 1