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2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 1
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Double up on quarterback: While it typically makes sense to wait at quarterback, someone picking early in the first round is in a unique position to make the position a strength of the team.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Tuesday, Sept. 1

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