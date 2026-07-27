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2026 Fantasy Football: 5 breakout candidates for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Luther Burden III is poised to lead Chicago’s wide receivers: The Chicago Bears wideout was excellent on a per-play basis and will play a larger role this season.
  • Quinshon Judkins should benefit from a rebuilt offensive line: Judkins ran behind the worst run-blocking situation in two decades as a rookie, so with Cleveland overhauling the line and a larger workload ahead, he has the volume and setup for a top-20 season.

Several players have teased fantasy managers with breakout potential but haven't yet put everything together. That could change in 2026. These five players are well-positioned for career-best seasons, making them excellent values at their current ADP.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Monday, July 27

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