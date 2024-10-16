2024 NFL pass-rusher rankings ahead of Week 7

• Danielle Hunter is heating up: Houston's big-ticket acquisition has recorded three or more pressures in four of his last five games.

• Alim McNeill enters the fray: The Lions stud has generated 13 pressures over his last two games.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

We know that quarterback is the most important position on the field, but a great pass rush is the ultimate equalizer. Pressure disrupts timing, rhythm and accuracy, something only the elite quarterbacks can consistently overcome.

Last season, 15 of the top 16 teams in PFF pass-rushing grade had a winning record. The New York Jets (7-10) certainly had a playoff-caliber defense, but their season was derailed after losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the opener.

Each week, after every NFL game is graded and reviewed, PFF will check in on the top pass rushers of the 2024 season. These rankings will drastically change over the first few weeks, as one sack, hit or pressure can dramatically alter a player's grade when the sample size is small. But as snap counts rise, the grades will stabilize, and we'll get a clearer picture of the league's best pass rushers.

Here are the top 32 pass-rushers for the 2024 season after Week 6. For more grades and statistics on the league's best pass-rushers, check out PFF Premium Stats.