2026 Fantasy Football: Early-round wide receivers to avoid in drafts

- Tee Higgins is due for major touchdown regression: Higgins tied for second in touchdowns last season, but many came on long scores that rarely repeat, making his WR15 ADP a bet on production that likely won't hold, especially given his injury history.
- Malik Nabers‘ ACL recovery remains a concern: It is unclear whether the New York Giants‘ star wide receiver will be ready for Week 1, and the team's recent additions at the position only add to the uncertainty.
- Davante Adams is a touchdown-dependent wide receiver at a star price: Adams finished top 10 only because of a league-high 14 touchdowns, but is unlikely to meet his fourth-round ADP at 34 with a shrinking role.
Fantasy football drafts are often driven by what players have done rather than what they are likely to do next. As a result, wide receivers can become overvalued when managers assume recent production will continue unchanged despite shifts in quarterback play, target competition or age-related decline.
The wide receivers featured in this article are being drafted as though they will replicate their recent production. However, there are legitimate reasons to expect a dip in fantasy output.
The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.
Last updated: Wednesday, July 22