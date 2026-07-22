2026 Fantasy Football: Early-round wide receivers to avoid in drafts

Tee Higgins is due for major touchdown regression: Higgins tied for second in touchdowns last season, but many came on long scores that rarely repeat, making his WR15 ADP a bet on production that likely won't hold, especially given his injury history.

Malik Nabers‘ ACL recovery remains a concern: It is unclear whether the New York Giants‘ star wide receiver will be ready for Week 1, and the team's recent additions at the position only add to the uncertainty.

Davante Adams is a touchdown-dependent wide receiver at a star price: Adams finished top 10 only because of a league-high 14 touchdowns, but is unlikely to meet his fourth-round ADP at 34 with a shrinking role.

Fantasy football drafts are often driven by what players have done rather than what they are likely to do next. As a result, wide receivers can become overvalued when managers assume recent production will continue unchanged despite shifts in quarterback play, target competition or age-related decline.

The wide receivers featured in this article are being drafted as though they will replicate their recent production. However, there are legitimate reasons to expect a dip in fantasy output.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 22