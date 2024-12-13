2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Oregon Ducks

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Record: 13-0 (Big Ten Champion)

First Playoff Opponent: Tennessee or Ohio State

Season Summary

Oregon fully expected to compete at the top of the Big Ten in its first year of the conference. The Ducks did that and some while finishing the regular season as the only undefeated team in the nation. With big wins along the way versus Boise State, Ohio State and Penn State, the Ducks are battle-tested and have proven themselves as the most consistent team in the nation thus far.





