2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Georgia Bulldogs

2YPEMM6 Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates his fumble recovery in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Dalton Wasserman

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Subscribe to PFF+ today!

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 11-2 (SEC Champions)

First Playoff Opponent: Notre Dame or Indiana

Season Summary

This season was a bit more turbulent than the prior three for Georgia, with losses to Alabama and Ole Miss as well as close victories over Kentucky and Georgia Tech sticking out. The Bulldogs narrowly beat Texas in the SEC title game, but may have lost quarterback Carson Beck in the process due to an elbow injury. If Beck is unable to go, Gunner Stockton will be asked to make his first career start in a CFP quarterfinal.



